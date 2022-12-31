Read full article on original website
Beloved Cedar Valley Business Owner Passes Away
Hurts Donut in Cedar Falls quickly became a local favorite in the Cedar Valley. Between their fun, unique donut styles and flavors, friendly customer service, and easily accessed location on Main Street, folks all over the area came to their storefront to purchase their delicious sweet treats. As the business...
Garage fire extends to second garage and home in Independence
INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - Three adults and five pets safely escaped a fire at their home in Independence on Monday evening. Firefighters said they responded to the fire, which started at a nearby garage, at about 6:39 p.m. The fire at the two-stall garage in the 500 block of 9th...
Eastern Iowa hospital welcomes first baby of 2023
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - UnityPoint Health - Finley Hospital has welcomed its first baby of 2023. Staff with the hospital said Elizabeth Anne Neebel was born to parents Erin and Blake Neebel on Jan. 1 at 5:29 p.m. She weighs nine pounds, five ounces, and is 20.5 inches long.
New year, new baby! Couple rings in ’23 with birth
A Bellevue, Iowa couple rang in the New Year by welcoming a seventh member to their family. Catherine and Tony Furlin became the parents of Emilia Elizabeth Furlin at the Genesis Medical Center BirthCenter on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 in Davenport. Little Emilia was born at 12:54 a.m., making her the first baby born in […]
Camp Courageous gives away unique prize capping off 50th anniversary celebration
MONTICELLO, Iowa (KCRG) - As part of a year-long celebration of its 50th anniversary in 2022, Camp Courageous raffled off a 1971 VW Bus. Charlie Becker, long-time director of Camp Courageous, obtained the ‘71 VW Bus from a friend of his son who lived in San Diego, CA. They used it every day to commute to and from work. The vehicle was trailered in San Diego and brought to Iowa for the giveaway.
Hazmat team called in for cleanup after Clayton County semi crash
GUTTENBERG, Iowa (KCRG) - A Hazmat Team was called in for a semi rollover in Clayton County that caused milk to leak into a pond just before 6 p.m. on Monday. The Guttenberg Fire Department said the crash happened in the 300 block of North Highway 52. The semi-tractor had crashed and rolled into the pond.
Hikers learn about nature at New Years Hike in Buchanan County
QUASQUETON, Iowa (KCRG) - Buchanan County Conservation held its fifth New Year’s hike around the Guy Grover Timber and Tree Planting Trail along the Wapsipinicon River. Michael Maas led the guided tour and said it was a chance to educate hikers about wildlife. About 30 hikers got the opportunity to see a bobcat pelt, an eagle talon, and a hummingbird skull and feathers.
New Mexican Restaurant to Open Very Soon in Anamosa
Residents of Jones County who have a love for Mexican food will soon have a new restaurant to quench their hunger. In September, we told you that a restaurant at 1304 East 3rd Street in Anamosa was about to close its doors. Less than four months later, that location is about to be home to a new restaurant, called Porfirio's Mexican Restaurant.
Fire damages home in northwest Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A fire caused damage throughout a home on Sunday afternoon, according to officials. At around 12:49 p.m, the Cedar Rapid Fire Department was sent to a report of a fire in the 1700 block of C Avenue NW after someone saw smoke coming from the structure. Firefighters were able to force their way into the home to extinguish the flames, which they located in a first-floor bedroom.
29-Year-Old Woman Dies From Stabbing in Northeast Cedar Rapids
A woman is dead and authorities are trying to determine exactly what happened after a stabbing on the north side of Cedar Rapids on Monday night. According to a release from the Cedar Rapids Police Department, Joint Communications Agency Dispatchers got a call about a stabbing in the 2100 block of North Towne Ct. NE just before 6:45 p.m. last night (Monday, January 2). North Towne Ct. NE is just south of Blairs Ferry Road, between I-380 and Center Point Road.
The City in Iowa Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime
The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
Cedar Rapids Police criticized after failing to remove anti-Semitic signs
The Cedar Rapids Police Department believes officers acted appropriately after responding to a neo-Nazi group hanging anti-Semitic signs in November. KCRG TV reports the department has come under scrutiny worldwide after more than 1.8 million people saw a police officer’s body camera footage from the incident on Tik Tok and Reddit over a seven-day period. The signs, which said “Money runs the world and Jews own the banks. The truth is anti-Semitic” and “The Holocaust didn’t happen, but it should have”, hung over an Interstate 380 overpass on Wilson Avenue Southwest.
Dubuque man charged with attempted murder
New year tends to mean new customers for area fitness businesses. KCRG-TV9's Mollie Swayne learned how setting a goal at New Year's can impact people focused on fitness, and how it gives local gyms a boost. Iowa City residents reflect, look ahead toward promise of new year. Updated: 2 hours...
Freezing Rain is possible in Northern Iowa Monday night and Tuesday
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Overall the first storm of 2023 will be a rain event for most of Eastern Iowa as a low pressure system travels through the Midwest. Expect rainfall totals to exceed half an inch on Monday night. Rain showers are possible on Tuesday, with some snow showers Wednesday.
Victim of North Liberty mobile home fire named
The victim of a North Liberty mobile home fire has been identified. The Gazette reports that 44-year-old Stuart Netolicky was found dead December 27th after crews were called to a fire at 95 Gulf View Court. The fire was just inside the front door, and after it was extinguished, they found the man and his three dogs inside.
Unidentified body recovered from Cedar River
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 12:57 pm, Cedar Rapids Police responded to a report of found human remains. Emergency crews were dispatched to an area of the Cedar River near Bertram, where hunters reported finding the body. A rescue/recovery team located and retrieved the remains. Identification of the...
Hunters report finding human remains on the Cedar River
Cedar Rapids Police and Fire department were called to the Cedar River just below the water treatment facility near Bertram after hunters reported finding human remains on Friday. The call came in at 12:57pm. A water-rescue/recovery team from the Fire Department located and recovered the remains. Positive identification is pending.
Popular Eastern Iowa Restaurant To Close For Good This Week
There are many people who are looking forward to what the new year has to offer. Many would like to forget what has been a tough 2022, including many in the restaurant industry. Another popular Eastern Iowa eatery announced that it will be closing their door for good at the end of this week.
Coralville man sentenced to life for nightclub shooting in Cedar Rapids appealing conviction
The Coralville man sentenced to life in prison for the shooting death of a man inside the Taboo Nightclub in Cedar Rapids this spring is appealing his conviction to the Iowa Supreme Court. 29-year-old Dimione Walker was convicted by a jury in less than 90 minutes in November. He was...
Cedar Rapids family displaced by fire just before New Year weekend
A Cedar Rapids family escaped a house fire early Friday morning but have been displaced by the blaze. According to a release from the city’s Fire Department, multiple calls came in reporting smoke in the area of the 5200 block of East Road Southwest at about 6:30am. Crews were dispatched, and dispatch was able to connect with the homeowner to confirm the exact address.
