ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Barbara Walters Flashback to 2013: She Told “I Wasn’t Retiring from Anything” After ABC Tried to Push Her Out

By Roger Friedman
Showbiz411
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Showbiz411

Review: Dionne Warwick Doc “Don’t Make Me Over” Proves CNN Should Keep Showing Films

CNN recently announced it was killing all its original programming including its terrific documentary division. Seeing “Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over” debut tonight as part of the final season made clear that David Zaslav is making a big mistake. This kind of film is exactly what helps give CNN value added, and class.

Comments / 0

Community Policy