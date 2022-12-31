ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis Revealed

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin "suffered a cardiac arrest" prior to collapsing on the field and being transported to a nearby hospital during the team's postponed Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium, the Bills confirmed in an update shared on their official Twitter account early Tuesday (January 3) morning.
Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals

Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
3 Michigan stars who won’t be back in 2023 and 3 who will return

Michigan football fell short in the College Football Playoff semifinal against TCU. Now three stars won’t be back, but some will still be returning in 2023. Coming into the Fiesta Bowl, the predominant narrative was that the Michigan Wolverines would simply overwhelm TCU and move on to the National Championship Game for either a rematch of last year’s semifinal against Georgia or a vaunted rematch against rival Ohio State. Instead, Jim Harbaugh’s team will be watching the Horned Frogs play while they sit back in Ann Arbor.
Damar Hamlin’s charity flooded with donations from NFL fans

The charity started by Bills safety Damar Hamlin received a flood of donations from NFL fans after he was stretchered off the field with a scary injury. The NFL world was praying for Damar Hamlin on Monday night after the Bills safety collapsed on the field and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Steelers considering adding Hall-of-Famer’s son ahead of playoffs

The Pittsburgh Steelers have stayed alive in the playoff hunt and are now looking into adding the son of a Hall-of-Famer ahead of the postseason. Just a few weeks ago, the Pittsburgh Steelers looked completely toast in terms of their playoff chances. But as Mike Tomlin looks to avoid the first season of his career in which his team would finish below .500, he’s still on track to avoid that. More importantly, if he does, the Steelers also have a chance at a postseason berth.
Aaron Rodgers’ reaction to Damar Hamlin injury is actually spot-on

Aaron Rodgers addressed the horrifying Damar Hamlin injury during his Pat McAfee Show appearance and the Packers QB had a quite poignant reaction. The NFL world stopped turning to pray and hope for the health and safety of Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin on Monday night after he collapsed on the field and had to have CPR administered to resume his breathing before he was loaded into an ambulance and taken to a nearby Cincinnati hospital where he receiver further treatment and remains in critical condition currently.
Pitt basketball upsets Virginia by 3, Damar Hamlin’s number, after paying tribute to Bills DB

Pitt basketball paid tribute to former Panthers football star Damar Hamlin after his horrific injury and then upset Virginia by 3, his number at Pitt. In the film adaptation of Moneyball, Brad Pitt as Billy Beane offers an iconic adage near the end of the movie: “How can you not be romantic about baseball?” But really, the better iteration is how can you not be romantic about sports. Pitt basketball was evidence of that on Tuesday night.
Delusional Michigan fans have cooked up wild Jim Harbaugh replacement

Michigan fans are having to come to grips with the possibility of losing Jim Harbaugh but some delusional supporters have a wild choice to replace him. Despite the fact that Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh dropped to just 1-6 in bowl games after dropping his sixth straight with the Fiesta Bowl loss to TCU, Wolverines fans have to appreciate how well the program has built. For two consecutive years, the team has now not only overtaken rival Ohio State but has won the Big Ten Championship and made the College Football Playoff.
