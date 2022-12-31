Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?Mark StarNew York City, NY
$150 million by Hochul: Two workforce development programs to help low-income households improve their livesMark StarNew York City, NY
This New Jersey Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenRed Bank, NJ
Remembering The Bottom Line, Where Bruce Springsteen ‘Owned the Stage’Frank MastropoloNew York City, NY
4,000 Nurses From New York Presbyterian Hospital Have Agreed To a Contract To Cancel The StrikeAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Related
Yardbarker
Tim Stutzle, Senators end Sabres' six-game winning streak
Anton Forsberg made 33 saves to help the Ottawa Senators defeat the visiting Buffalo Sabres 3-1 on Sunday. Tim Stutzle scored twice and Claude Giroux had two assists for the Senators, who won for the third time in their past four games. Zemgus Girgensons scored for the Sabres, who had...
Yardbarker
Lightning win 7th straight at home in rally past Coyotes
Steven Stamkos and Brandon Hagel each had late power-play goals as the Tampa Bay Lightning closed out 2022 by rallying to beat the visiting Arizona Coyotes 5-3 on Saturday. In winning their seventh straight home game and for the eighth time in nine December home matches, the Lightning had to overcome an early 2-0 deficit.
Yardbarker
State of the Penguins at the 2023 Winter Classic
PITTSBURGH - 2023 has begun, and with it comes the Winter Classic between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Boston Bruins. While the Bruins come in as the top team in the NHL, only losing eight games to this point in the season, the Penguins enter on a four-game losing streak. The Penguins currently sit in fifth place in the Metropolitan division but only trail the second-place New Jersey Devils by five points in the standings.
Yardbarker
Kris Letang Not Present at Penguins Winter Classic Practice
As the Pittsburgh Penguins prepare for the franchise’s sixth outdoor game, they will play without a key veteran. Kris Letang was listed by the Penguins as day-to-day with a lower-body injury, but it doesn’t seem like he will be playing in the 2023 Winter Classic. As a team...
Yardbarker
Winter Classic Presents Unique Opportunity for Penguins To Bounce Back
The Pittsburgh Penguins have already played three games since returning from the Christmas Break, and are still looking for another win. As they set to face off against the Boston Bruins at Fenway Park, the 2023 Winter Classic presents itself as a great opportunity to gain much needed momentum. Obviously,...
Yardbarker
Flyers’ Ersson makes a third consecutive start in Anaheim
The Philadelphia Flyers are looking for their third consecutive win and a sweep of their California road trip tonight as they take on the Anaheim Ducks. The Flyers closed out a dismal 2022 calendar year with a victory over the Los Angeles Kings. Throughout 2022, the Flyers had the worst points percentage in the NHL. They’re seventh in the Metropolitan Division while the Ducks are last in the Pacific.
FOX Sports
Carolina visits New York after Stepan's 2-goal game
Carolina Hurricanes (25-6-6, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Rangers (20-12-6, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes visit the New York Rangers after Derek Stepan scored two goals in the Hurricanes' 5-4 shootout win over the New Jersey Devils. New York has a 4-6-0...
FOX Sports
Coyotes visit the Panthers, try to stop road losing streak
Arizona Coyotes (13-17-5, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Florida Panthers (16-18-4, seventh in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes will aim to break a nine-game road losing streak when they play the Florida Panthers. Florida is 9-6-3 at home and 16-18-4 overall. The Panthers have a 6-7-3...
Penguins New Year's Resolutions for 2023
The Pittsburgh Penguins have a few small details they need to work on in the new year.
Winter Classic Takes Different Meaning for Penguins HC Mike Sullivan
The Pittsburgh Penguins will look to gain two points at Fenway Park but Mike Sullivan says the venue has a more personal meaning.
Kris Letang away from Penguins after death of father
As the Pittsburgh Penguins were preparing to take on the Boston Bruins at Monday’s Winter Classic there was a notable absence. Kris Letang did not skate with the group Sunday in the televised practice, and will not play this evening. Head coach Mike Sullivan explained that Letang has traveled back home to be with his family after his father passed away recently.
CBS Sports
Winter Classic 2023 score: Bruins vs. Penguins live updates as teams clash at Fenway Park
Patrice Bergeron and Sidney Crosby meet outside in Fenway Park in Boston for the 2023 Winter Classic. Two of the league's most successful franchises are set to clash inside a historic ballpark on Monday. The 2023 Winter Classic at Fenway Park will feature some of the biggest stars in the game. For the Bruins, veterans Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron are still playing at an extremely high level, and David Pastrnak has been red hot all year.
Comments / 1