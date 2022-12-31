Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Judge on Influential Ninth Circuit Court DiesNews Breaking LIVEHappy Valley, OR
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Family Summer trip: Uncover the mysteries at Maine's international cryptozoology museumKiki AlbaPortland, ME
PGE and Pacific Power customers are going to see an increase in rates starting January 1, 2023Michelle NorthropPortland, OR
C-TRAN and TriMet are offering free rides and extended hours this New Year's EveMichelle NorthropPortland, OR
Related
WATCH: Rare Video of Steph Curry Trash Talking Ja Morant
Steph was on fire during the Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies series
NBA Fans Flame Kevin Durant After Massive Bald Spot Goes Viral Online
NBA Twitter roasts Kevin Durant for viral picture.
Look: Gregg Popovich Uses 3 Words To Describe Luka Doncic
It's been a crazy week for Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic. On Tuesday, he set a franchise record with a 60-point performance against the New York Knicks as the Mavericks won by five, 126-121. He also finished the game with 21 rebounds and 10 assists, which is good for a triple-double.
Video: Jordan Poole Thrived After Being Helped Up By An Attractive Woman Sitting Courtside
Jordan Poole was on one after he was helped up by an attractive fan sitting courtside.
Kevin Garnett's Tweet About LeBron James Went Viral
Boston Celtics legend Kevin Garnett sent out a tweet about Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.
calmatters.network
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry moves across Atherton to $30M home
On the heels of news that Warriors star Stephen Curry sold his Atherton home in 2021 for $31.15 million, the website Dirt is reporting that he and wife Ayesha Curry bought a $30 million home near the Lloyden Park neighborhood in 2020. The Currys bought the new seven-bedroom, nine-bath home,...
Ja Morant Allegedly Punched A 17-Year-Old Teenager During A Basketball Pickup Game After He Threw The Ball At The NBA Star
Ja Morant gets sued by a 17-year-old for allegedly punching him during a pickup game.
Isiah Thomas Remembers How Larry Bird Tapped Him On the Shoulder and Fired Him: ‘I’mma Give It to My Friend’
After Larry Bird retired from coaching, Isiah Thomas took over the Indiana Pacers. After a few years, though, Larry Legend was back on the scene. The post Isiah Thomas Remembers How Larry Bird Tapped Him On the Shoulder and Fired Him: ‘I’mma Give It to My Friend’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
"They rose my game up to a different level!" - Tim Hardaway names the toughest point guards
Sometimes, the best players in the NBA weren't the most celebrated ones
Jordan Poole Took A Subtle Shot At Draymond Green After Latest Warriors Victory
Jordan Poole snubbed Draymond Green while answering a question after a recent Warriors win.
Rip Hamilton Once Shared How Michael Jordan Roasted His Own Teammates For Asking To Be On The Jordan Brand: "My Sneakers Are For All-Stars"
Former NBA player Rip Hamilton shared how Michael Jordan roasted his own teammates on the Washington Wizards.
Robert Williams III's powerful dunk blamed for 35-minute delay in NBA game
Despite the Denver Nuggets beating the Boston Celtics in a clash of the NBA's Eastern and Western conference leaders on Sunday, all the talk after the game was about a bent rim.
NBC Sports
Klay sends condolences to Damar Hamlin after scary situation
While Klay Thompson was scoring a season-high 54 points in the Warriors' double-overtime win over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night at Chase Center, the rest of the sports world was grieving over the situation involving Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Hamlin, 24, suffered cardiac arrest in the first quarter...
Video: LeBron James Hosts An Exclusive Party For His 38th Birthday
LeBron James throws a party for his 38th birthday.
NBA Fans Love Zion Williamson Rocking Michael Jordan’s Iconic Look
Zion Williamson steals Michael Jordan's iconic Kangol hat and hoop earring.
Ja Morant Surprises Fan with Game-Worn Shoes
A young fan cried after Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant gave him game-worn shoes.
Kevin Durant Made NBA History On Saturday Night
Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant made NBA history in Saturday night's game.
The NBA's Ten Best Shoes of December
Ranking the top ten shoes worn in the NBA during December 2022.
NBC Sports
What is holding up Suns’ Jae Crowder trade? Could still be Sarver.
Robert Sarver is suspended from running the Phoenix Suns, and minority owner Sam Garvin is the acting governor running the team day-to-day while a sale of Sarver’s share of the team to Mat Ishbia is finalized (he is currently being vetted). Sarver has no say over the operations of the Suns…
NBC Sports
Kerr reacts to Baldwin Jr. eating first PB&J sandwich
Not many moments can surprise Warriors coach Steve Kerr. However, finding out that Warriors rookie Patrick Baldwin Jr., or "PBJ" as he is affectionately known among Dub Nation, only recently tried a peanut butter and jelly sandwich for the first time is one of those moments. After hearing the 20-year-old...
Comments / 0