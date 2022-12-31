* RPM International Inc is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on January 5. * The Medina Ohio-based company is expected to report a 10.4% increase in revenue to $1.811 billion from $1.64 billion a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 12 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. The company's guidance on October 5 2022, for the period ended November 30, was for revenue between $1.79 billion and $1.84 billion. * ​Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for RPM International Inc is for earnings of $1.10 per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "hold" and the breakdown of recommendations is 5 "strong buy" or "buy," 10 "hold" and 2 "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. ​ * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for RPM International Inc is $100​, above​ its last closing price of $97.45. ​​​ The company's guidance on October 5 2022 for the period ended November 30 was for Earnings before Interest and Taxes between USD204.55 million and USD220.28 million. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). ​ QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Aug. 31 2022 1.33 1.33 1.47 Beat 10.3 May. 31 2022 1.43 1.44 1.42 Missed -1.3 Feb. 28 2022 0.30 0.30 0.38 Beat 26.7​ Nov. 30 2021 0.82 0.83 0.79 Missed -4.6 ​​Aug. 1.03 1.03 1.08 Beat 5.1 31 2021 May. 31 2021 1.27 1.28 1.28 Met 0.3​ Feb. 28 2021 0.27 0.29 0.38 Beat 31.4 Nov. 30 2020 0.99 1.00 1.06 Beat 6.3 This summary was machine generated January 3 at 13:51 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.

18 HOURS AGO