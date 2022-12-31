Read full article on original website
Related
Wednesday’s weather: Cloudy, breezy and mild with showers developing late, high of 47
A warm front will lift northward into Southern New England today but probably won`t make it much more northward than that. For a brief time, the front may make it into southern New Hampshire today where towns near the New Hampshire-Massachusetts border rise to nearly 50. Weather Alert. Since we...
Tuesday’s weather: Cloudy and colder with rain, high of 39
Today: Cloudy & colder with rain (.35″). High 39 Winds: Light & Variable. Tonight: Breezy with periods of rain (.25″). Low 36 (feel like 22) Winds: SSW 10-15+ mph. Wednesday: Cloudy, breezy, & milder with showers by evening. High 54 Winds: SSW 15-20 mph. Wednesday night: Cloudy with...
Monday’s weather: Sunny and milder, high of 50
Today: Some sun & mild. High Near 50 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph. Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 31 Winds: Light & Variable. Tuesday: Cloudy & mild with rain (.35″). High 50 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph. Tuesday night: Few showers & mild. Low 47 Winds: SW 5-10 mph. Wednesday: Mostly cloudy...
Just how big is NH’s coronavirus relief spending? Bigger than a bread box…
On May 15 Gov. Sununu announced $595 million in new coronavirus relief spending from federal funds. The new programs cover everyone from farmers ($6 million) to childcare providers ($25 million). When policymakers talk in tens and hundreds of millions, it can be hard to grasp the scope of spending. This...
Bradley praises increased tax revenue sharing with cities and towns
CONCORD, N.H. – On Tuesday, New Hampshire Senate President Jeb Bradley (R-Conway) applauded the 76 percent increase in revenues distributed to cities and towns under the state’s Rooms and Meals Tax. According to the distributions just published by the New Hampshire Treasury, municipalities received a record $121 million...
Abortion, taxes and the Old Man of the Mountain: NH lawmakers have lots on their plate this year
When New Hampshire lawmakers get to work this week to open the 2023 legislative session, they’ll have plenty to keep them busy. Their major task over the next six months will be to pass a new two-year state budget — something that could be especially challenging given the narrow political margin in the House this year. But there are plenty of other policy issues that will demand lawmakers’ attention.
Craig joins with other NH mayors calling on Sununu, statewide officials for action on homelessness crisis
MANCHESTER, NH – Today, Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig, along with Mayor Jim Donchess of Nashua, Mayor Paul Grenier of Berlin, Mayor Dana Hilliard of Somersworth, Mayor Jo Brown of Franklin, Mayor Dale Girard of Claremont, Mayor Bob Carrier of Dover, and Mayor Andrew Hosmer of Laconia, sent a letter to Governor Sununu, DHHS Commissioner Weaver, and Associate Commissioner Santaniello outlining immediate needs from the State of New Hampshire to address the statewide homelessness crisis.
Sununu pushes back at NH mayors request for more statewide action: Your ‘tone and misleading content is disappointing’
MANCHESTER, NH – On Tuesday a coalition of mayors from around the state, including Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig, released a letter directed at Gov. Chris Sununu calling for some specific action items to address the current crisis of homelessness around the state. In that letter, the mayors were critical...
A private tutor for every student
Stand up. Speak up. It’s your turn. Imagine how well you would have done in school if you had access to a tutor 24/7. Today, this is a real option for New Hampshire students, thanks to a partnership between the Department of Education and Tutor.com. Through a program launched...
