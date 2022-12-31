Read full article on original website
The Raiders may have lost, but at least they were finally fun to watchEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Nevada witnesses can't identify two objects hovering over Las VegasRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
The NFL’s Unlikeliest Heroes - Brock Purdy and Jarrett Stidham are Changing the Way We View Later Round QBsVeracity Report SportsLas Vegas, NV
Burger King employee who was given a goody bag for not calling out for 27 years receives around $400K in donationsMaya DeviLas Vegas, NV
Burger King Employee Surprised with Viral Gift and Over $370,000 in Donations After 27 Years of Dedicated ServiceIngram AtkinsonLas Vegas, NV
news3lv.com
Make-A-Wish Monday: Meet Ulises
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Ulises is a 16-year-old who was diagnosed with cancer in 2021. Music is his therapy, and he is a musician who loves to play guitar and keyboard. Even though the cancer treatments and surgeries that he's gone through have limited his ability to see, he still wanted to make his dream a reality.
news3lv.com
Melinda Sheckells recaps New Year's entertainment around Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — New Year's Eve weekend has come to a close in Las Vegas. Melinda Sheckells, editor of OnTheStrip.com and OffTheStrip.com, joined us to break down everything you might have missed.
news3lv.com
Award-winning Rose Parade float pays tribute to Las Vegas organ donors
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An award-winning float took part in Monday's Rose Parade in Pasadena to pay tribute to the dozens of people - including two Las Vegas valley locals - who have helped others through organ donation. The float from Donate Life, called "Lifting Each Other Up," won...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas hospitals welcome New Year's babies
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Many kicked off the New Year's celebration with their loved ones, including new additions to the family. Local hospitals counted down their new year by welcoming newborn babies. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Best Bottle Service in Town: MountainView NICU patients celebrate the new year.
news3lv.com
MGM Resorts helped kids stay healthy in 2022 with Chefs for Kids partnership
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — MGM Resorts is helping local kids stay healthy. The company wrapped up a full year as an official partner of Chefs for Kids. In partnership with the program, they delivered fresh meals and nutritional education directly into local classrooms. With help from MGM Resorts, Chefs...
news3lv.com
Introducing 3 CCSD trustees who will be sworn in Tuesday night
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Tuesday night three Clark County School District trustees will take their oath as students return to the classroom for the spring semester. The school board, that is made up of seven trustees, will have two new faces and one incumbent keeping her seat. These are...
stupiddope.com
6 Best Recreational Cannabis Dispensaries in Las Vegas
Las Vegas is home to some of the best recreational cannabis dispensaries in the country. With a wide variety of high-quality products and knowledgeable staff, these dispensaries make it easy for visitors and residents alike to enjoy the benefits of cannabis. But with so many options to choose from, it can be tough to know which dispensaries are the best. That’s why we’ve compiled a list of the top six recreational cannabis dispensaries in Las Vegas, based on data from Yelp and Weedmaps.
2023 water resolutions: How can you make a difference?
Lost in all the talk about the great job Nevadans have done in conserving water is a simple fact: We can do more.
news3lv.com
WATCH: Las Vegas rings in 2023 with spectacular fireworks show
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Happy New Year, Las Vegas!. The city kicked off the beginning of 2023 with parties, celebrations, and a spectacular fireworks show. Watch the full fireworks show in the video above.
Fox5 KVVU
RTC: Heavy post-holiday traffic from Las Vegas to Southern California, Arizona
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Drivers leaving Las Vegas for both Southern California and Arizona are being met with long delays on Monday. According to RTC, as of noon, the agency was seeing an 18-mile delay on the Interstate 15 to the Nevada-California stateline:. In addition to Southern California traffic,...
news3lv.com
#News3NYE: Las Vegas welcomes 2023 with flawless fireworks show
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas has said farewell to 2022 and welcomed 2023. The city hosted multiple parties and celebrations for New Year's Eve Saturday night, as local officials planned for hundreds of thousands of people to descend on the Las Vegas Strip and downtown areas. The fireworks...
8newsnow.com
Dog found shot multiple times on side of road in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Animal Protection Services rushed a “sweet and loving” dog named Max to the Animal Foundation for medical care after he was found shot multiple times on the side of the road on the far east side of Las Vegas. Max was found on...
news3lv.com
Couples tie the knot on New Year's Eve at Little Vegas Chapel
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — For many, the New Year means a new lifelong commitment. Just before ringing in the New Year, couples made their way to the Little Vegas Chapel to tie the knot. The chapel hosted 30 weddings and five vow renewals on New Year's Eve. One couple...
news3lv.com
Diocese of Las Vegas set to hold mass in memory of Pope Benedict XVI
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A local Las Vegas Diocese plans to hold a mass in honor of the late Pope Benedict XVI. The mass will be held at the Cathedral of Guardian Angels, located on the Las Vegas Strip, on Thursday, January 5, at 9 a.m. Bishop George Leo...
verticalmag.com
Jetson welcomes test pilot Lexie Janson to the team
Estimated reading time 2 minutes, 20 seconds. Lexie Janson recently joined the Jetson team at the newly renovated research and development (R&D) facility in Arezzo, Tuscany. The former “flying car” racing pilot will play a significant role in the Jetson One testing program. Jetson One is currently the...
news3lv.com
'Hangover Heaven' sees increase in customers after New Year's Eve weekend
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Another headache locals and tourists may have faced after ringing in 2023 might be from those post-New Year's Eve hangovers. One local business was there to help them recover. Hangover Heaven is one of dozens of IV hydration treatments in Las Vegas. The business is...
luxury-houses.net
An Entertainers Dream Home with Tropical Resort Style Yard Boasts Strip and Mountain Views in Las Vegas Asking for $3 Million
7 Eagle Knoll Court Home in Las Vegas, Nevada for Sale. 7 Eagle Knoll Court, Las Vegas, Nevada is truly a private resort located in the prestigious Southern Highlands Golf Club and closed to shopping, dining and has easy freeway access. This Home in Las Vegas offers 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 6,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 7 Eagle Knoll Court, please contact Koby A. Callahan (Phone: 406-210-8097) at Las Vegas Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
Fox5 KVVU
Security measures in place to welcome 400,000 to Las Vegas for New Year’s Eve
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Fireworks will light up the sky and concerts will be packed with people for New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas. “And the way the calendar plays out everyone’s going to be hanging around really until Monday,” Circa Las Vegas CEO Derek Stevens said. “This is going to be the busiest New Year’s downtown Vegas has ever seen.”
New Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill sworn in
LAS VEAGS (KLAS) — New Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill was sworn in Monday ahead of an afternoon meeting with the public. McMahill won the race for sheriff in a June 2022 primary. He succeeds outgoing sheriff and Nevada’s newest Governor Joe Lombardo. McMahill joined the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department in 1990, where he […]
news3lv.com
Celebrate New Year's Eve with Station Casinos
Las Vegas (KSNV) — If you're staying indoors this New Year's Eve, Station Casinos has you covered. Click the video above for more with master mixologist Jamie Clark.
