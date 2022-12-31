Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Starting the New Year With a Georgia Institution, Smiles and A Side of Fries at The VarsityDeanLandAthens, GA
Traffic diverted in Cumming Square due to water leakMichelle HallCumming, GA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From AtlantaTed RiversAtlanta, GA
Boil Water Advisory for residents in CummingMichelle HallCumming, GA
Related
gwinnettprepsports.com
BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Lanier defeats North Forsyth in region opener
CUMMING — Lanier’s boys basketball team, fresh off winning the Deep South Classic, defeated North Forsyth 59-51 Tuesday in its 8-AAAAAA opener. Osmar Garcia-Araujo (17 points, 14 rebounds) and Jayce Nathaniel (15 points, 14 rebounds) had double-doubles for the Longhorns (9-4), while Tahai Morgan added 11 points.
gwinnettprepsports.com
State champion Mill Creek headlines All-Region 8-AAAAAAA Football Team
Class AAAAAAA state champion Mill Creek earned three of the top four awards on the All-Region 8-AAAAAAA Football Team selected by the region’s coaches. The Hawks’ Caleb Downs was Athlete of the Year, Jamal Anderson was Defensive Player of the Year and Jacob Ulrich was Specialist of the Year. Region champion Buford’s Justice Haynes was Offensive Player of the Year.
gwinnettprepsports.com
GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Taylor Romano shines in Buford's win over Carver
BUFORD — Taylor Romano racked up 30 points Tuesday night as Buford’s girls basketball team routed Carver-Columbus 82-62. The Wolves (11-0) also got 14 points from Corin Killian, 12 points from Betty Nguyen, nine points from Ava Grace Watson and eight points from Lydia Ledford.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Coaches announce All-Gwinnett County Girls Flag Football Team
Peachtree Ridge’s Malia Burkes, Mountain View’s Sophia Nunez and Grayson’s Kyra Zackery earned the top honors on the All-Gwinnett County Girls Flag Football Team, voted on by the county’s Class AAAAAAA and AAAAAA coaches. Burkes was selected as Gwinnett MVP, while Nunez was Offensive Player of...
fox16.com
Jonesboro’s defense stiff as conference action begins
It’s not surprising that the tradition-rich Jonesboro boys’ basketball program is rolling this season, but it is coming via a different style. The Hurricane (12-2), fresh off winning two of three games at the King Cotton Classic in Pine Bluff, will open Class 6A Central conference action Tuesday night at Cabot (12-3).
UGA fans prepare to make costly journey to championship game
Georgia football fans are scrambling to score tickets, airfare and hotels ahead of next Monday’s College Football Playoff National Championship game. Cobb County resident Jacob Ashcraft and his 9-year-old son, Davis, are headed to Southern California for the big game. “It was an emotional coaster,” Jacob said about watching...
Albany Herald
Gametime Announced for Georgia vs TCU
The official game time has been announced for Monday night's national championship matchup between Georgia and TCU. The Horned Frogs and Bulldogs will tee it up at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California at 7:30 PM EST on ESPN. ESPN will have a full mega cast for the event with...
saturdaytradition.com
CJ Stroud addresses heavy heart after crushing Peach Bowl loss: 'I left my heart out on that field'
C.J. Stroud was certainly an impact player for No. 4 Ohio State as he almost gave his team a huge win over No. 1 Georgia in the CFP 2022 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. Stroud completed 23-of-34 of his passes for 348 yards, 4 touchdowns, and a QBR of 93.8. He led his Buckeyes’ offense to a final drive where the game would be decided on a final 50-yard field goal attempt from Noah Ruggles.
WXIA 11 Alive
Watch | Missed kick to lift Dawgs in Peach Bowl at same time as New Year's midnight countdown
ATLANTA — The Peach Bowl made for a New Year's countdown that will not soon be forgotten in Georgia. In a remarkable confluence, Ohio State lined up to kick a field goal attempt for the win against the Dawgs at the exact same time the Peach began dropping in Atlanta - just a hop, skip and a jump away from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Downtown Atlanta.
How Much Do TCU Vs. Georgia National Championship Tickets Cost?
How much do TCU vs. Georgia national championship tickets cost? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. History will be made at the 2022 College Football Playoff national championship. It's just a question of which team will be making it. The No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs have an opportunity to complete...
Football World Unhappy With Kirby Smart's Postgame Comment
Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs football program are heading back to the College Football Playoff national championship game. The No. 1 seeded Bulldogs topped Ohio State in a thriller at the Peach Bowl on Saturday. Georgia defeated Ohio State by one point to advance. Following the game, Smart made...
wtoc.com
Atlanta Falcons’ Cameron Batson released from team following incident with police
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Atlanta Falcons practice player Cameron Batson has a bond set after allegedly assaulting a police officer. Judge Hughes with Fulton County granted Batson a $95,000 bond. He will not be allowed to have access to weapons, drugs, or alcohol as the case is ongoing. Judge Hughes did grant Batson permission to keep traveling with the Falcons.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Georgia River Network offers 220 miles of adventure
ATHENS — Georgia River Network wants Georgians to visit the state’s rivers, and in 2023, the organization is offering more than $8,000 in prizes and more than 220 miles of canoe/kayak/paddleboard adventures to entice them to explore the state’s expanding water trail system. The prizes are part...
gwinnettprepsports.com
Zoo Atlanta's Willie B. Jr. set to become a father
ATLANTA — In the continuation of a uniquely Atlanta legacy, the only son of Zoo Atlanta’s most famous gorilla will become a first-time father in 2023. Shalia, a 20-year-old female in Willie B. Jr.’s troop, is expecting an infant. The Veterinary and Animal Care Teams first detected...
gwinnettprepsports.com
UGA Meat Technology Center is epitome of hands-on learning
ATHENS — In academia, “experiential learning” has become a buzzword, but the concept has been around a lot longer than the catchphrase. In simplest terms, it means hands-on learning, and the faculty and staff at the University of Georgia Meat Science Technology Center are masters of the craft.
Body found at Atlanta apartment complex
ATLANTA — Police are investigating after a body was found at an Atlanta apartment complex overnight on Sunday. The complex is on Continental Colony Parkway, near Interstate 285 and Greenbriar Parkway. Based on the address given, it looks to be the Greenbriar Glen complex. Atlanta Police has been there...
atlantafi.com
What Food Is Atlanta Best Known For?
When it comes to the dining scene, Atlanta, Georgia is a city with many tastes and styles. You can literally get different types of foods and cultures just from exploring inside the perimeter of Interstate 285. That is a question best answered by consumers who patronize Atlanta’s many restaurants, bars...
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Drag racers gets stuck on Atlanta roadroad tracks
ATLANTA - A group of drag racers' attempt to get away officers ended in failure after their car got stuck on some railroad tracks in Atlanta, police say. The Atlanta Police Department tells FOX 5 that at around 3:35 a.m. Monday, officers tried to stop two vehicles seen laying drag on the 1300 block of Hills Place NW.
fox5atlanta.com
Family remembers teen who died trying to save friend who fell through Kennesaw lake ice
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - For almost two hours throughout the evening of Dec. 28, authorities swarmed a small Kennesaw lake where nearby residents say they witnessed a tragedy. In the blink of an eye, a group of children playing on what they thought was sturdy ice were screaming for a child who fell through. The teenager who tried to save the boy did not survive.
Recent North Fulton restaurant health inspection scores
Below are recent restaurant health inspection scores for restaurants in North Fulton County. These reports cover the period from Dec. 20, 2022 to Jan. 2, 2023. All inspections were conducted and reported by the Fulton County Environmental Health Department. 1920 Tavern. 948 CANTON ST ROSWELL, GA 30075. View inspections:. Alessio’s...
Comments / 0