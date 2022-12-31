Area police reports

State patrol---

Dec. 24, 2:22 p.m., on County Road 24 in Williams County's Springfield Township, a northbound vehicle driven by John Mitchell, 32, 15355 Power Dam Road, sustained heavy damage when it failed to negotiate a curve, left the roadway and struck a utility pole.

Dec. 25, 5:36 a.m., near milepost 1 on Ohio 15 in Defiance County's Washington Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Alyssa Moore, 23, 1694 Durango Drive, sustained heavy damage when it left the roadway on the western side, over-corrected, crossed the center line, left the roadway on the eastern side and struck a culvert where it overturned on its side. Moore was cited for failure to control.

Dec. 25, 4:30 p.m., on County Road 250A in Paulding County's Carryall Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Loren Demongeot, 60, Antwerp, struck a bicycle driven by Rudolpho Casiano 70, Antwerp, causing the bicycle to travel off the north side of the roadway where it came to rest. Casiano was taken to Paulding County Hospital for suspected minor injuries. The bicycle had moderate damage and Demongeot's vehicle had light damage. She was cited for wanton and willful disregard for people and property.

Dec. 25, 5:59 p.m., on Ohio 281 in Defiance County's Richland Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Jacob Taylor, 31, Indianapolis, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.

Defiance sheriff---

Dec. 19, 10:02 a.m., at 19504 Schick Road, Terry Ross, 50, Defiance, was charged with disorderly conduct and released with a summons.

Dec. 22, 10:36 a.m., at 1960 E. Gypsy Lane, Bowling Green, Blake Heisler, 38, Bryan, was served a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court for a probation violation. He was transported from Wood County Jail to CCNO.

Dec. 24, 10:23 a.m., at CCNO, Theresa Rodriguez, 48, Toledo, was served a warrant from Defiance County Probate and Juvenile Court.

Monday, 7:04 a.m., on Spencerville Road, east of Casebeer Miller Road in Hicksville Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Beth Graber, 48, Hicksville, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.

Monday, 6:06 p.m., on Harding Road, north of Garman Road in Defiance Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Kolton McCloud, 19, 27433 Bowman Road, sustained light damage when it was struck by a deer.

Tuesday, 1:04 a.m., on Adams Ridge Road, north of Behrens Road in Adams Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Jennifer Moser, 49, 04158 Domersville Road, sustained heavy damage when it left the roadway on the western side and struck a ditch, jumped a culvert, struck an internet box, jumped over the driveway at 05220 Adams Ridge Road and skidded into its final resting spot in a field off the roadway. Moser was treated by Jewell Fire Department for suspected minor injuries. She was cited for failure to control.

Tuesday, 8:34 p.m., on Ohio 249, east of Cemetery Road in Farmer Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Shalee Miller, 17, Hicksville, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.

Wednesday, 9:19 a.m., at 73 E. Second St., Mansfield, Jessica Muddiman, 42, Mansfield, was arrested and taken to CCNO on common pleas court warrants for theft, passing bad checks and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.

Wednesday, 2:33 p.m., 500 Court St., Brittany Phillips, 29, Bryan, was issued a warrant on indictment from Fulton County Common Pleas Court and transported to CCNO.

Wednesday, 11:31 p.m., at 14037 Ohio 111, Dillon Gasinski, 26, Defiance, was cited for unlawful restraint and released with a summons.

Thursday, 1:14 p.m., on County Road 424, east of Tittle Road in Delaware Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Lucas Smith, 43, Spencerville, Ind., sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.

Friday, 8 a.m., at Whitley County Jail, Columbia City, Ind., Emily Dyson, 29, Wabash, Ind., was served a warrant from common pleas court for vandalism and transferred to CCNO.

Defiance police---

Dec. 25, 12:53 p.m., at Sessions Avenue and Clinton Street, an eastbound vehicle driven by Nicole Shugars, 34, Hicksville, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Natalie Bostelman, 31, Durham, N.C. Both vehicles had light damage.

Dec. 25, 10:36 p.m., on South Jefferson Avenue, north of West Pinewood Avenue, a southbound vehicle driven by Dana Keck, 37, Continental, sustained light damage when it was struck by a deer.

Tuesday, 5:27 p.m., at Jefferson Avenue and Carter Road, a southbound vehicle driven by Robert Goshia, 24, 1027 W. High St., sustained light damage when it was struck by a deer. Goshia was cited for failure to reinstate his license.

Wednesday, 4:21 p.m., on Downs Street, west of Latty Street, an eastbound vehicle driven by Kristin Ketcham, 49, 1926 Edgewood Drive, struck a dog that ran into the roadway. The vehicle had no damage.

Thursday, 11:51 a.m., at Clinton Street and Sessions Avenue, an eastbound Shaw Transport semi, driven by Trevis Bullock, 32, Lincoln Park, Mich., attempted a right turn, failed to maintain a lane of travel and struck a vehicle driven by Candace Wentz, 38, Hicksville. Damage to Wentz's vehicle was heavy and the semi had no damage. Bullock was cited for improper turning at an intersection.

Henry sheriff---

Wednesday, 3:19 p.m., at 123 E. Washington St., Liberty Center, Jessica Downing, 32, Liberty Center, was arrested on a warrant from Medina County.

Wednesday, 4:47 p.m., at West Maple Street and Kline Avenue, Liberty Center, a semi driven by Michael Atkinson, 50, Wilson, N.C., attempted a right turn and struck a street sign. The vehicle then attempted another right turn and struck a utility pole. The vehicle had light damage, and Atkinson was cited for failure to stay in a marked lane.

Thursday, 9:15 a.m., at Ohio 109 and County Road L in Monroe Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Zachary Rohrs, 38, Malinta, struck a northbound vehicle driven by Kurt Sharpe, 43, Malinta, as Sharpe's vehicle attempted a left turn. Both vehicles had light damage.

Thursday, 5:54 p.m., at 16-095 County Road P, Napoleon, David Bunch, 56, Defiance, was cited for OVI.

Napoleon police---

Monday, 12:45 p.m., on Appian Way, an unidentified eastbound vehicle on Meekison Street attempted a right turn onto Appian Way and struck a crosswalk sign and two mailboxes, and left the scene.

Wednesday, 6:19 p.m., at 800B Monroe St., Amber Clark, 37, Napoleon, arrested on a probation violation and taken to CCNO.

Thursday, 9:30 a.m., at 1819 Oakwood Ave., Tasha Vipperman, 29, Prospect, was served a warrant from Napoleon Municipal Court.

Thursday, 5:46 p.m., at 1111 Scott St., Thomas Sizemore, 34, Napoleon, was arrested for gross sexual imposition and taken to CCNO.

Paulding sheriff---

Tuesday, 5:40 p.m., on County Road 197, east of Ohio 66 in Washington Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Peter Carlstrom, 37, Delphos, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.

Wednesday, 11:15 p.m., on Ohio 613, west of Township Road 100 in Jackson Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Elizabeth Yocklin, 61, Oakwood, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.

Thursday, 12:55 a.m., on U.S. 127 in Crane Township, just south of the Maramart at 17746 U.S. 127, a northbound vehicle driven by Jacob Mourey, 28, Bryan, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.

Thursday, 7:12 a.m., on Ohio 637, north of Township Road 156 in Jackson Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Malachi Tracy, 20, 22533 Bowman Road, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.

Fulton sheriff---

Tuesday, 7:29 a.m., on U.S. 20A, west of County Road 24-3 in German Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Kendall Lehman, 34, West Unity, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.

Wednesday, 12:16 a.m., on County Road G in German Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Roger McCoy, 59, Bryan, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.

Fire

Defiance---

Friday, 5:25 p.m., firefighters were called to the area of 505 Hopkins Street for a possible structure fire but found a smoldering trash fire.