New Hampshire State

manchesterinklink.com

Tuesday’s weather: Cloudy and colder with rain, high of 39

Today: Cloudy & colder with rain (.35″). High 39 Winds: Light & Variable. Tonight: Breezy with periods of rain (.25″). Low 36 (feel like 22) Winds: SSW 10-15+ mph. Wednesday: Cloudy, breezy, & milder with showers by evening. High 54 Winds: SSW 15-20 mph. Wednesday night: Cloudy with...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
manchesterinklink.com

Monday’s weather: Sunny and milder, high of 50

Today: Some sun & mild. High Near 50 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph. Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 31 Winds: Light & Variable. Tuesday: Cloudy & mild with rain (.35″). High 50 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph. Tuesday night: Few showers & mild. Low 47 Winds: SW 5-10 mph. Wednesday: Mostly cloudy...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
manchesterinklink.com

Bradley praises increased tax revenue sharing with cities and towns

CONCORD, N.H. – On Tuesday, New Hampshire Senate President Jeb Bradley (R-Conway) applauded the 76 percent increase in revenues distributed to cities and towns under the state’s Rooms and Meals Tax. According to the distributions just published by the New Hampshire Treasury, municipalities received a record $121 million...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
manchesterinklink.com

Abortion, taxes and the Old Man of the Mountain: NH lawmakers have lots on their plate this year

When New Hampshire lawmakers get to work this week to open the 2023 legislative session, they’ll have plenty to keep them busy. Their major task over the next six months will be to pass a new two-year state budget — something that could be especially challenging given the narrow political margin in the House this year. But there are plenty of other policy issues that will demand lawmakers’ attention.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
manchesterinklink.com

Craig joins with other NH mayors calling on Sununu, statewide officials for action on homelessness crisis

MANCHESTER, NH – Today, Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig, along with Mayor Jim Donchess of Nashua, Mayor Paul Grenier of Berlin, Mayor Dana Hilliard of Somersworth, Mayor Jo Brown of Franklin, Mayor Dale Girard of Claremont, Mayor Bob Carrier of Dover, and Mayor Andrew Hosmer of Laconia, sent a letter to Governor Sununu, DHHS Commissioner Weaver, and Associate Commissioner Santaniello outlining immediate needs from the State of New Hampshire to address the statewide homelessness crisis.
MANCHESTER, NH
manchesterinklink.com

A private tutor for every student

Stand up. Speak up. It’s your turn. Imagine how well you would have done in school if you had access to a tutor 24/7. Today, this is a real option for New Hampshire students, thanks to a partnership between the Department of Education and Tutor.com. Through a program launched...
CALIFORNIA STATE

