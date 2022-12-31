ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
uwdawgpound.com

UCLA Game Preview & How to Watch

Points For per Game: 79.4 (34th) Points Against per Game: 61.9 (35th) Adjusted Offensive Efficiency: 116.4 (6th) Adjusted Defensive Efficiency: 89.3 (11th) G- Tyger Campbell, Sr. 5’11, 180: 13.5 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 4.1 apg, 40.0% FG, 34.5% 3pt, 86.2% FT. Coming into the season there was thought that Campbell...
LOS ANGELES, CA
uwdawgpound.com

UCLA Flattens The Huskies 74 to 49

2022 for the Washington Huskies ended with a difficult two game losing streak against Auburn and USC. What better way to ring in the New Year than by hosting the #11 UCLA Bruins (12-2). The Bruins came in to Montlake averaging 79.4 ppg and have not allowed a team to score more than 66 points since November, what could go wrong? The Huskies, coming off a double-digit loss to USC, would struggle mightily shooting the ball all game and get punished for a 74 to 49 loss to the Bruins. The Huskies drop to 9-6 (1-3) and head down to Arizona for a difficult road trip starting Thursday.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy