Pullman, WA

2news.com

Investigators Look For Motive In Idaho Students Killings

New details are emerging days after police arrested a suspect in the killings of four university students. The family of a man arrested in the slayings of four University of Idaho students is expressing sympathy for the families of the victims. They also vowed in their statement Sunday to support him and promote “his presumption of innocence.” Twenty-eight-year-old Washington State University doctoral student Bryan Kohberger was taken into custody Friday at his parents’ home in Pennsylvania. Kohberger's attorney says his client will not fight extradition to Idaho and is eager to be exonerated. His parents and sisters say they “care deeply for the four families who have lost their precious children.” They also say they “will love and support our son and brother.”
MOSCOW, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

WSU Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology speaks on U of I murder suspect arrest

PULLMAN, Wash. – The Washington State University Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology released a statement on the arrest of Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old graduate student from the department who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in mid-November. “The Department  of Criminal Justice and Criminology at Washington State University is aggrieved by the alleged horrendous acts of...
PULLMAN, WA
KHQ Right Now

WSU Criminal Justice department releases statement on arrest of student connected to Moscow murders

PULLMAN, Wash. - The Washington State University (WSU) Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology (CJC) released a statement on Saturday, acknowledging the arrest of graduate student Bryan Kohberger in connection to the murders of four University of Idaho students. The 28-year-old was arrested in Pennsylvania early Friday morning. "The Department...
PULLMAN, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘This isn’t over’: Moscow Police wait for murder suspect to return to Idaho

MOSCOW, Id.– Almost seven weeks after the murders of four University of Idaho students, police have a suspect in custody.  Bryan Kohberger is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in mid-November. According to his lawyer, he will not fight his extradition back to Idaho to face his charges of four counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of...
MOSCOW, ID
KHQ Right Now

Suspect arrested in connection to Moscow murders was studying for PhD in criminology

Moscow murder suspect, 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger, was a graduate student studying at Washington State University for a PhD in criminology. DeSales University confirmed he graduated with a master's degree in criminal justice, and a reddit account from someone claiming to student researcher Bryan Kohberger from DeSales conducting a study into criminal intent and behavior from current or ex-convicts. The account was banned by reddit on Dec. 30, not long after Kohberger's arrest in Pennsylvania was announced.
MOSCOW, PA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

WSU chancellor on Moscow murder suspect’s arrest: ‘This horrific act has shaken everyone’

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State University has released a statement following the arrest of Bryan Kohberger, a suspect in the University of Idaho murders. Kohberger was a WSU graduate student who completed his first semester as a PhD student in WSU’s criminal justice program in early December. Elizabeth Chilton, chancellor of the WSU Pullman campus and WSU provost, said the...
PULLMAN, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

2022: Heartbreak, growth and community

From hundreds of stories published by The Daily Bee in 2022, newsroom staff carved out a list of the top issues, challenges and events that Daily Bee reporters covered over the past 12 months. Moscow murders. The community continues to mourn the loss of four University of Idaho students who...
MOSCOW, ID
KHQ Right Now

Public defender for Moscow murder suspect calls for psych evaluation

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. - The suspect in the murder of four University of Idaho students, 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger, will face an extradition hearing on Tuesday, Jan. 3 in Pennsylvania. Kohberger returned to his family's home for winter break, driving cross-country with his father in a white Hyundai Elantra—the same model investigators were looking for in Moscow.
MOSCOW, ID

