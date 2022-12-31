2022 for the Washington Huskies ended with a difficult two game losing streak against Auburn and USC. What better way to ring in the New Year than by hosting the #11 UCLA Bruins (12-2). The Bruins came in to Montlake averaging 79.4 ppg and have not allowed a team to score more than 66 points since November, what could go wrong? The Huskies, coming off a double-digit loss to USC, would struggle mightily shooting the ball all game and get punished for a 74 to 49 loss to the Bruins. The Huskies drop to 9-6 (1-3) and head down to Arizona for a difficult road trip starting Thursday.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO