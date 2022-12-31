The Cedar Rapids Police Department believes officers acted appropriately after responding to a neo-Nazi group hanging anti-Semitic signs in November. KCRG TV reports the department has come under scrutiny worldwide after more than 1.8 million people saw a police officer’s body camera footage from the incident on Tik Tok and Reddit over a seven-day period. The signs, which said “Money runs the world and Jews own the banks. The truth is anti-Semitic” and “The Holocaust didn’t happen, but it should have”, hung over an Interstate 380 overpass on Wilson Avenue Southwest.

