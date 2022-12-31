ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Giannis Antetokounmpo Makes NBA History In Bucks-Timberwolves Game On Friday Night

By Brett Siegel
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37gMCP_0jzMJ5ZE00

Recording 43 points, 20 rebounds and 5 assists against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night, Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo made NBA history.

It seems like every single night someone else is breaking or setting a new NBA record and on Friday night, it was Giannis Antetokounmpo’s turn.

The Milwaukee Bucks hosted the Minnesota Timberwolves in a game that they won 123-114 thanks in large part to Giannis’ big night.

Recording 43 points, 20 rebounds and 5 assists, Antetokounmpo carried Milwaukee past Minnesota and in doing so, he became just the third player in NBA history to record at least 40 points, 20 rebounds and 5 assists in back-to-back games, joining Hall-of-Famers Elgin Baylor, who did so once, and Wilt Chamberlain, who achieved this feat five different times.

This marked just the first time since Chamberlain in 1966 that a player recorded at least 40 points, 20 rebounds and 5 assists in back-to-back games, per team release.

In his previous game against the Chicago Bulls , Giannis recorded 45 points, 22 rebounds and 7 assists in the team’s 119-113 loss in overtime.

With back-to-back 40-point games to close out 2022, Giannis Antetokounmpo now ranks third in the league in scoring (32.1 PPG) and fifth in the league in total points scored (962).

He also ranks fifth in rebounding (11.8 RPG) and tied for fifth in total rebounds (355) this season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has once again cemented himself as one of the best talents in the entire world and it is not a shock to see his name mentioned with the likes of Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic and others in the early season MVP talk.

The Bucks currently find themselves 23-12 on the season now following Friday night’s victory and they are 2.5 games back of the Boston Celtics for first-place in the Eastern Conference.

Milwaukee will not play another game until Sunday, January 1 against the Washington Wizards .

Be sure to catch up on the newest episode of The Fast Break Podcast hosted by Fastbreak's own Brett Siegel !

Streaming on Apple Podcasts and Spotify , The Fast Break Podcast takes you inside the league with the latest news, intel, rumors and interviews from those close to the action for all 30 teams. Be on the lookout for a new episodes every Friday.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bustle

Larsa Pippen Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of A Legendary NBA Player

On The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5, Kim Kardashian’s former friend Larsa Pippen has a new house, a new attitude — and possibly, a new man. Peacock’s RHOM reboot, which brought the show back after an eight-year hiatus, saw the 48-year-old OG Housewife return to Miami for the first time since the series’ first season in the wake of her split from NBA player Scottie Pippen after 20 years of marriage. Now, fans are wondering who Larsa is dating, zoning in on one potential love interest.
NEW YORK STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife

Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Look: Sports World Reacts To LeBron James Wife Video

LeBron James may be a billionaire and one of the greatest basketball players of all-time, but he likes to play video games like a regular dude. On New Year's Eve, James' wife Savannah shared a video on her Instagram of the King ringing in 2023 with some Madden action. It looks like Bron was playing with the Minnesota Vikings.
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
47K+
Followers
8K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy