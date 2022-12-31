ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Look: Gregg Popovich Uses 3 Words To Describe Luka Doncic

It's been a crazy week for Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic. On Tuesday, he set a franchise record with a 60-point performance against the New York Knicks as the Mavericks won by five, 126-121. He also finished the game with 21 rebounds and 10 assists, which is good for a triple-double.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

Klay sends condolences to Damar Hamlin after scary situation

While Klay Thompson was scoring a season-high 54 points in the Warriors' double-overtime win over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night at Chase Center, the rest of the sports world was grieving over the situation involving Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Hamlin, 24, suffered cardiac arrest in the first quarter...
BUFFALO, NY
NBC Sports

What is holding up Suns’ Jae Crowder trade? Could still be Sarver.

Robert Sarver is suspended from running the Phoenix Suns, and minority owner Sam Garvin is the acting governor running the team day-to-day while a sale of Sarver’s share of the team to Mat Ishbia is finalized (he is currently being vetted). Sarver has no say over the operations of the Suns…
PHOENIX, AZ
NBC Sports

Kerr reacts to Baldwin Jr. eating first PB&J sandwich

Not many moments can surprise Warriors coach Steve Kerr. However, finding out that Warriors rookie Patrick Baldwin Jr., or "PBJ" as he is affectionately known among Dub Nation, only recently tried a peanut butter and jelly sandwich for the first time is one of those moments. After hearing the 20-year-old...
SANTA CRUZ, CA

