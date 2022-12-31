ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Kevin Youkilis will be Team Israel's hitting coach in 2023 World Baseball Classic

By Dave Clark, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1alWJM_0jzMIeHv00

Kevin Youkilis, who starred at Sycamore High School and for the University of Cincinnati Bearcats before becoming a three-time All-Star in 10 Major League Baseball seasons, said he will serve as hitting coach for Team Israel in the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

Youkilis' Facebook post Friday said he's "extremely honored" and "grateful to manager Ian Kinsler for the opportunity."

Kinsler's coaching staff also is expected to include former MLB and Team Israel manager Brad Ausmus, and former Cincinnati Reds manager Jerry Narron, per multiple reports.

Youkilis impressed in his first season as a color analyst for Boston Red Sox games on NESN.

Youkilis had his No. 36 retired by the Bearcats in 2015 and his No. 13 retired by Sycamore in 2017. He was inducted into the Red Sox Hall of Fame in 2018.

LOVE SPORTS? [ Subscribe now for unlimited access to Cincinnati.com ]

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals

Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

13K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking Cincinnati news, traffic, weather and local headlines from The Cincinnati Enquirer newspaper.

 http://cincinnati.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy