Jamall Tripp, 39, Wauseon, appeared for sentencing on a charge of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, and was given a 12-month prison term.

Melissa Bellmann, 38, 423 Pontiac Drive, Defiance, pleaded guilty to possession of heroin, a fifth-degree felony.

Cory McGuire, 32, Wauseon, had an indictment for felonious assault, a second-degree felony, dismissed.