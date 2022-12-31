ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Outdoor Notes — Dec. 31

By Susan Guynn
The Frederick News-Post
 4 days ago

Md. firearm deer hunting resumes Jan. 6

The firearm deer hunting season opens Jan. 6 in Deer Management Region B, which includes all of the state except the westernmost counties. The winter firearm season is open Jan. 6 and 7 in all of Region B, and is also open through Jan. 8 on private and designated public lands in Cecil and St. Mary’s counties and on private lands only in Frederick, Carroll, Washington (Zone 1), Montgomery, Calvert, Caroline, Charles, Dorchester, Harford, Kent, Queen Anne’s, Somerset and Worcester counties.

