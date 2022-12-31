PITTSBURGH - 2023 has begun, and with it comes the Winter Classic between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Boston Bruins. While the Bruins come in as the top team in the NHL, only losing eight games to this point in the season, the Penguins enter on a four-game losing streak. The Penguins currently sit in fifth place in the Metropolitan division but only trail the second-place New Jersey Devils by five points in the standings.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 16 HOURS AGO