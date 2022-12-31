ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Defiance, OH

Barnett is doctor, actor, director

By By Beth Krouse
The Crescent-News
The Crescent-News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f3Vua_0jzMAdgs00

Dr. Bob Barnett recently obtained his master’s degree in theater from BGSU following a his retirement as a doctor in the local area, Barnett, who is no stranger to the theater said he got the degree to deepen his knowledge and for fun.

Barnett whose long association with the theater has been both an actor and director for the local Fort Defiance Players theater group since the 1980’s. After nearly 40 years working as a family practice doctor — his career concluded at Mercy Health Defiance — Barnett moved into working as a full-time ER doctor in Bryan.

“After I retired in 2016 then I enrolled at BGSU — my undergrad alma mater. I enrolled in BG in their theater department and got my master’s degree in 2018,” said Barnett.

“I didn’t need it, I mean there was nothing I was planning to particularly do with it,” Barnett noted. “I’ve been involved in theater forever. And I just thought it would be nice to have a broader background — maybe learn some skills I didn’t have before, which I certainly did. It’s been very helpful.”

“I didn’t know whether it would be really awkward going in as a none traditional student,” said Barnett. “I knew that my classmates in the master’s program were all going to be 20-somethings, which they were. Would that be awkward for them, for the teachers? I never felt awkward or out of place, it was totally inclusive in the class room, with my classmates, with the faculty — it was awesome.”

Asked if he felt like he learned more about theater after take these courses Barnett stated, “It was a lot, the course work for a master’s degree is quite varied, so your learning some practical things about theater, such as set design, costume design, lighting design, some stuff about props or script analysts, but there is also a lot of theory (and philosophy) ... .”

Barnett noted that “scene painting was an awesome class, learning how to better paint scenery, create scenery, so it looks more realistic, or has more texture to it.” He added that in recent productions like “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder” — produced by the Fort Defiance Players — had both a cartoon look to it, such as the skating scene, and also places where scenes were made to look like stucco and wood interiors that fit period set comedy.

“It was a year-long program, and I got my degree in August of 2018 and continued to work through the whole thing,” said Barnett about getting his master’s. “I was still working full time at the ER while I was going to school. So that was an adventure sometimes, coming off of a 12-hour shift from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. then leaving immediately to go to BG for class. Some long days.”

Asked if he had ever considered the theater as a career Barnett answered, “I was actually always interested in being a doctor. I loved science, I loved medicine, I loved taking care of people, that’s really my first call, and I still love that ... . But theater is kind of like my creative outlet. It’s a place to de-stress, which is interesting because there is lots that’s stressful about putting together a stage production, but its a different stress, it’s kind of a good stress ... .”

Barnett’s connection to the theater goes back to his high school days were he was involved in many productions. His interest in the theater continued on through his college years.

In is hometown, Barnett said he established a summer theater group during his college years which still exists today, though under a different name now. During his residence in Dayton, Barnett was involved in a community theater group and also did a few more shows with the group he started in Warren County.

“We moved here (to Defiance in 1980) and the community theater group (The Fort Defiance Players) here has been very active since 1977,” stated Barnett. “And I became involved with them first of all as a performer (in 1980) and then I started directing some shows here and there, and then I became a more involved director when the previous director left in 1994. So since ‘94, I’ve been directing every year, not every single production, but every year one or two (productions).”

On putting together a production, he said, “it’s really exciting ... well with ‘Gentleman’s Guide’ in particular because I haven’t taken a major role on stage, (in five or six years and I haven’t been in a musical for around ten years) I’ve mostly been directing ... .”

Barnett noted that directing and performing both is a challenge, and he credits his assistant director, Angela Hurd, with helping him stating she was awesome and that she watched while he was on stage during the rehearsal for production.

“Its really exciting, there is so much talent in northwest Ohio,” Barnett said about putting on a production, “... and as a director it’s very exciting to work with that.”

There are a lot of moving parts to putting on a production some of which include scheduling, sharing microphones, and rehearsals as well as designing the entire look of a play. Shows are rehearsed for eight weeks in advance and usually only run for four performances with few exceptions.

Of course there are always small issues when working as a doctor and a performer/director. Barnett shared the story of how many years ago after a performance of “HMS Pinafore,” in which he played the captain, he had to exchange his theater’s mask for a medical one.

“Immediately after curtain call I ran to the phone and called the hospital and said ‘what’s happening?’ and they said ‘she’s just about ready to deliver,’ and I said ‘I’ll be right there’ so I jumped in my car and drove there and I got there in time for the delivery and I did the delivery in full theatrical makeup. We still talk about it to this day. She says she still remembers me in full makeup when I delivered her baby,” Barnett recounted.

“Sometimes at the end of an ER shift I am tired ... but I don’t get tired on stage ... on stage to me, that’s energizing,” added Barnett. “I don’t really get tired from what I’m doing on stage, whether its directing or designing or performing ... that’s part of the creative outlet I guess. I have a lot of energy for that.”

With his master’s degree in theater and his lifelong envelopment with the stage, both on and behind the curtain, Barnett plans to continue volunteering his time to put on local productions with the Fort Defiance Players.

The Fort Defiance Plays is a volunteer organization and as of this year are a non-profit also known as a 501(c)3. Barnett gave a sneak peak at the upcoming 2023 season with a production of ‘Little Shop of Horrors” in April directed by Kate Lillie. In June, Angela Hurd will be directing, “Trifles,” an interactive murder mystery based on real events and in October, Barnett is directing the original Broadway version of Peter Pan.

Comments / 0

Related
The Lima News

Lima Godfather’s Pizza closes

LIMA — Another local eatery has closed. According to its Facebook page, Godfather’s Pizza, 2525 Elida Road, has closed its doors after serving Lima for 42 years. Godfather’s Facebook page reads, “It has been a pleasure serving the Lima community since 1981. We have closed our doors after 42 years.”
LIMA, OH
13abc.com

Family reunites with dog after seeing him under a different name on social media

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Michael Feaster has a special bond with his dog, Ivan. “The dog honestly was just the biggest blessing that I could have ever have gotten and for me to get him back and find him in this way specifically was just, it’s miraculous,” said Feaster. “This dog got me through at least a year of stress, depression, heartache, and he literally was my best friend.”
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

First-time parents welcome son born Jan. 1

LIMA — Lima Memorial Health System’s first baby of 2023 was born to two first-time parents at 9:15 p.m. on Sunday. Rosanna and Jonathan Mersereau welcomed baby Grayson Jonathan Mersereau six days earlier than his due date after a surprise pregnancy. Rosanna said she didn’t realize she was pregnant until five months in due to a combination of circumstances, so it was “a whirlwind” adventure to prepare for the baby’s arrival.
LIMA, OH
WTOL 11

Local hospitals welcome first babies of 2023

TOLEDO, Ohio — Traditionally, many of us welcome the new year with celebrations we hope will keep us out of trouble or potentially the hospital, but a lucky few got to celebrate the new year in the hospital with a newborn. And while many took the streets to witness...
TOLEDO, OH
ABC News

Dog joins 3-year-old during timeout in sweetest viral photo

A photo of a dog standing beside his 3-year-old owner during a timeout is getting tons of love on social media. Jillian Smith of Norwalk, Ohio, shared the image last month of her son Peyton and their English Mastiff, Dash, onto Facebook where it's been shared 43,000 times. "I just...
NORWALK, OH
The Lima News

Police investigating skinned dogs on Lakewood Avenue

LIMA — The Ohio Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest in a Saturday incident in which two dead dogs were found skinned outside a home on Lakewood Avenue, according to a Facebook post. According to the...
LIMA, OH
WTOL 11

Two masked men rob Toledo woman after ATM withdrawal

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating after a woman reported she was robbed at gunpoint after taking money out of an east Toledo ATM. The woman told police she made a withdrawal from a machine at the Citizens Bank on Main Street in east Toledo shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday.
TOLEDO, OH
The Lima News

Former Disney child actor remains jailed in Lima

LIMA — A one-time star on the Disney Channel remained in the Allen County jail Wednesday, nearly a week after his arrest on a misdemeanor charge of aggravated menacing. An incident report from the Lima Police Department says Orlando Brown, 35, appeared to be suffering from mental disorders and was “delusional” when he was taken into custody on the morning of Dec. 22 following a domestic incident in Lima.
LIMA, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Community rallies around family of murder victim

UPPER SANDUSKY—An entire community is rallying to support the family and friends of Keris Dilgard Riebel. Riebel, a 2019 graduate of Wynford High School, is being remembered as a light to all who knew her. A tribute was posted Monday on the Wynford Royals Facebook page that read:. Wynford...
BUCYRUS, OH
13abc.com

Auto shop destroyed by fire

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - a Pettisville family woke up to a nightmare this morning, learning their family business, D-3 Automotive, was engulfed in flames. “I could see the glow in the sky,” said Fire Chief Dave Davis. The goal of the fire department was to contain the flames, so...
PETTISVILLE, OH
WTOL 11

Person shot in south Toledo Sunday, expected to recover

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are investigating after a man sustained a gunshot wound at a south Toledo residence early Sunday. According to a Toledo police report, crews responded to calls regarding multiple shots fired at a residence in the 1000 block of Fries Avenue in south Toledo at approximately 1:25 a.m. While enroute to the location, they received a second call regarding a person shot.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

TFRD responds to west Toledo house fire Tuesday morning

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Fire & Rescue crews responded to a west Toledo residence after it went up in flames Tuesday morning. According the fire battalion chief on the scene, the fire broke out just before 6:15 a.m. at a residence in the 3900 block of Vermaas Avenue. Crews were able to quickly put out the blaze.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Two people hospitalized after south Toledo crash Monday night

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two people were hospitalized after a crash on Western Avenue and Champion Street in south Toledo Monday night. The conditions of the injured male and female, who were in the same vehicle, are currently unknown, Toledo police said. According to TPD, the victims, in a Jeep,...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Start of former Toledo councilman's corruption trial will be delayed after dismissal of lawyer

TOLEDO, Ohio — The trial for former Toledo City Council member Gary Johnson will not begin as planned on Jan. 9. In a dramatic Tuesday afternoon hearing in the courtroom of District Court Judge Jeffrey Helmick, Johnson’s co-counsel David Klucas was removed from the case because he could possibly be called as a witness during the trial. Judge Helmick offered the defense an opportunity to have additional counsel appointed.
TOLEDO, OH
Lima News

Lima Municipal Court records, Dec. 27-28

Honesti A. Buxton, 22, of Lima, pleaded no contest and found guilty of obstructing official business. Sentence: 30 days jail. 29 days suspended. $150 fine. Tianna L. Hill, 27, of Lima, found guilty of DUS-FRA. Sentence: 30 days jail. 30 days suspended. $0 fine. Mendo R. Love, 48, of Detroit,...
LIMA, OH
The Crescent-News

The Crescent-News

Defiance, OH
1K+
Followers
526
Post
96K+
Views
ABOUT

The Crescent-News is the largest daily newspaper in the four county area comprising Northwest Ohio and is owned by the Adams Publishing Group. The company’s main product is The Crescent-News, a daily newspaper published three days per week on a Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday schedule. It offers home delivery within in a 25-mile radius of Defiance and has a daily circulation of 13,905 and a Sunday circulation of 14,856. The larger communities served include Napoleon, Bryan, Archbold, Paulding and Hicksville.

 https://www.crescent-news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy