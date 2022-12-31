Read full article on original website
Pele funeral: When, where, and how to watch as Brazil football legend laid to rest
Pele's death shocked the world of sports in general and football in particular. The man who won the more World Cups than any male player in the sport's history passed away December 29 at the age of 82 after suffering from colon cancer, and preparations for his funeral immediately began. With Pele's health failing for some time, plans for his funeral were being set in motion in advance.
Rangers vs Celtic: Hoops all but quash Gers' Premiership title hopes in first Old Firm derby of 2023
It'll probably take a miracle for Rangers to beat out Celtic for the 2022/23 Scottish Premiership title after top scorer Kyogo Furuhashi buried an 88th-minute equalizer to prevent a much-needed Rangers victory in the traditional year-opening Old Firm derby. The 2-2 result allowed Celtic to maintain their nine-point lead atop...
Manchester United left red-faced after including Cristiano Ronaldo in 2023 calendar
Manchester United have made a huge blunder by placing ex-attacker Cristiano Ronaldo on the January segment of the 2023 club calendar. WHAT HAPPENED? As is tradition, United released a club calendar for the year with each month featuring a different player. It can be somewhat of a lottery with players being able to move throughout the year. This opens up the possibility of having players feature who leave the club mid-season. United just so happened to place Ronaldo in January, a slightly awkward mix-up since he left the club in November.
Why is it the third round of FA Cup? Draw, fixtures, results, which teams enter and prize money
After a qualifying round involving 640 teams and a first round involving 124, the third round of the 142nd edition of the FA Cup arrives across the first weekend of January 2023. Fifth-tier teams Boreham Wood - the conquerors of Bournemouth last season - Chesterfield and Wrexham are seeking upsets...
What channel is USA vs. Germany on today? Start time, live stream for 2023 World Juniors quarterfinal
The quarterfinals of the 2023 World Juniors begin today, and the United States draws a matchup against Germany. The USA finished first in Group B with nine points, the second consecutive tournament that the country earned the top spot in its group. The Americans won three out of their four group play games, finishing with nine points in the standings.
Who owns Al Nassr? Owner paying Cristiano Ronaldo record salary to play in Saudi Arabia
Al Nassr have quickly become a club on the lips of football fans around the world after signing Cristiano Ronaldo. The Saudi Arabian side are no strangers to star players but have made a mighty splash by luring Ronaldo to the Middle East. Ronaldo has reportedly signed a deal that...
USA vs. Germany final score, results: Americans dominate to advance to World Juniors semifinals
The United States punched its ticket to the World Juniors semifinals by crushing Germany 11-1 in the quarterfinals. Just months removed from exiting the 2022 World Juniors in the quarterfinals, the Americans left no doubt on Monday afternoon, building a 3-0 lead just minutes into the game and never looking back.
