Barnett is doctor, actor, director

Dr. Bob Barnett recently obtained his master’s degree in theater from BGSU following a his retirement as a doctor in the local area, Barnett, who is no stranger to the theater said he got the degree to deepen his knowledge and for fun.

Barnett whose long association with the theater has been both an actor and director for the local Fort Defiance Players theater group since the 1980’s. After nearly 40 years working as a family practice doctor — his career concluded at Mercy Health Defiance — Barnett moved into working as a full-time ER doctor in Bryan.

“After I retired in 2016 then I enrolled at BGSU — my undergrad alma mater. I enrolled in BG in their theater department and got my master’s degree in 2018,” said Barnett.

“I didn’t need it, I mean there was nothing I was planning to particularly do with it,” Barnett noted. “I’ve been involved in theater forever. And I just thought it would be nice to have a broader background — maybe learn some skills I didn’t have before, which I certainly did. It’s been very helpful.”

“I didn’t know whether it would be really awkward going in as a none traditional student,” said Barnett. “I knew that my classmates in the master’s program were all going to be 20-somethings, which they were. Would that be awkward for them, for the teachers? I never felt awkward or out of place, it was totally inclusive in the class room, with my classmates, with the faculty — it was awesome.”

Asked if he felt like he learned more about theater after take these courses Barnett stated, “It was a lot, the course work for a master’s degree is quite varied, so your learning some practical things about theater, such as set design, costume design, lighting design, some stuff about props or script analysts, but there is also a lot of theory (and philosophy) ... .”

Barnett noted that “scene painting was an awesome class, learning how to better paint scenery, create scenery, so it looks more realistic, or has more texture to it.” He added that in recent productions like “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder” — produced by the Fort Defiance Players — had both a cartoon look to it, such as the skating scene, and also places where scenes were made to look like stucco and wood interiors that fit period set comedy.

“It was a year-long program, and I got my degree in August of 2018 and continued to work through the whole thing,” said Barnett about getting his master’s. “I was still working full time at the ER while I was going to school. So that was an adventure sometimes, coming off of a 12-hour shift from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. then leaving immediately to go to BG for class. Some long days.”

Asked if he had ever considered the theater as a career Barnett answered, “I was actually always interested in being a doctor. I loved science, I loved medicine, I loved taking care of people, that’s really my first call, and I still love that ... . But theater is kind of like my creative outlet. It’s a place to de-stress, which is interesting because there is lots that’s stressful about putting together a stage production, but its a different stress, it’s kind of a good stress ... .”

Barnett’s connection to the theater goes back to his high school days were he was involved in many productions. His interest in the theater continued on through his college years.

In is hometown, Barnett said he established a summer theater group during his college years which still exists today, though under a different name now. During his residence in Dayton, Barnett was involved in a community theater group and also did a few more shows with the group he started in Warren County.

“We moved here (to Defiance in 1980) and the community theater group (The Fort Defiance Players) here has been very active since 1977,” stated Barnett. “And I became involved with them first of all as a performer (in 1980) and then I started directing some shows here and there, and then I became a more involved director when the previous director left in 1994. So since ‘94, I’ve been directing every year, not every single production, but every year one or two (productions).”

On putting together a production, he said, “it’s really exciting ... well with ‘Gentleman’s Guide’ in particular because I haven’t taken a major role on stage, (in five or six years and I haven’t been in a musical for around ten years) I’ve mostly been directing ... .”

Barnett noted that directing and performing both is a challenge, and he credits his assistant director, Angela Hurd, with helping him stating she was awesome and that she watched while he was on stage during the rehearsal for production.

“Its really exciting, there is so much talent in northwest Ohio,” Barnett said about putting on a production, “... and as a director it’s very exciting to work with that.”

There are a lot of moving parts to putting on a production some of which include scheduling, sharing microphones, and rehearsals as well as designing the entire look of a play. Shows are rehearsed for eight weeks in advance and usually only run for four performances with few exceptions.

Of course there are always small issues when working as a doctor and a performer/director. Barnett shared the story of how many years ago after a performance of “HMS Pinafore,” in which he played the captain, he had to exchange his theater’s mask for a medical one.

“Immediately after curtain call I ran to the phone and called the hospital and said ‘what’s happening?’ and they said ‘she’s just about ready to deliver,’ and I said ‘I’ll be right there’ so I jumped in my car and drove there and I got there in time for the delivery and I did the delivery in full theatrical makeup. We still talk about it to this day. She says she still remembers me in full makeup when I delivered her baby,” Barnett recounted.

“Sometimes at the end of an ER shift I am tired ... but I don’t get tired on stage ... on stage to me, that’s energizing,” added Barnett. “I don’t really get tired from what I’m doing on stage, whether its directing or designing or performing ... that’s part of the creative outlet I guess. I have a lot of energy for that.”

With his master’s degree in theater and his lifelong envelopment with the stage, both on and behind the curtain, Barnett plans to continue volunteering his time to put on local productions with the Fort Defiance Players.

The Fort Defiance Plays is a volunteer organization and as of this year are a non-profit also known as a 501(c)3. Barnett gave a sneak peak at the upcoming 2023 season with a production of ‘Little Shop of Horrors” in April directed by Kate Lillie. In June, Angela Hurd will be directing, “Trifles,” an interactive murder mystery based on real events and in October, Barnett is directing the original Broadway version of Peter Pan.