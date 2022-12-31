Read full article on original website
$250 stands in the way of Binance Coin bulls- is a breakout imminent?
The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The resistance in the $250-$260 region would need to be broken for short-term bulls to enter the market with some confidence. Bitcoin did not initiate a longer-term trend as...
Solana [SOL] retests former range lows: Are further gains unlikely?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Short-term market structure and momentum were strongly bullish at press time. The spot CVD has declined, which meant that sellers have the upper hand. Solana [SOL] sellers have...
Curve Finance: What should CRV holders expect of the token in 2023
CRV ended 2022 in a lower TVL position than it started the year. Technical indicators showed that CRV could finish 2023’s first quarter in consolidation. In times past, Decentralized Finance (DeFi) would have been incomplete without the mention of Curve Finance [CRV]. But in 2022, the automated market maker was a shadow of its former self.
Bitcoin investors may have to wait for the ball to appear in BTC’s court. Here’s why…
New data and analysis suggested that the bear market might sustain for a while. Bitcoin metrics and market indicators also painted a bearish picture for BTC. The new year was not as promising as the Bitcoin [BTC] community expected. This was because the king coin didn’t manage to register gains in terms of its price.
XRP: Here is what these bullish indications mean for your investments
XRP long-term holders remained convinced of an imminent rally in price. Despite the negative sentiment in the market, XRP’s price refused to plummet. Data from on-chain analytics platform Santiment revealed that, at press time, Ripple [XRP] exhibited a few bullish signs. This could lead the altcoin holders towards some gains in the new trading year.
XRP sees long positions hunted and a sharp reversal; here’s what can come next
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The daily timeframe charts of XRP have been bearishly biased since late October. The range formation in early November was respected, but another wave of selling is expected.
Chiliz [CHZ]: Before you decide to buy or not to buy, read this
CHZ is temporarily ranked as the most traded token by the top 100 ETH whales. Its price has been on a consistent decline since FTX’s collapse. Chiliz [CHZ] recently found favor with top Ethereum [ETH] whales as the altcoin momentarily flipped Shiba Inu [SHIB] as the most traded token by this cohort of investors, data from WhaleStats revealed.
Can AAVE replicate the move to $65 as this technical indicator shows…
Technical outlook suggested an AAVE revival due to the RSI state. Holders in the last six months seemed to have gained balanced but AAVE might trend downwards. Like its peers, non-custodial liquidity protocol, AAVE, ended the year 2022 on a sluggish note. According to CoinMarketCap, AAVE’s value on 31 December was around $52.
Chainlink: This is where LINK could be headed despite its 2022 achievements
Chainlink [LINK] posted a new update that highlighted its achievements through 2022, which reflected how far the network has evolved in a year. One of which was Chainlink Oracle Services that supported more developers and projects than ever before. Furthermore, the update enabled more than $6.9 trillion in transaction value in 2022.
A recap of Polygon on-chain milestones related to its prediction markets
Polygon is set for a clearer path for investors, thanks to prediction markets. MATIC’s whale activity has also slowed down in the last week of December. 2022 was a great year for Polygon and MATIC as far as partnerships and developments are concerned. The only letdown was the bearish market conditions. But can 2023 turn out more favorable on multiple fronts?
What FTX had to do with Alameda’s bad XRP bet
Alameda made big losses during the 2018 crypto crash. SBF was seeking new lenders since the start of 2019 and even sponsored Binance Blockchain Week for the same purpose. FTX was founded after SBF was inspired by the failures of crypto exchanges in 2019. The FTX and Alameda tale continue...
Litecoin surges in percentage of monthly users in a year: Can LTC rally?
Litecoin monthly use in a year increased by over 109%. LTC has been on an uptrend, with over a 6% increase in value in the past 48 hours. Litecoin [LTC] saw a remarkable price surge that began as 2023 concluded. In addition, Litecoin recently declared that its monthly use had climbed by over 100% in just a year.
Could this latest Ethereum development impact the price of ETH? Details inside
Ethereum recently saw a dip in the transaction volume on its mainnet. Ethereum price has, however, shown no signs of impact from the latest development. In recent weeks, the price of Ethereum [ETH] has been moving, at most, sideways. Of course, given that the cryptocurrency market witnessed a dip, this wasn’t exclusive to it alone.
Polygon aces TVL rankings, passes these chains, but will MATIC rebound?
Polygon, in comparison to Avalanche and Solana, was having a good time with its TVL as it stood close to $1 billion. Despite the impressive TVL, MATIC holders were holding at a loss of over 60%. Polygon [MATIC] appeared to have an intriguing 2022, as it collaborated with several well-known...
Avalanche investors could witness an eventful start to 2023 thanks to these…
AVAX witnessed growth in its GameFi ecosystem in 2022. Metrics and market indicators suggested a continued price surge in the days to come. Avaxholic, a popular Twitter account that posts updates about the Avalanche [AVAX] ecosystem, recently revealed the most recent developments. ODOS, for example, announced a new integration with...
Blue-Chip NFTs fell in value, but this Ape proved its mettle in the final days of 2022
BAYC displaced CryptoPunks to close the year as the NFT collection with the largest market capitalization. Closing 2022 at an index of 9,248 ETH, Blue Chip NFTs suffered a drop in value, data from NFTGo revealed. Blue Chip NFTs are a subcategory of the broader NFT market that is considered...
TRON saw neutral momentum in recent weeks, but buyers can look for a dip to…
The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The high volume node at $0.053 has trapped TRON on the price charts since early December. A move above the Value Area High could initiate a rally. Bitcoin continued...
Can ApeCoin holders bank on 2023 as the year of the APE? This data suggests…
The NFTs associated with APE witnessed improvements as well. In a recent post made by crypto analytics firm Delphi Digital, it was stated that the number of unique addresses holding APE grew substantially over the last year. Are your APE holdings flashing green? Check the profit calculator. Since March 2022,...
Key lessons from Bitcoin [BTC] in 2022 and what to expect in 2023
Navigating the world of Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, in general, has been a rough rollercoaster in 2022. That chapter is now closed and we have now entered into new unchartered territory. Every crypto enthusiast and their dog are now wondering whether 2023 will bring good tidings or whether it will turn out worse than 2022.
Bitget introduces MegaSwap for a multi-chain Defi trading experience with security
The transcend of Web2 to Web3 has hooked a lot of users, especially those who are considering decentralization as a game changer in the financial arena. The shift from the traditional centralized version of the internet has given ultimate power to a few conglomerates to run and control the system.
