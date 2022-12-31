ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Make-A-Wish Monday: Meet Ulises

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Ulises is a 16-year-old who was diagnosed with cancer in 2021. Music is his therapy, and he is a musician who loves to play guitar and keyboard. Even though the cancer treatments and surgeries that he's gone through have limited his ability to see, he still wanted to make his dream a reality.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas hospitals welcome New Year's babies

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Many kicked off the New Year's celebration with their loved ones, including new additions to the family. Local hospitals counted down their new year by welcoming newborn babies. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Best Bottle Service in Town: MountainView NICU patients celebrate the new year.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Introducing 3 CCSD trustees who will be sworn in Tuesday night

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Tuesday night three Clark County School District trustees will take their oath as students return to the classroom for the spring semester. The school board, that is made up of seven trustees, will have two new faces and one incumbent keeping her seat. These are...
LAS VEGAS, NV
stupiddope.com

6 Best Recreational Cannabis Dispensaries in Las Vegas

Las Vegas is home to some of the best recreational cannabis dispensaries in the country. With a wide variety of high-quality products and knowledgeable staff, these dispensaries make it easy for visitors and residents alike to enjoy the benefits of cannabis. But with so many options to choose from, it can be tough to know which dispensaries are the best. That’s why we’ve compiled a list of the top six recreational cannabis dispensaries in Las Vegas, based on data from Yelp and Weedmaps.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

#News3NYE: Las Vegas welcomes 2023 with flawless fireworks show

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas has said farewell to 2022 and welcomed 2023. The city hosted multiple parties and celebrations for New Year's Eve Saturday night, as local officials planned for hundreds of thousands of people to descend on the Las Vegas Strip and downtown areas. The fireworks...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Dog found shot multiple times on side of road in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Animal Protection Services rushed a “sweet and loving” dog named Max to the Animal Foundation for medical care after he was found shot multiple times on the side of the road on the far east side of Las Vegas. Max was found on...
LAS VEGAS, NV
verticalmag.com

Jetson welcomes test pilot Lexie Janson to the team

Estimated reading time 2 minutes, 20 seconds. Lexie Janson recently joined the Jetson team at the newly renovated research and development (R&D) facility in Arezzo, Tuscany. The former “flying car” racing pilot will play a significant role in the Jetson One testing program. Jetson One is currently the...
HENDERSON, NV
luxury-houses.net

An Entertainers Dream Home with Tropical Resort Style Yard Boasts Strip and Mountain Views in Las Vegas Asking for $3 Million

7 Eagle Knoll Court Home in Las Vegas, Nevada for Sale. 7 Eagle Knoll Court, Las Vegas, Nevada is truly a private resort located in the prestigious Southern Highlands Golf Club and closed to shopping, dining and has easy freeway access. This Home in Las Vegas offers 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 6,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 7 Eagle Knoll Court, please contact Koby A. Callahan (Phone: 406-210-8097) at Las Vegas Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Security measures in place to welcome 400,000 to Las Vegas for New Year’s Eve

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Fireworks will light up the sky and concerts will be packed with people for New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas. “And the way the calendar plays out everyone’s going to be hanging around really until Monday,” Circa Las Vegas CEO Derek Stevens said. “This is going to be the busiest New Year’s downtown Vegas has ever seen.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

New Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill sworn in

LAS VEAGS (KLAS) — New Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill was sworn in Monday ahead of an afternoon meeting with the public. McMahill won the race for sheriff in a June 2022 primary. He succeeds outgoing sheriff and Nevada’s newest Governor Joe Lombardo. McMahill joined the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department in 1990, where he […]
CLARK COUNTY, NV

