Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals
Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
Damar Hamlin Was Raised by Parents Who Worked Incredibly Hard to Provide for Him
Following one of the most terrifying on-field incidents in the history of the NFL, sports fans and people more generally around the world are hoping as hard as they can that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin will be OK. Article continues below advertisement. Damar collapsed during the first quarter of...
One NFL player has died on the field. His widow watched Damar Hamlin’s collapse in horror.
Sharon Hughes stayed awake as late as she could Monday night, forcing her eyes open. The widow of the only NFL player to die on the field during a game, she needed to know that history was not repeating itself. She needed to hear that Damar Hamlin was still alive.
Vikings 1st-Round Playoff Foe Comes into Focus
Thanks to gridiron futility and tomfoolery Sunday at the Green Bay Packers, the Minnesota Vikings lost grip of the NFC’s No. 2 playoff seed. Unless one believes the San Francisco 49ers — a team that can still seize the No. 1 seed and has that to play for — will lose in Week 18 against the embarrassing Arizona Cardinals, the Vikings are stuck in the three-seed.
12 Snap Reactions after Vikings at Packers
From a suggestion by a reader, we continue our “snap reactions” weekly piece detailing thoughts and analysis after a Minnesota Vikings game. This will be off-the-cuff, a wee bit “random,” and hopefully insightful. The Vikings fell to 12-4 atop the NFC North, embarrassingly losing to the...
The Massive Vikings Debate Has Arrived
A familiar “fraud v. contender” debate has permeated Minnesota Vikings-themed circles for a couple of months, but a new discussion has arrived — and will persist until the coaching staff offers clarity. The debate is this: Should the Vikings rest starters at Chicago this weekend or play...
An Unexpected New Problem Emerges for Vikings
The 2022 Vikings struggle with all kinds of things, but it didn’t stop them from getting a 12-4 record and clinching the NFC North with a month to go in the season. No one expected those results in the first season of a new regime, but the purple team made it happen.
Vikings May Have Blown Chance for Postseason Run
The Vikings lost to the Packers in a true beatdown. Vikings fans had to endure a hard game to watch, as Green Bay ran away with the game early and, despite two late touchdowns in garbage time, one by Kirk Cousins and one by Nick Mullens, the scoreboard showed a 41-17 for the home team.
Vikings Rookie Could Be X-Factor Moving Forward
The Vikings 2022 draft class is underwhelming. Kwesi Adofo-Mensah selected 10 players in his first draft, and the contributions have been minor. Both top picks, Lewis Cine and Andrew Booth, spent most of the season on injured reserve despite the defensive backfield desperately needing help. Second-rounder Ed Ingram is the starting right guard, but he’s a huge liability in the passing game. Kirk Cousins is regularly taking hits because of his whiffs.
Burn the Tape.
The Packers were favorites in their Week 17 divisional showdown against the Vikings. That game was much less critical to the Vikings, who only played for playoff seeding after clinching the NFC North a few weeks ago in the comeback win against the Colts. However, they still would’ve liked to...
Jaire Alexander Did the Thing
Coming into this season, Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander secured the bag. He was paid as one of the best corners in the league. Despite Green Bay’s lackluster season as a whole, Alexander has been a bright spot. Talking a lot of smack coming into the week, he made his presence felt early.
Vikings “What If” Rankings Are Remarkable
By now, the Minnesota Vikings community and some NFL fans know about Minnesota’s unprecedented success in one-score games. The Vikings are 11-0 in games decided by eight or fewer points, which is both record-setting and mind-boggling. No team in NFL history has been that pristine in tight games. Success...
One Shiny Silver Lining Came from Vikings Loss in Week 17
One must dig to the very bottom of the bag to find a silver lining for a 24-point loss to a team’s most hated foe, perhaps even dabbling in “moral victory” territory. The Green Bay Packers shivved the NFC North champion Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, humbling the purple team to the tune of 41-17. And 14 of the 17 points arrived via true-blue garbage time.
Date & Time Set for Vikings at Bears
Leaving the Week 18 docket of games mysterious is a recent trend for the NFL. It’s a technique to maximize eyes on specific contests and align games according to “if this, then that” scenarios. Well, the Minnesota Vikings have a little bit to play for at the...
Vikings Had 1 Pretty Ruthless Gaffe at Lambeau
One can point to dozens of Minnesota Vikings blunders at Lambeau Field on Sunday, as Kevin O’Connell’s team fell to 12-4 after losing to the Packers, 41-17. It was one of those all-too-familiar Vikings games throughout team history where everything went mystifyingly rotten. A Vikings fan would see the next bad outcome in her brain, and then it would play out in real life on the television screen. Vibes from the 2000 NFC Championship Game against the New York Giants were evident.
Vikings Territory Breakdown: Vikes Lose 41-17—But it Was More Like 41-Donut
The Minnesota Vikings, with the number one seed in the NFC playoffs at stake before they took the field at Lambeau Stadium on Sunday, played like they were opposing the Indianapolis Colts and helped the Green Bay Packers build a huge first-half lead. The comeback magic that has been part of their make-up throughout the 2022 season, left them in their first game of 2023 and they were beaten, no pummeled, by the Packers by a score of 41-17. No comeback; no one-score game; and they are no longer look like the team of destiny in the NFC.
Vikings Squander Golden Opportunity
On Sunday, the Minnesota Vikings had an opportunity to announce to the world that the Green Bay Packers run of success in the NFC North was over and that Minnesota now owns this division. Instead, they did the opposite, allowing Green Bay to stay alive in the playoff hunt. Yes,...
2 Vikings Injuries Spotlight Major Concerns
There’s no need to address the Vikings game against the Packers. It was atrocious, and everyone knows it. The fans should be more concerned about how prepared this team is for the playoffs. In the spirit of that, 2 Vikings injuries spotlight major concerns. Unfortunately, they lost two linemen...
The Vikings Top Players from Best to Worst after Week 17
1. WR – Justin Jefferson (90.6) 2. LT – Christian Darrisaw (89.6) 3. EDGE – Danielle Hunter (85.5) 4. RT – Brian O’Neill (83.1) 5. EDGE – Za’Darius Smith (82.2) 6. CB – Patrick Peterson (80.5) 7. CB – Duke Shelley (76.8)...
The Vikings Need Kevin O’Connell’s Finest Trick
The Minnesota Vikings loss at the Green Bay Packers last weekend was loathsome, but the loss wasn’t the worst part of the event. Minnesota lost backup center Austin Schlottmann for the season to a broken leg and right tackle Brian O’Neill indefinitely to a calf malady. Schlottmann is replaceable — especially if regular starter Garrett Bradbury returns for the postseason — but O’Neill is not.
