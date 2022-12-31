Napoleon Municipal Court
Thomas Sizemore III, 34, Napoleon, had a preliminary hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Thursday on a charge of gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony.
Sentenced:
Ethan Dunakin, 29, Napoleon, violation of protection order, $250 fine, 30 days jail/27 days suspended/three days credit.
Cheryl Burghardt, 43, Liberty Center, confinement of dog, $50 fine, dog registration, $50 fine.
Donna Tucker, 58, Liberty Center, theft, $250 fine, complete online theft intervention program, 30 days jail suspended.
Brandon Mendoza, 31, Jerry City, driving under suspension, $250 fine; speed, $50 fine.
Mahylik Lowery, 23, Bowling Green, driving under suspension, $250 fine.
Dismissed:
Michael Sweet, 50, Liberty Center, two counts making false alarms, criminal trespass.
