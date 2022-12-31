ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fans gear up for the iconic Rose Parade and Rose Bowl

By CBSLA Staff
 4 days ago

Fans, residents and many others in Pasadena are gearing up for the historic Rose Parade and Rose Bowl.

"The bands, the floats," said attendee Robert Gapinski. "It's a lot of fun."

At the corner of Orange Grove and Colorado Boulevards, the grandstands are all up waiting for the crowds set to fill the bleachers for during the parade on Monday.

Because New Year's Day falls on a Sunday, officials enforced the so-called "Never on Sunday Rule" shifting the game and parade to Monday, Jan. 2.

From the parade to the Rose Bowl, a tarp is covering the hallowed field to protect it from the heavy rain the region is expecting. The VIP tents are up, waiting for Pennsylvania State University and University of Utah fans to file through.

Many of the fans flew in from out of town, braving some of the travel nightmares caused by the weather.

"It was horrible," said Penn State fan Beth Paruch. "We got stuck in Los Angeles. We wanted to fly into Burbank but we couldn't because of the weather."

However, now that they're here the couple is excited to watch their Nittany Lions compete.

"This is our second Rose Bowl," said fan George Paruch. "We lost the first one."

"We're hoping we win this one," said Beth finishing her husband's sentence.

Likewise, Utah fans are just jazzed.

"We are just so excited to have Cam Rising be the quarterback again," said Cathy Christison. "Hopefully, we'll have a better turnout."

Businesses are gearing up too, some with Rose Bowl merchandise on full display. Additionally, local bars are stocking up for the rowdy fans that typically pack around the TVs during game time.

"We've been wiped out before by all the travelers, especially," said Mercedes Pardenas. "We don't want that to happen this year at all."

For those who call Pasadena home, they said this is the time when their city gets to shine.

"It makes me proud to be from Pasadena," said resident Monica Burman. "Relatives throughout the country watch the parade and I am like live where that parade is."

Some of the shop owners in the city of roses said there is a slight concern that tomorrow's rain will discourage people from coming out but they're hoping the bonus day will make up for it.

