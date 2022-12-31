Continental council approves water rate increases

CONTINENTAL — Continental Village Council approved water rate hikes for the next two years during a meeting Tuesday.

The increase, passed after a third and final reading, will increase the cost of sewer services by 25 cents per every 1,000 gallons of water used by a household.

A water rate increase also was approved for the same amount of 25 cents for every 1,000 gallons used.

With both matters passing third readings, the cost increases will go into effect in 2023 and 2024.

Also increased were water deposit amounts. These are required when someone moves into the town and gets hooked up to the village water supply.

The amount will be increased from $100 to $150 in January. Also raised was the water operation rate which will go from $35 to $40 quarterly.

A motion was made to suspend procedural rules and pass by emergency — meaning no more then one reading is required to pass a motion — for an increase in payroll for the village employees.

The 8.2% increase in pay is due to the inflation rate and trying to keep up with the cost of living increases, according to Mayor Mat Miller. Also passed by emergency were merit-based raises for the employees of the village water plant. One employee, who has been at the plant for a long time will receive a 50-cent pay increase and the other — as per their contract — will receive a $1 pay increase after approval of a water license.

Also in village employee business, council approved returning the police chief’s position from salaried to an hourly rate.

In other business:

• Miller updated council on the fire that took place on Dec. 23 at the corner of Main and Maple streets. The south side of the building is a total lose.

• council approved a contract for lighting updates for the village maintenance building with green options. The lighting updates will cost around $3,900. Firehouse lighting updates also were approved with the same company at a cost of around $7,000.

• council met in executive session to discuss for public employees