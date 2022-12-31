Read full article on original website
NMG Says It Has Capitalized Accrued Interests As Part Of A Previously Announced Private Placement
* NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE - AGGREGATE AMOUNT OF US$611,712 WILL BE CAPITALIZED ,160,976 COMMON SHARES AT US$3.80 PER COMMON SHARE WILL BE ISSUED
FluroTech Ltd Announces Sale Of Shares In Flurotest Diagnostic Systems Ltd. And Option Cancellation
* ANNOUNCES SALE OF SHARES IN FLUROTEST DIAGNOSTIC SYSTEMS LTD. AND OPTION CANCELLATION. * PURCHASER HAS AGREED TO PAY TOTAL CASH CONSIDERATION OF $1.00 IN LAWFUL CANADIAN CURRENCY. * COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION IS EFFECTIVE DECEMBER 31, 2022
Chugoku Marine Paints Ltd - Bought Back 367,700 Own Shares Worth 364.75 Million Yen In December
* CHUGOKU MARINE PAINTS LTD - BOUGHT BACK 367,700 OWN SHARES WORTH 364.75 MILLION YEN IN DECEMBER
Tunisia offers projects to produce 1,700 megawattes of renewable energies
TUNIS (Reuters) - The Tunisian government offered projects to produce 1,700 megawatts of renewable energies during 2023-2025, with investments worth 5 billion dinars( $1.60 billion), the energy minister Naila Nouira said on Tuesday. Tunisia also plans to raise phosphate production from 3.7 million tonnes in 2022 to 12 million tonnes...
Three dividend stocks to explore in Q1 2023
In 2023, the total dividend payments from FTSE100-listed firms are projected to reach a fresh record high. The overall dividend payment for the current year is expected to hit £79.1 billion. That would surpass the total of £78.5 billion in 2021. In 2023, the total dividend payments from...
Frontage Holdings Says Abdul Mutlib Promoted To Chief Executive Officer
* SONG LI CONTINUES TO SERVE AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, CHAIRMAN OF BOARD
Rover Metals Announces Intent To Re-Price Previously Issued Warrants
* ROVER METALS ANNOUNCES INTENT TO RE-PRICE PREVIOUSLY ISSUED WARRANTS. * A TOTAL OF 11,172,259 OUTSTANDING WARRANTS ARE INCLUDED IN AFOREMENTIONED WARRANT RE-PRICING APPLICATION. * RE-PRICING OF WARRANTS IS SUBJECT TO TSXV APPROVAL
Parkway Life REIT Says Co And IHH Healthcare Singapore To Conduct Major Refurbishment Works
* CO AND IHH HEALTHCARE SINGAPORE JOINTLY CONDUCT MAJOR REFURBISHMENT WORKS AT MOUNT ELIZABETH HOSPITAL PROPERTY FOR S$350 MILLION
Canacol Energy Provides Update On December Gas Sales
* CANACOL ENERGY - REALIZED CONTRACTUAL NATURAL GAS SALES WERE 177 MILLION STANDARD CUBIC FEET PER DAY FOR DEC 2022
Legend Biotech Announces Acceptance Of Its New Drug Application For Ciltacabtagene Autoleucel (Cilta-Cel) In China
* LEGEND BIOTECH ANNOUNCES ACCEPTANCE OF ITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR CILTACABTAGENE AUTOLEUCEL (CILTA-CEL) IN CHINA
Will U.S. block Binance buy out deal of Voyager?
The 2 top cryptos remained stable over the holiday period with both Bitcoin and Ethereum only having moved close to 1- 1.5% down in the last 7 days. Controversy still fills the news in regards to crypto buy out and fall outs. Please watch this video to find out more.
ASX to open higher. Ventia extends government contract.
The Australian share market looks set to open higher. Ventia extends contract with Government of Western Australia. Mayne Pharma completes licensing transaction with TherapeuticsMD. PointsBet Online and Mobile Sports Betting now live in Ohio.
Will Brazil's Petrobras play a leading role in refinery expansion?
Brazil's new mines and energy minister Alexandre Silveira said on Monday that state-run oil company Petrobras would lead in expanding the refining sector and stressed the importance of developing renewable resources. Petrobras would encourage other groups to join the process, Silveira said during an official event to start his term in office.
Which ASX stocks have gained in the first trading session of 2023?
The local Australian share market began its day higher, following solid gains on European markets overnight. It is also an improvement over the downbeat end to 2022. The S&P/ASX200 is up today, gaining 20.40 points or 0.29% to 7,059.10 as of 03 January, 10:06 am Sydney time.
FTX Bankman-Fried
Cryptocurrency entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried, second from right, arrives for an appearance at Manhattan federal court Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in New York. Bankman-Fried will be arraigned in a Manhattan federal court Tuesday on charges that he cheated investors and looted customer deposits on his cryptocurrency trading platform. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)
Shopify launches new subscription product to lure big retail clients
(Reuters) - Shopify Technologies Inc on Tuesday launched a new service aimed at big retailers that will allow them to select tools and services the Canadian tech giant offers and integrate it with their own online platform. The company said it had signed up toymaker Mattel Inc for the product,...
Gold touches six-month high in positive start to 2023
(Reuters) - Gold prices made a positive start to the new year, with prices touching a more than six-month peak on Tuesday as investors positioned for the Federal Reserve's latest policy minutes. Spot gold, which had ended a volatile 2022 little changed, rose 0.5% to $1,832.59 per ounce by 1205...
Gold rises to near six-month highs as investors await Fed minutes
(Reuters) - Gold prices kicked off 2023 by hitting their highest levels in more than six months on Tuesday as benchmark Treasury yields fell while investors focused on the prospect for more Federal Reserve interest rate hikes, which acted as a significant headwind to bullion last year. Spot gold, which...
