According to a lawyer, the suspect in the Idaho college student killings wants to bypass the extradition hearing.GodwinMoscow, ID
Suspect in Idaho Student Killings Asked Ex-Convicts About Their "Thoughts and Feelings" Before Committing CrimeEden ReportsMoscow, ID
A former student of Bryan Kohberger discusses behavioral shift following Idaho killingsMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Suspect Arrested in Murders of Four Idaho Students Working Towards PhD in Criminal JusticeNikMoscow, ID
Attorney for the suspect in the deaths of Idaho college students says his client will not contest extradition.Malek SherifMoscow, ID
Investigators Look For Motive In Idaho Students Killings
New details are emerging days after police arrested a suspect in the killings of four university students. The family of a man arrested in the slayings of four University of Idaho students is expressing sympathy for the families of the victims. They also vowed in their statement Sunday to support him and promote “his presumption of innocence.” Twenty-eight-year-old Washington State University doctoral student Bryan Kohberger was taken into custody Friday at his parents’ home in Pennsylvania. Kohberger's attorney says his client will not fight extradition to Idaho and is eager to be exonerated. His parents and sisters say they “care deeply for the four families who have lost their precious children.” They also say they “will love and support our son and brother.”
Students, former classmates speak out on Idaho murder suspect’s behavior
PULLMAN, Wash. — Bryan Kohberger, a suspect in the murders of four University of Idaho students, lived in an off-campus apartment in Pullman. The parking lot of Kohberger’s complex is always full of cars. Neighbors say there’s a lot of white vehicles, like Hyundai Elantras, the car police were looking for. Many are now in shock after police say the...
WSU Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology speaks on U of I murder suspect arrest
PULLMAN, Wash. – The Washington State University Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology released a statement on the arrest of Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old graduate student from the department who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in mid-November. “The Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology at Washington State University is aggrieved by the alleged horrendous acts of...
Background of Idaho murder suspect tops list of most-read stories in 2022
SPOKANE, Wash - The arrest of a suspect in the murder of four University of Idaho students came on the second to last day of 2022. A story on the suspect's background was the most-read story of the year on kxly.com.
Police linked Idaho murder suspect through DNA using public databases
MOSCOW, Idaho - Police tracked down the suspect in the University of Idaho murders using DNA matched to public genealogy databases.
WSU Criminal Justice department releases statement on arrest of student connected to Moscow murders
PULLMAN, Wash. - The Washington State University (WSU) Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology (CJC) released a statement on Saturday, acknowledging the arrest of graduate student Bryan Kohberger in connection to the murders of four University of Idaho students. The 28-year-old was arrested in Pennsylvania early Friday morning. "The Department...
‘This isn’t over’: Moscow Police wait for murder suspect to return to Idaho
MOSCOW, Id.– Almost seven weeks after the murders of four University of Idaho students, police have a suspect in custody. Bryan Kohberger is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in mid-November. According to his lawyer, he will not fight his extradition back to Idaho to face his charges of four counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of...
Suspect in Idaho killings plans to waive extradition hearing
BOISE, Idaho — (AP) — A suspect arrested in connection with the slayings of four University of Idaho students plans to waive an extradition hearing so he can be quickly brought to Idaho to face murder charges, his defense attorney said Saturday. Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old Ph.D. student...
Suspect arrested in connection to Moscow murders was studying for PhD in criminology
Moscow murder suspect, 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger, was a graduate student studying at Washington State University for a PhD in criminology. DeSales University confirmed he graduated with a master's degree in criminal justice, and a reddit account from someone claiming to student researcher Bryan Kohberger from DeSales conducting a study into criminal intent and behavior from current or ex-convicts. The account was banned by reddit on Dec. 30, not long after Kohberger's arrest in Pennsylvania was announced.
WSU chancellor on Moscow murder suspect’s arrest: ‘This horrific act has shaken everyone’
PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State University has released a statement following the arrest of Bryan Kohberger, a suspect in the University of Idaho murders. Kohberger was a WSU graduate student who completed his first semester as a PhD student in WSU’s criminal justice program in early December. Elizabeth Chilton, chancellor of the WSU Pullman campus and WSU provost, said the...
Suspect in Idaho Student Killings Asked Ex-Convicts About Their "Thoughts and Feelings" Before Committing Crime
A graduate student at Washington State University was arrested in Pennsylvania on Friday for the murder of four University of Idaho students in their off-campus home last month, according to CNN.
Kohberger believes he will be exonerated, faces extradition hearing on Tuesday
According to the public defender representing the Moscow homicide suspect, Bryan Kohberger, his client believes he will be exonerated. His attorney clarified exonerated is not the same as being found innocent. Kohberger will be assigned a new public defender following his extradition to Idaho.
What we know about Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger
MOSCOW, Idaho - It was a break in the case no one outside of law enforcement saw coming.
Afternoon News Update January 2: Train full of corn derails in Kennewick and lawyer for Moscow murder suspect believes he will be exonerated
Six train cars full of corn derailed in Kennewick. The lawyer for the suspect in the Moscow murders believes that his client will be exonerated when he stands trial in Idaho.
2022: Heartbreak, growth and community
From hundreds of stories published by The Daily Bee in 2022, newsroom staff carved out a list of the top issues, challenges and events that Daily Bee reporters covered over the past 12 months. Moscow murders. The community continues to mourn the loss of four University of Idaho students who...
Public defender for Moscow murder suspect calls for psych evaluation
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. - The suspect in the murder of four University of Idaho students, 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger, will face an extradition hearing on Tuesday, Jan. 3 in Pennsylvania. Kohberger returned to his family's home for winter break, driving cross-country with his father in a white Hyundai Elantra—the same model investigators were looking for in Moscow.
3 things to know this morning – January 2, 2023
Here's what you should know to start your Monday. The post 3 things to know this morning – January 2, 2023 appeared first on Local News 8.
Morning News and Weather Update January 2: Lucian Munguia's body found, suspect in Moscow murders won't fight extradition and surprise snow showers
The body of Lucian Munguia, who had been missing since September was found in the Yakima River. The attorney for the suspect in the University of Idaho quadruple homicide will not fight extradition to Idaho and surprised snow showers are popping up throughout the Columbia Basin.
46-year-old Lewiston Man Accused of Aggravated Assault With a Knife on Christmas Eve
LEWISTON - During the early morning hours of December 24, officers with the Lewiston Police Department responded to a residence in the 400 block of Linden Drive for the report of an aggravated assault. According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by Big Country News Connection, the victim reported that...
Woman Facing Felony Charge After Alleged Attempt to Smuggle Marijuana Into Nez Perce County Jail
LEWISTON - On December 19 at approximately 11:10 p.m., an officer with the Lewiston Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a white 2014 Chevy Captiva for driving without headlights on the 600 block of Bryden Avenue. According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by Big Country News Connection, when...
