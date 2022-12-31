Here is the Jan. 4 edition of the mailbag, where we answer your questions asked on Twitter using #OvertheBoards. Tweet your questions to @drosennhl. Of the top teams in the NHL with an open window, which are your picks to make a deep run/win the Stanley Cup this year? My immediate thought goes to the Stars and Hurricanes as front-runners with Boston up there too? -- @zachh88888.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO