Arizona Court of Appeals allows abortion through 15 weeks of pregnancy

It’s been a contentious year for both abortion activists and pro-life supporters.

The Arizona Court of Appeals ruled on Friday to expand abortion access, ruling that doctors can perform abortions up until 15 weeks.

The ruling did not throw out a law that was created before Arizona even became a state.

That law did not allow any abortions except when the mother’s life was in danger.

The ruling on Friday allows abortions up until 15 weeks.

The Arizona Court of Appeals’ ruling says doctors cannot be prosecuted for performing abortions in the first 15 weeks of pregnancy. It says that’s because of Arizona’s other laws over the years allowing abortions. People who are not doctors can still be charged under the old law.

Brittany Fontento, the CEO and president of Planned Parenthood Arizona considers the ruling a win.

“Today is a momentous day for reproductive freedom in Arizona,” she said.

She said they paused abortions after the United States Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, leaving individual states to make laws concerning abortion.

“This has been a hard fought victory 6 months in the making,” Fonteno said.

Fonteno said they started performing abortions again in August.

A few weeks later the Pima County Superior Court allowed Attorney General Mark Brnovich to lift the injunction, banning abortions almost entirely except to save the life of the mother.

Fonteno said PPAZ appealed and was granted an emergency stay and they began providing abortion services again.

She said they are providing abortions in Tucson and Glendale.

“The Arizona Court of Appeals has given us the clarity that Planned Parenthood Arizona and the people of Arizona have been seeking for months,” she said.

Bob Pawson with Tucson Pro-life Action said he’s against abortion because “Various people began pushing for killing the babies and that’s just the wrong thing to do.”

He said everybody’s life is sacred and precious and said if Arizona is going to have exceptions to save the life of the mother, it has to be strictly defined.

He said if the mother’s life is truly in danger, then doctors should do everything to save both her and the baby until it’s obvious they are both going to die. He said the doctor should then save the life of the mother if it’s impossible to save the life of the baby.

“In the last 50 years or so, many Americans and Arizonans have been indoctrinated to think that it’s ok to murder people in the womb. Pro-life is the default decision,” Pawson said.

Both Pawson and Fonteno said they’re anticipating an appeal to the Court’s ruling.

Fonteno said the fight for abortion access isn’t over.

“Make no mistake. We know the work to achieve true reproductive freedom for all people is not over,” she said.

Pawson said the pro-life movement’s work is also not done.

“We give ultrasounds, we have pregnancy testing, other medical services, we’re willing to help with things like housing,” he said, explaining the services they provide.

----

——-

Andrew Christiansen is a reporter for KGUN 9 . Before joining the team, Andrew reported in Corpus Christi, Texas for KRIS6 News, Action 10 News and guest reported in Spanish for Telemundo Corpus Christi. Share your story ideas with Andrew by emailing andrew.christiansen@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook , or Twitter .