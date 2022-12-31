Read full article on original website
FluroTech Ltd Announces Sale Of Shares In Flurotest Diagnostic Systems Ltd. And Option Cancellation
* ANNOUNCES SALE OF SHARES IN FLUROTEST DIAGNOSTIC SYSTEMS LTD. AND OPTION CANCELLATION. * PURCHASER HAS AGREED TO PAY TOTAL CASH CONSIDERATION OF $1.00 IN LAWFUL CANADIAN CURRENCY. * COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION IS EFFECTIVE DECEMBER 31, 2022
NMG Says It Has Capitalized Accrued Interests As Part Of A Previously Announced Private Placement
* NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE - AGGREGATE AMOUNT OF US$611,712 WILL BE CAPITALIZED ,160,976 COMMON SHARES AT US$3.80 PER COMMON SHARE WILL BE ISSUED
Chugoku Marine Paints Ltd - Bought Back 367,700 Own Shares Worth 364.75 Million Yen In December
* CHUGOKU MARINE PAINTS LTD - BOUGHT BACK 367,700 OWN SHARES WORTH 364.75 MILLION YEN IN DECEMBER
WeCommerce Announces Vertical Amalgamation
* WECOMMERCE HOLDINGS - EFFECTIVE AS OF JANUARY 1, 2023 IT HAS COMPLETED A VERTICAL SHORT FORM AMALGAMATION WITH ITS WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARIES
Rover Metals Announces Intent To Re-Price Previously Issued Warrants
* ROVER METALS ANNOUNCES INTENT TO RE-PRICE PREVIOUSLY ISSUED WARRANTS. * A TOTAL OF 11,172,259 OUTSTANDING WARRANTS ARE INCLUDED IN AFOREMENTIONED WARRANT RE-PRICING APPLICATION. * RE-PRICING OF WARRANTS IS SUBJECT TO TSXV APPROVAL
Tunisia offers projects to produce 1,700 megawattes of renewable energies
TUNIS (Reuters) - The Tunisian government offered projects to produce 1,700 megawatts of renewable energies during 2023-2025, with investments worth 5 billion dinars( $1.60 billion), the energy minister Naila Nouira said on Tuesday. Tunisia also plans to raise phosphate production from 3.7 million tonnes in 2022 to 12 million tonnes...
Three dividend stocks to explore in Q1 2023
In 2023, the total dividend payments from FTSE100-listed firms are projected to reach a fresh record high. The overall dividend payment for the current year is expected to hit £79.1 billion. That would surpass the total of £78.5 billion in 2021. In 2023, the total dividend payments from...
Frontage Holdings Says Abdul Mutlib Promoted To Chief Executive Officer
* SONG LI CONTINUES TO SERVE AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, CHAIRMAN OF BOARD
Parkway Life REIT Says Co And IHH Healthcare Singapore To Conduct Major Refurbishment Works
* CO AND IHH HEALTHCARE SINGAPORE JOINTLY CONDUCT MAJOR REFURBISHMENT WORKS AT MOUNT ELIZABETH HOSPITAL PROPERTY FOR S$350 MILLION
Canacol Energy Provides Update On December Gas Sales
* CANACOL ENERGY - REALIZED CONTRACTUAL NATURAL GAS SALES WERE 177 MILLION STANDARD CUBIC FEET PER DAY FOR DEC 2022
Which ASX stocks have gained in the first trading session of 2023?
The local Australian share market began its day higher, following solid gains on European markets overnight. It is also an improvement over the downbeat end to 2022. The S&P/ASX200 is up today, gaining 20.40 points or 0.29% to 7,059.10 as of 03 January, 10:06 am Sydney time.
Legend Biotech Announces Acceptance Of Its New Drug Application For Ciltacabtagene Autoleucel (Cilta-Cel) In China
* LEGEND BIOTECH ANNOUNCES ACCEPTANCE OF ITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR CILTACABTAGENE AUTOLEUCEL (CILTA-CEL) IN CHINA
Will Brazil's Petrobras play a leading role in refinery expansion?
Brazil's new mines and energy minister Alexandre Silveira said on Monday that state-run oil company Petrobras would lead in expanding the refining sector and stressed the importance of developing renewable resources. Petrobras would encourage other groups to join the process, Silveira said during an official event to start his term in office.
Why Australian property prices suffered the biggest drop in 2022?
The decline in Australian home prices accelerated again in December, ending the year with the largest drop in 14 years. It is a drag on household wealth that may curb consumer confidence and consumption as interest rates rise.
Will U.S. block Binance buy out deal of Voyager?
The 2 top cryptos remained stable over the holiday period with both Bitcoin and Ethereum only having moved close to 1- 1.5% down in the last 7 days. Controversy still fills the news in regards to crypto buy out and fall outs. Please watch this video to find out more.
Mercedes-Benz Energy and Lohum Advancing Battery Sustainability Through Multi-Year 2nd Life Partnership
NEW DELHI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2023-- Mercedes-Benz Energy and Lohum are pleased to announce a strategic partnership through a multi-year supply contract agreement for second-life batteries. Lohum is Mercedes-Benz Energy’s first partner in Asia as both companies continue to push sustainability across of the battery supply chain. This agreement includes Mercedes-Benz Energy and Lohum committing to a minimum offtake schedule of 50MWh per annum across multiple 2 nd life module variants. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005447/en/ Left to Right - Justin Lemmon, Co-founder and Head of International Operations of Lohum & Gordon Gassman, CEO of Mercedes-Benz Energy
Did you know these two industrial stocks surged 50% YTD?
Halliburton posted a Q3 2022 revenue of US$ 5,357 million. Schlumberger had a dividend yield of 1.352 per cent. SLB reported a Q3 2022 diluted EPS (GAAP basis) of US$ 0.63. The industrial sector stocks belong to those companies that manufacture machines, equipment related to construction, and other services. Their growth is often tied to the economic outlook of the country. Industrial stocks are sensitive to economic factors like high inflation and recession.
French watchdog fines H2O Asset Management, executives over Tennor investments
Jan 3 (Reuters) - France's financial markets watchdog AMF said on Tuesday it had fined H2O Asset Management and two of its managers close to 100 million euros ($105 million) in total for several breaches linked to investments in illiquid Tennor Holding assets. H2O in 2019 became the subject of...
3 LSE gold stocks to explore in 2023
Traditionally, the yellow metal is seen as a safer investment, especially when the economic conditions are volatile. Going by the current economic situation in the UK, investors may turn to gold as a hedge to shield their investments. With the global economy in crisis due to geopolitical issues, the COVID-19...
Gold touches six-month high in positive start to 2023
(Reuters) - Gold prices made a positive start to the new year, with prices touching a more than six-month peak on Tuesday as investors positioned for the Federal Reserve's latest policy minutes. Spot gold, which had ended a volatile 2022 little changed, rose 0.5% to $1,832.59 per ounce by 1205...
