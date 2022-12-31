Read full article on original website
2023 Horoscopes for Every Zodiac Sign
A new year lies ahead and with it, new energies and themes from the cosmos. We tapped master astrologer Shannon Aganza, creator of MoonGathering Astrology and Numerology Coursework, to forecast the next 12 months and provide a 2023 horoscope for each zodiac sign. For the year ahead, the biggest astrological...
Bustle
Here's Your Horoscope For January 2023
January kicks off with Venus’ entrance into intellectual, non-conforming Aquarius on Jan 2. Step out of your comfort zone, spend more time among friends, and don’t be afraid to date someone who doesn’t seem like your usual type. Tearful goodbyes are on the horizon as the sensitive full moon in Cancer will bring confusing and unplanned endings on Jan 6. At last, Mars retrograde will end in Gemini on Jan. 12, bringing back your energy, determination, and patience. Life will go smoothly again after Mercury’s frustrating retrograde ends in Capricorn on Jan. 18. And that’s not all for your January 2023 horoscope.
These 3 Lucky Zodiac Signs Will Have the Best Year—Here’s Why 2023 Is Looking Bright
If you’re having trouble processing the fact that another year’s gone by, you’re most definitely not alone. It feels as if we blinked, and 2022 flew right before our eyes. The good news is, after taking a closer look at the astro-weather for the upcoming year, I am delighted to tell you all about the lucky zodiac signs who will have the best year 2023. For the record, if your zodiac sign isn’t mentioned, it doesn’t mean you’re doomed. On the contrary, 2023 will bring a series of peak moments for all 12 zodiac signs, so don’t lose hope. In the...
The three doomed zodiac signs destined to die alone
In the lauded, drippin with daddy issues play, “Hamlet,” Taurus and suspected charlatan William Shakespeare espoused, “Thou know’st ’tis common; all that lives must die, Passing through nature to eternity.” You said it there, Bill. As the bard notes, from nature to eternity is a journey and shedding the mortal coil is always a solo act, unless of course, you strike blood gold and are lucky enough to be made into a vampire #goals. With that fanged and notable exception, we are born to die and folks, you heard it here, we all die alone. Yet, a spin through the zodiac...
Today’s daily horoscope for Jan. 1, 2023
By all accounts, Janus is a beautiful goddess, if you can get past the double face. The first month of the year is named for the two-faced goddess who adorned the entrances of buildings and years alike, one face looking to the future, the other to what’s left behind. Venus echoes Janus as she prepares to leave Capricorn for the sign of tomorrow.
Your 2023 Horoscope Is Here to Guide the Year Ahead
Welcome to your 2023 horoscope for each of the twelve zodiac signs. I’m here to tell you how you might be affected in the year ahead, according to your sun sign. The new year will bring some exciting energy that is going to shake up your love life, career, finances, and everything in between.
Elite Daily
The Luckiest Day In January 2023 For Every Zodiac Sign
As you put the finishing touches on your New Year’s resolutions, you’ll be glad to know that the cosmos have some resolutions of their own: While 2022 ended with Mercury, Mars, and Uranus each retrograde, all three of those retrogrades will end in January. One of these planets in particular has been wreaking havoc in ways like no other since Oct. 30, and that’s Mars — the planet of conflict, hostility, and confrontation. The good news is, the best day in January 2023 for every sign will be Jan. 12, the day that Mars finally ends its retrograde in Gemini.
Virgo—Your 2023 Horoscope Predicts Relationship Developments That May Catch You Off Guard
Your Virgo 2023 horoscope says you’re about to reach a turning point in your career, so keep your hands on the wheel. The New Year begins with Mars retrograde in Gemini finally coming to an end on January 12, which means the planet will renew your sense of ambition and commitment to your career goals. And once Mercury retrograde comes to an end in your creative fifth house on February 3, you’ll notice your mood begin to perk up and a desire to return to your artistic sensibilities. 2023 could be a year of major relationship developments, especially if you’re a...
TODAY.com
Horoscopes 2023: What the new year has in store for your zodiac sign
Wondering what 2023 has in store for you? It's only natural to speculate about what's around the corner — and astrology is one way to speculate about the year's offerings in terms of personal growth, career and love. Horoscopes are a tool that astrologers use to predict what lies...
Refinery29
Your 2023 Money Horoscope Is Here & Things Are Looking Brighter
If 2022 was rough on your finances, we have good news: In 2023, the stars say you can expect an easier flow when it comes to money. As we enter the year, the volatility the markets experienced in 2022 should begin to wane, fully dissolving by late February as the Lunar North Node of Destiny moves away from erratic Uranus, which is currently in Taurus, the zodiac sign that rules money. From March on, the financial world will show more predictable outcomes.
Aries—Your 2023 Horoscope Says You May Feel Like a Different Person By the End of the Year
Your Aries 2023 horoscope is off to a good start, because on January 12, Mars will *finally* station direct! Mars is your ruling planet, which has been retrograding through Gemini ever since October 2022. With Mars charging forward through your busy third house, you’ll start off the New Year feeling ready to make plans, meet people and marvel at your exciting itinerary! 2023 will be a year of immeasurable change, especially if you’re an Aries or Aries rising. It all begins on March 7, when Saturn enters Pisces and places pressure on your 12th house of solitude and spirituality until 2025....
Sagittarius—Your January Horoscope Predicts a Month Full of Creativity & Self Expression
It’s time to create, create and then create some more, my fellow archers! Your Sagittarius horoscope for January 2023 paints a picture of a month full of confidence, inspiration and fun—not a bad way to start off the year. Give yourself full permission to express yourself completely. Jovial Jupiter—your ruling planet—is having a blast in your 5th house of creation. Don’t wait to take on that new creative project. Instead, you should dive right into it! Love to paint but find yourself drawn to sculpture or writing or some new art medium? Follow that impulse! The things you make now will...
Get Ready, Pisces—Your 2023 Horoscope Says You’re Doing a Lot of Growing Up This Year
Your Pisces 2023 horoscope says you’re gearing up for a year of significant milestones, so prepare to bring your A-game. By the time 2023 begins, you will have survived a chaotic holiday season, thanks to Mars retrograde in Gemini driving up the conflict in your fourth house of hometowns and family dynamics. However, that will come to an end on January 12, when Mars stations direct and encourages you to find a solution to the issues that have been waiting for you at home. However, the pressure is only just beginning, especially if you’re a Pisces or Pisces rising. By March...
These 3 Zodiac Signs Have So Much to Look Forward to This Week, Thanks to Capricorn Season
It may be the last week of Sagittarius season, but there’s still plenty of adventures to go around! As a matter of fact, three lucky zodiac signs will have the best week of December 19 to 25, and it goes beyond the holiday festivities. Although, with the winter season approaching, it’s important to consider its spirituality and symbolism, as it is a time for rest, reflection, and maturity. What did you experience this past year, and what are you looking forward to exploring in 2023? Feelings are bound to intensify at the start of the week, particular with the moon in...
All the Planets in the Solar System Have Aligned
Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn can be seen with the naked eye, while Uranus and Neptune can be observed with binoculars or a telescope.
Your Weekly Tarot Horoscope Says You’re On the Verge of a Beautiful New Beginning
Whenever you’re confused about a situation and you’re looking for answers, it’s always a good idea to ask the Tarot for guidance! Whether you steadfastly believe these cards can tell you your future or you simply love the ritual of it all, your Tarot horoscope for the week of December 26 to January 1 will give you the guidance you’ve been needing. A deck of Tarot consists of 78 cards, each one full of endless possibilities. Between the Tarot’s thought-provoking imagery and the symbolism associated with the Major and Minor Arcana, these cards always have a way of shining a light...
boldsky.com
Monthly Horoscope January 2023: Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
The year 2022 may have brought new opportunities and challenges for you and your loved ones, but as we enter the new year 2023, let us look forward to new beginnings, hopes and opportunities. Read about your monthly horoscope here and know how the fate of your stars will impact your life, love, career, education, job, marriage, business, finances and health. Here's how it will affect all zodiac signs.
Leo—Your January Horoscope Says You’re Feeling Ready For a More Serious Relationship
Attention, brave lions! Prepare for your mind to expand and for your life story to take some unexpected turns. Your Leo horoscope for January 2023 wants you to leap into this new year fearlessly, ready for whatever may come! Right off the bat, you may embark on an exciting trip since Jupiter sails through your 9th house of travel. With Venus sending you her love on January 3 you may see some good fortune coming your way, potentially fattening up your bank account. No matter what, you are sure to dazzle your social circle with your charisma and magnetism! Meanwhile, Saturn has...
Hypebae
2023 Will Be a Game-Changing Year for Your Zodiac Sign
2023 is a year for the brave. While the past few months have given us plenty of moments that left us wanting to run and hide under our covers, the swiftly approaching year is coming with a sleigh full of presents, lessons and opportunities. You may have the universe on...
Bustle
Here's Your Astrological Forecast For January 2023
Happy new year, star babes! There are all kinds of dazzling new beginnings on the cosmic horizon as we look over the astrology of 2023, and some of the planetary activity in January will help to set the stage for all the magic that’s to come. We’re off to a slower-than-usual start, thanks to both Mars and Mercury in retrograde until mid-January — but by the end of the month, all zodiac signs will be in a better groove and ready to slay their New Year’s goals. Get your shiny new datebooks ready, because you’ll want to make a note of all the major astrological events in January.
