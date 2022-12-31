ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, NY

NU Purple Eagles.com

Nilsson Scores In Final Minute To Lift Purple Eagles Over Redhawks

Oxford, OH—The Niagara Hockey team closed out 2022 looking to earn a weekend split with Miami (OH). The Purple Eagles jumped out a 3-0 lead and held on to win 5-4 over the Redhawks. Game Recap. First Period. Niagara opened the scoring just over seven minutes into the game...
LEWISTON, NY
NU Purple Eagles.com

Niagara Holds Off Rider

NIAGARA UNIVERSITY, NY – Led by Noah Thomasson's 20 points and a strong defensive effort the Purple Eagles (8-5, 3-1 MAAC) defeated the visiting Rider Broncs (6-7, 3-1 MAAC) 61-59 Monday afternoon in MAAC men's basketball action from the Gallagher Center. Sam Iorio added 13 points and a team-high...
LEWISTON, NY
NU Purple Eagles.com

Hockey Defeats Toronto In Exhibition

Niagara University, N.Y.—The Niagara Hockey team opened their 2023 with an exhibition win over the University of Toronto at Dwyer Arena on Monday afternoon. The Purple Eagles and Varsity Blues came out firing in the first period as shots were 10-8 Niagara after the opening 20 minutes. Both goalies stopped everything that was thrown at them and it was 0-0 after the first.
LEWISTON, NY
NU Purple Eagles.com

Purple Eagles Pick Up 67-55 Win Over The Mount

NIAGARA UNIVERSITY, NY – For the second-straight game, four Purple Eagles (7-4, 2-1 MAAC) recorded double-digit scoring numbers to lead to a 67-55 win over Mount St. Mary's (5-9, 1-2 MAAC) Saturday Afternoon in MAAC men's basketball action from the Gallagher Center. Noah Thomasson led the way for Niagara,...
LEWISTON, NY

