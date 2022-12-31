Barbara Walters Flashback to 2013: She Told “I Wasn’t Retiring from Anything” After ABC Tried to Push Her Out

Read full article on original website
ABC Turning Over New Year’s Day to Barbara Walters with Two Hour Special at Night, Tributes All Day
ABC is turning over all of tomorrow basically to Barbara Walters. That’s as it should be, I guess. She filled their hours over decades with celebrity specials and exclusive interviews. Sunday night from 8 to 10pm there’s a two hour special featuring all of her greatest hits. There are...
Listen to This Grammy Nominee for Jazz, Big Band: Steve Gadd, et al’s Surprising “Center Stage” is a Winner
There are so many jazz categories in the Grammy voting this year. But one stands out, and that’s in Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album. There’s an album in there that I love call “Center Stage” from a WDR Big Band conducted By Michael Abene featuring Steve Gadd, Eddie Gomez, and Ronnie Cuber. Listen to this, just great!
French Oscars Cesar Awards Ban Roman Polanski from Attending Next Ceremony, But Leave the Door Open for Woody Allen
Roman Polanski has been sent a message by the Cesar Awards, aka the French Oscars. The controversial director can be nominated for or win a Cesar in the future but he won’t be allowed to attend the ceremony. The group has officially banned anyone “indicted or convicted for sexual...
Review: Dionne Warwick Doc “Don’t Make Me Over” Proves CNN Should Keep Showing Films
CNN recently announced it was killing all its original programming including its terrific documentary division. Seeing “Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over” debut tonight as part of the final season made clear that David Zaslav is making a big mistake. This kind of film is exactly what helps give CNN value added, and class.
Prince Harry Won’t “Spare” Anyone in His Family with “60 Minutes” Interview Set Before Book’s Publication (See Video)
Prince Harry is coming for his family. Judging by the recent “Harry and Meghan” six part documentary, we know he’s just getting started. Harry has sat down with Anderson Cooper for a big interview on “60 Minutes” set to air this coming Sunday, January 8th. His book, “Spare,” hits stores two days later.
