After Orange Bowl victory, Tennessee is Joe Milton's team moving forward | D'Angelo

MIAMI GARDENS — Leading up to Friday's Orange Bowl, Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III spoke about the challenge of chasing rabbits during his youth in Pahokee.

The rabbits are shifty, darting in and out of the cane fields. Catching them isn't easy, especially when trying to avoid the jagged edges of the sugar cane.

"It's hard," Milton said. "Their front two feet is like a steering wheel. Rabbits will turn around quick."

Milton didn't recall having a lot of success against the rabbits.

Against Clemson Friday, it was a different story.

The last two games of the 2022 season were an audition for Milton, who took over as the starter after Hendon Hooker tore his ACL late in the season against South Carolina, and Tennessee appears well-armed at the position for 2023.

Milton, who was born in Pahokee but moved to Orlando with his family before entering high school, showed off his big arm in Tennessee's 31-14 victory over Clemson while being named the Orange Bowl MVP.

“I trust myself, I trust my coaching and I just let it happen," Milton said as the large contingent of Tennessee fans serenaded him with chants of "MVP! MVP!"

In the most orange of all 89 Orange Bowls, Milton threw for 251 yards and three touchdowns while completing 19-of-28 passes. The victory gives the Vols' momentum entering 2023 after an inexplicable loss to South Carolina in late November cost it a chance at a spot in the College Football Playoff. The Vols, ranked No. 6 entering the game, finish 11-2, their first 11-win season since 2001.

Tennessee won both of Milton's starts since Hooker's injury. He threw for 398 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions in those two games. Milton played in nine games this year and attempted 82 without a pick.

"He continues to progress," Tennessee coach Josh Heupel said about Milton. "He did a lot of really good things tonight. I'm so happy to have him."

And we saw that arm strength that Tennessee quarterbacks coach Joey Halzle called "insane" and "not typical," beyond Milton tossing an orange 110 yards, like he did one day after practice leading up to the Orange Bowl.

Milton's first two scoring passes, 16 yards to Bru McCoy and 14 yards to Squirrel White, were darts to the back of the end zone. (Before you ask, Squirrel is from Birmingham and never chased rabbits in a cane field.)

Milton's third scoring pass was a touch pass lofted perfectly to a wide-open Ramel Keyton for a 46-yard score that gave Tennessee a 28-14 lead with 8:34 to play.

But his most impressive pass traveled 56 yards in the air early in the second quarter and came down only where White could haul it in, which he did at the Clemson 2, leading to Tennessee's second score. Milton launched the ball while flat-footed.

"His best football is ahead of him," Heupel said.

Milton talked about remaining calm, staying humble and, most importantly, "I smiled a couple of times."

Although the night was all about Tennessee, and the Vols' resurgence in the SEC East as the biggest threat to Georgia, but it cannot be overstated how much Clemson's inability to finish drives led to Tennessee's night.

Dabo Swinney called on kicker B.T. Potter six times, resulting in five field goal attempts, and it should have been seven if not for Swinney badly mismanaging the clock at the end of the first half.

The biggest reason the Tigers were in the Orange Bowl was because of Swinney's stubbornness when it came to embattled quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei. Sticking with his guy too long before going to Cade Klubnik cost Clemson a chance at the playoff.

On Friday, Potter was Dabo's D.J. After Swinney called a fake on what would have been a 44-yard attempt, he rolled out Potter for attempts from 55, 49 and 42 yards on the next three Clemson possessions. The results were two wide rights and a wide left.

Swinney stuck with his man and Potter rewarded him with a 31-yard field goal on the Tigers' fifth drive of the first half and a 40-yarder in the third quarter.

Clemson finished the game with 10 drives inside the 35 and just one touchdown. The Tigers ran an Orange Bowl record 101 plays, 35 more than Tennessee.

But that still was enough for Milton to put his stamp on the Tennessee program.

