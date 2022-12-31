Read full article on original website
Isiah Thomas Remembers How Larry Bird Tapped Him On the Shoulder and Fired Him: ‘I’mma Give It to My Friend’
After Larry Bird retired from coaching, Isiah Thomas took over the Indiana Pacers. After a few years, though, Larry Legend was back on the scene. The post Isiah Thomas Remembers How Larry Bird Tapped Him On the Shoulder and Fired Him: ‘I’mma Give It to My Friend’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Ja Morant Allegedly Punched A 17-Year-Old Teenager During A Basketball Pickup Game After He Threw The Ball At The NBA Star
Ja Morant gets sued by a 17-year-old for allegedly punching him during a pickup game.
WATCH: Rare Video of Steph Curry Trash Talking Ja Morant
Steph was on fire during the Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies series
LeBron James Reacts to Klay Thompson's 54-Point Explosion vs. Hawks
Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson had the attention of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James
Lakers Land Knicks’ Julius Randle In Bold Trade Scenario
Sometimes, all you can do is cut your losses. Let’s say you’ve been running a business for years. You’ve never turned a profit, and it doesn’t look like you will any time soon. There’s an NBA lesson in here. It won’t be an easy decision...
Bustle
Larsa Pippen Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of A Legendary NBA Player
On The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5, Kim Kardashian’s former friend Larsa Pippen has a new house, a new attitude — and possibly, a new man. Peacock’s RHOM reboot, which brought the show back after an eight-year hiatus, saw the 48-year-old OG Housewife return to Miami for the first time since the series’ first season in the wake of her split from NBA player Scottie Pippen after 20 years of marriage. Now, fans are wondering who Larsa is dating, zoning in on one potential love interest.
NBA Fans Flame Kevin Durant After Massive Bald Spot Goes Viral Online
NBA Twitter roasts Kevin Durant for viral picture.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife
Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
Nia Long and Ime Udoka Break Up After 13 Years
Watch: Nia Long Calls Ime Udoka's Cheating Scandal "Devastating" for Their Son. Nia Long has entered her single era. The Best Man star and basketball coach Ime Udoka have broken up after 13 years together. The news comes two months after Ime, the head coach of the Boston Celtics was suspended from the organization for the remainder of the basketball season back in September after allegedly having a relationship with a female Celtics employee.
Kevin Durant Reacts to Donovan Mitchell's 71-Point Game vs. Bulls
Cleveland Cavaliers star caught the attention of Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant with 71 vs. the Chicago Bulls
Yardbarker
Chris Broussard Claims LeBron James Can No Longer Be The No. 1 Player On A Good Team
LeBron James has been on a tear recently in terms of individual performances, he had a huge 47-point game on his birthday to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a win. He has been averaging over 34 points, 7 rebounds, and 7 assists over his last 6 games, but the Los Angeles Lakers still find themselves struggling in the Western Conference.
When LeBron James Confirmed He Is The Cheapest Player In The NBA: "I’m Not Turning On Data Roaming, I’m Not Buying No Apps..."
LeBron James once admitted that he is one of the cheapest players in the NBA.
The Perfect USA Dream Team For The 2024 Olympic Games
The United States of America can create the perfect Dream Team for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.
Jerry West Left While Scouting A Young Gary Payton Because Of His Poor Attitude On The Court
Jerry West once scouted Gary Payton when he was in college and his behavior on the court caused the legendary Laker to leave.
Nia Long & Ime Udoka Split After His Alleged Affair
Actress Nia Long and NBA coach Ime Udoka have reportedly called it quits after 13 years together. Long’s rep confirmed the split to People magazine, saying that they are “no longer together but remain fully committed to co-parenting their son [Kez]." The news comes months after his alleged...
Nets' Kyrie Irving thunders home put-back dunk, stuns NBA world
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving had a sick put-back jam during the team's victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night, which shocked his teammates.
New Laker Joins Starting Lineup for First Game of 2023
He'll look to provide a scoring punch.
Kyrie Irving Reveals He Knew Donovan Mitchell Was 'Locked In' Before 71-Point Game After Playing Call Of Duty With Him
Kyrie Irving said that Donovan Mitchell was locked in for his 71-point performance earlier in the day when the pair played Call of Duty.
Dave Cowens Slept on a Boston Park Bench After Winning Game 7 of the 1974 Finals in Milwaukee
After winning Game 7 of the 1974 NBA Finals in Milwaukee, Boston Celtics center Dave Cowens slept on a park bench in Boston that night. The post Dave Cowens Slept on a Boston Park Bench After Winning Game 7 of the 1974 Finals in Milwaukee appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Larry Bird shares how Tiny Archibald saved him from the death threats he received in New York - "He chewed that guy out for a good ten minutes"
Larry Bird once received death threats before playing the Knicks, and it was Tiny Archibald who set the record straight with his abuser over the phone
