ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

UCLA Women's Basketball Adds Signature Road Win Over Oregon

By Benjamin Royer
AllBruins
AllBruins
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HBweW_0jzMJbX700

The Bruins picked up a win against the Ducks in Eugene, further cementing their resume as Pac-12 play gets rolling.

High-scoring performances from Charisma Osborne and Kiki Rice led the Bruins to knock off their first-ranked conference opponent of the campaign.

No. 10 UCLA women's basketball (13-1, 2-0 Pac-12) never took its foot off the gas against No. 17 Oregon (10-3, 1-1 Pac-12) Friday night, forcing 19 turnovers and allowing its backcourt to do the work on the other side of the ball. Osborne and Rice – a senior and freshman combination – combined for 38 points to take down the Ducks by a score of 82-74.

Osborne scored 19 points on 7-of-13 shooting, but left the game in the fourth quarter after colliding with Ducks' guard Taya Hansen. The Bruins' leading scorer left the court with assistance and was favoring her left arm.

Rice started the contest by scoring eight of the Bruins' first 10 points. Scoring 15 points, shooting 6-of-9 from the field and knocking down 2-of-3 from beyond the arc in the first half, the No. 1 recruit in the class of 2022 made her impact on the game quickly.

One of Rice's 3-point attempts closed the second quarter, converting a corner attempt with a swish and giving UCLA a 38-32 lead. The 5-foot-11 guard ended the game with a career-high 21 points to go along with seven assists, four rebounds and four steals.

Midway through the third quarter, the Ducks took a 42-41 lead over the Bruins. But from that moment onward, UCLA pulled away from their opponents from the Pacific Northwest.

With graduate guard Gina Conti leading the charge, the blue and gold went on a 26-8, 8:09 minute run to take a 68-51 lead over Oregon. The second-year graduate Bruin scored all of her 11 points in the second half, with freshman forward Gabriela Jaquez adding all eight of hers in the same fashion.

Despite having as much as an 18-point lead in the fourth quarter, the Ducks made a late charge back into the contest. Oregon brought the score to within six points with one minute left, only for the Bruins to ice the game with a 19th forced  turnover and some free throws to come away with the victory.

Since falling to No. 1 South Carolina on Nov. 29, UCLA has beaten their last six opponents by an average of 17.8 points per game.

UCLA will finish up its road trip on Sunday against Oregon State when the Beavers host the Bruins at 1 p.m.

Follow Royer on Twitter at @thebenroyer
Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @FN_AllBruins
Like All Bruins on Facebook at @FN.AllBruins
Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories : UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated
Read more UCLA women's basketball stories : UCLA Women's Basketball on Sports Illustrated

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTAJ

Thousands of Penn State fans take downtown LA for pep rally

LOS ANGELES (WTAJ) — Penn State fans hit the streets of downtown Los Angles for a pep rally put on by the Penn State Alumni Association. An estimated 20,000 fans excitedly met outside the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles in preparation for Monday’s Rose Bowl vs. Utah. University President Dr. Neeli Bendapudi, Athletic Director Dr. […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
NBC Los Angeles

When's It Going to Rain in LA? Your Forecast

The 2023 Rose Parade in Pasadena just skated by with clear skies, before a round of showers is set to make its way into Southern California Tuesday. Tuesday had a chilly start to the day, and with clouds around through the afternoon, temperatures aren’t expected to warm up a whole lot.
PASADENA, CA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in California

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in California and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious foo, every day of the week.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Los Angeles

Sunny Skies Return for Start of 2023. When Will SoCal See More Rain?

F your resolutions for 2023 include doing more things outside, New Year's Day offers an opportunity to get started right away. After a day of rain that intensified into the evening hours, Southern Californians are waking up to clear skies and cool temperatures. The brunt of the storm moved out of Los Angeles County overnight, allowing evacuation warnings to be lifted for wildfire burn areas.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
nexttv.com

KCAL Los Angeles Morning News Block To Launch January 5

KCAL Los Angeles staffers are in rehearsal mode, as the station’s seven-hour morning news block is set to launch January 5. An independent station owned by CBS News and Stations, KCAL will debut a 4-11 a.m. weekday block that day. Central to the news block is the assignment desk, located in the studio, with the assignment desk manager “a regular part of the news presentation,” said Joel Vilmenay, president and general manager, KCBS-KCAL.
LOS ANGELES, CA
AllBruins

AllBruins

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
242K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of UCLA athletics from AllBruins.com

 https://www.si.com/college/ucla

Comments / 0

Community Policy