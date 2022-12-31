ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Suspect cashes $12K check stolen from 103-year-old Fresno resident, deputies say

 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eU1do_0jzMFcqM00 Authorities are searching for a person who cashed a $12,000 check that was stolen from a 103-year-old Fresno resident.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says a person cashed the victim's stolen $12,000 retirement check at a check cashing business inside a liquor store in North Fresno.

The incident happened in October and was later discovered after the victim reported never receiving the check.

Investigators say the employee followed the company's policy by checking the suspect's ID, which matched the information on the check.

Officials say the victim should be able to get the money reimbursed since it was a state issued check, but the business won't get the cash back.

The sheriff's office released a photo of the suspect, which shows tattoos on their upper right arm and chest.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the Fresno County Sheriff's Office at (559) 600-3111, or Valley Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-7867.

