Read full article on original website
Related
kalkinemedia.com
WeCommerce Announces Vertical Amalgamation
* WECOMMERCE HOLDINGS - EFFECTIVE AS OF JANUARY 1, 2023 IT HAS COMPLETED A VERTICAL SHORT FORM AMALGAMATION WITH ITS WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARIES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience...
kalkinemedia.com
NMG Says It Has Capitalized Accrued Interests As Part Of A Previously Announced Private Placement
* NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE - AGGREGATE AMOUNT OF US$611,712 WILL BE CAPITALIZED ,160,976 COMMON SHARES AT US$3.80 PER COMMON SHARE WILL BE ISSUED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a...
kalkinemedia.com
FluroTech Ltd Announces Sale Of Shares In Flurotest Diagnostic Systems Ltd. And Option Cancellation
* ANNOUNCES SALE OF SHARES IN FLUROTEST DIAGNOSTIC SYSTEMS LTD. AND OPTION CANCELLATION. * PURCHASER HAS AGREED TO PAY TOTAL CASH CONSIDERATION OF $1.00 IN LAWFUL CANADIAN CURRENCY. * COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION IS EFFECTIVE DECEMBER 31, 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly...
kalkinemedia.com
Chugoku Marine Paints Ltd - Bought Back 367,700 Own Shares Worth 364.75 Million Yen In December
* CHUGOKU MARINE PAINTS LTD - BOUGHT BACK 367,700 OWN SHARES WORTH 364.75 MILLION YEN IN DECEMBER Further company coverage: (Reporting by Tokyo newsroom) The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
Parkway Life REIT Says Co And IHH Healthcare Singapore To Conduct Major Refurbishment Works
* CO AND IHH HEALTHCARE SINGAPORE JOINTLY CONDUCT MAJOR REFURBISHMENT WORKS AT MOUNT ELIZABETH HOSPITAL PROPERTY FOR S$350 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational...
Bank of America Tells Customer to File a Claim After Wrongly Drafting Account for $30,000 Dollars
A Bank of America customer was left utterly upset a couple of months ago after his bank account was debited for $30,000 dollars over a cashier's check that was inadvertently placed into the wrong account.
If Your Credit Score Is Under 800, Make These 8 Moves Now
Getting an 800 credit score requires time and good payment history. But there are other things you can do. Here are eight steps you can take to help.
kalkinemedia.com
Tunisia offers projects to produce 1,700 megawattes of renewable energies
TUNIS (Reuters) - The Tunisian government offered projects to produce 1,700 megawatts of renewable energies during 2023-2025, with investments worth 5 billion dinars( $1.60 billion), the energy minister Naila Nouira said on Tuesday. Tunisia also plans to raise phosphate production from 3.7 million tonnes in 2022 to 12 million tonnes...
Mortgage Interest Rates Today: December 5, 2022—Rates Fall
Today, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 6.59%, according to Bankrate.com, while the average rate on a 15-year mortgage is 5.94%. On a 30-year jumbo mortgage, the average rate is 6.61%, and the average rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.44%. Mortgage Rates for December 5, 2022.
kalkinemedia.com
Three dividend stocks to explore in Q1 2023
In 2023, the total dividend payments from FTSE100-listed firms are projected to reach a fresh record high. The overall dividend payment for the current year is expected to hit £79.1 billion. That would surpass the total of £78.5 billion in 2021. In 2023, the total dividend payments from...
kalkinemedia.com
Rover Metals Announces Intent To Re-Price Previously Issued Warrants
* ROVER METALS ANNOUNCES INTENT TO RE-PRICE PREVIOUSLY ISSUED WARRANTS. * A TOTAL OF 11,172,259 OUTSTANDING WARRANTS ARE INCLUDED IN AFOREMENTIONED WARRANT RE-PRICING APPLICATION. * RE-PRICING OF WARRANTS IS SUBJECT TO TSXV APPROVAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under...
kalkinemedia.com
Frontage Holdings Says Abdul Mutlib Promoted To Chief Executive Officer
* SONG LI CONTINUES TO SERVE AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, CHAIRMAN OF BOARD Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
Canacol Energy Provides Update On December Gas Sales
* CANACOL ENERGY - REALIZED CONTRACTUAL NATURAL GAS SALES WERE 177 MILLION STANDARD CUBIC FEET PER DAY FOR DEC 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
RPM International Inc expected to post earnings of $1.10 a share - Earnings Preview
* RPM International Inc is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on January 5. * The Medina Ohio-based company is expected to report a 10.4% increase in revenue to $1.811 billion from $1.64 billion a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 12 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. The company's guidance on October 5 2022, for the period ended November 30, was for revenue between $1.79 billion and $1.84 billion. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for RPM International Inc is for earnings of $1.10 per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "hold" and the breakdown of recommendations is 5 "strong buy" or "buy," 10 "hold" and 2 "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for RPM International Inc is $100, above its last closing price of $97.45. The company's guidance on October 5 2022 for the period ended November 30 was for Earnings before Interest and Taxes between USD204.55 million and USD220.28 million. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Aug. 31 2022 1.33 1.33 1.47 Beat 10.3 May. 31 2022 1.43 1.44 1.42 Missed -1.3 Feb. 28 2022 0.30 0.30 0.38 Beat 26.7 Nov. 30 2021 0.82 0.83 0.79 Missed -4.6 Aug. 1.03 1.03 1.08 Beat 5.1 31 2021 May. 31 2021 1.27 1.28 1.28 Met 0.3 Feb. 28 2021 0.27 0.29 0.38 Beat 31.4 Nov. 30 2020 0.99 1.00 1.06 Beat 6.3 This summary was machine generated January 3 at 13:51 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
kalkinemedia.com
Legend Biotech Announces Acceptance Of Its New Drug Application For Ciltacabtagene Autoleucel (Cilta-Cel) In China
* LEGEND BIOTECH ANNOUNCES ACCEPTANCE OF ITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR CILTACABTAGENE AUTOLEUCEL (CILTA-CEL) IN CHINA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
CNET
The Best Way to Convert Your Loose Coins Into Cash
Turning coins in for cash means a little extra pocket money for most of us. But if you've got enough change lying around, it could make a dent in your rent or even help pay for a trip. Jeff Stotsky and his husband, Jon Schweizer, regularly drop their loose change...
Some Consumers Could Receive a Settlement Check Experian Class Action Lawsuit
Experian has recently agreed to pay $22.45 million to settle a class-action lawsuit stemming from incorrect information about consumers sent to third parties. Consumers who are eligible for compensation include those for who Experian characterized their residence as a “high risk.” According to the settlement, those false credit reports were sent out between July 1, 2018, and July 31, 2021.
kalkinemedia.com
Why Australian property prices suffered the biggest drop in 2022?
The decline in Australian home prices accelerated again in December, ending the year with the largest drop in 14 years. It is a drag on household wealth that may curb consumer confidence and consumption as interest rates rise.
kalkinemedia.com
Which ASX stocks have gained in the first trading session of 2023?
The local Australian share market began its day higher, following solid gains on European markets overnight. It is also an improvement over the downbeat end to 2022. The S&P/ASX200 is up today, gaining 20.40 points or 0.29% to 7,059.10 as of 03 January, 10:06 am Sydney time.
kalkinemedia.com
Immersion Appoints Executive Chairman Eric Singer As President, CEO
White House says US, S.Korea planning response to any 'nuclear use by N.Korea'. * IMMERSION CORPORATION ANNOUNCES MANAGEMENT CHANGES. * IMMERSION CORP - ANNOUNCES SPECIAL DIVIDEND AND $50 MILLION STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM. * IMMERSION CORP - ANNOUNCES SPECIAL DIVIDEND AND $50 MILLION STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM. * IMMERSION CORP - EFFECTIVE...
Comments / 0