Behind 40 points from Jayden Davis, Chartiers Valley defeats Aliquippa 52-49

The sophomore scored a season-high 40 points as Chartiers Valley remain unbeaten

MONACA, Pennsylvania – Throughout the years, the Chartiers Valley boys basketball program has had a number of talented players.

When people think about the all-time great players that have attended the school, names such as Mike Colbert, Indiana Pacer point guard T.J. McConnell and his younger brother Matty McConnell come to mind.

Don’t be surprised if people will start putting Jayden Davis’ name in the conversation one day.

Behind a 40-point season-high performance by Davis, the Colts defeated Aliquippa on Friday afternoon 52-49 in the Central Valley Roundball Classic.

Davis shined as a freshman last season, averaging 26.8 points per game, which ranked Top 5 in the WPIAL. In his first 10 games of his sophomore season, he seems to have picked up where he left off, averaging 25.1 points per game.

“It’s a big part being a leading scorer as a sophomore and trying to help the younger guys on the team,” Davis said. “But without (Drew Sleva and Brendan Cruz) next to me, I wouldn’t be the player I am. They help me out a lot and so do the younger guys and coaches, especially telling me what to do and what’s right and what’s wrong.”

It wouldn’t be unrealistic to say that Davis almost beat Aliquippa by himself.

The Colts were up 29-19 at halftime and up to that point, Davis had already scored 20 points. He was the only Colts player to score in double figures in the game.

Despite trailing by double figures at halftime, Aliquippa was not going away without a fight, as the Quips made the state championship game last season.

With football players like Donovan Walker, Quentin Goode, Tiqwai Hayes, and Cameron Lindsey getting back into basketball form after playing football in the fall for the Quips, the Colts knew how athletic Aliquippa can be and knew they had to play with a tough mentality on Friday.

“We just had to play scrappier,” Cruz said. “We had to get on the floor more, we had to get on the boards more. We have to take those charges, we had to out hustle them,. It was tough, but we did it.”

The Quips had a better second half, outscoring the Colts 30-23 and almost extended the game into overtime.

The Quips outscored the Colts 30-23 in the second half and had a chance to send the game into overtime on the final play. With 1.1 seconds left in the game, Aliquippa was down by three and Michael Gaskins inbounded the ball to DeMarkus Walker, who went to the corner and slid over to the right to attempt to shoot a three-point shot.

Chartiers Valley’s Gionni Jones had the defense on Walekr, who fell to the gorund as he let go of the potential game-tying shot. The 3-point attempt missed and the Colts were victorious as no foul was called on the play.

Despite outscoring the Colts over the final two quarters, The Quips still couldn’t stop Davis as he poured in another 20 points in the second half.

Quentin Goode scored a team-high 14 points for Aliquippa while Donovan Walker added 12.

The Colts improved to 10-0, becoming the first team in the WPIAL with 10 wins on the young season.

“It feels great to be 10-0,” Sleva said. “Compared to last year, we had eight wins, so it’s a big turn around and it’s a blessing. We’re playing so good as a team defensively, it’s so much fun.”

Chartiers Valley will start conference play on Tuesday when they travel to play rival West Allegheny.

“We feel great [going into conference play],” Sleva said. “We got a tough section, but I think we’re ready.”

While the non-conference schedule was a success for the Colts, they are hoping to carry that success over to conference play, when the games tend to matter more.

“We got leadership this year,” Cruz said. “Practice is more than a game. We’re giving it our all every single day in practice, which means we are giving it even more in games. Senior leadership, grit and effort is the biggest part to continue to have a great season.”