Olive Branch, MS

desotocountynews.com

Tuesday sports: Center Hill sweeps Ridgeway

Gilliland nets 34 in Trojans’ loss to St. George’s. Photo: Center Hill and Ridgeway basketball players set to tip off Tuesday night. (Credit: @CHHS_MBB on Twitter) Lake Cormorant: Dalen Anderson 15, Keviarr Lang 12, Kamarion Franklin 12, Alijah Jackson 11, Mike Banks 10. St. George’s (Collierville) 64, Northpoint...
OXFORD, MS
desotocountynews.com

Northwest athletes excel in the classroom

For the second consecutive year, Northwest student-athletes have shattered another academic record. After the Fall 2021 semester yielded a record 106 student-athletes on the President’s and Vice President’s lists, Northwest has once again set a new milestone with 119 student-athletes earning recognition to the two lists for the Fall 2022 term. Additionally, 83 of those 119 students were named to the President’s List, with 36 more earning Vice President’s List honors.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WREG

Tigers open new year with disappointing loss at Tulane

NEW ORLEANS – Kendric Davis scored a season high 31 points, combining with DeAndre Williams to score 50 but it was not enough. Memphis dropping a 96-89 decision to Tulane in American Athletic Conference play from New Orleans. Memphis led the game with seven minutes on the clock, but allowing 59 second-half points was too much […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
lakelandcurrents.com

Variety Of Grocery Options In Lakeland. More Could Be Coming.

Lakeland, a town of less than 15,000 residents, currently has three grocery store options within our city limits. In September of 2011, the Lakeland Kroger moved from the Stonebridge location to what was previously Schnucks across Highway 64. That move left Lakeland residents with no grocery options without city limits. It also left Lakeland with a sales tax crisis with Kroger producing the majority of the sales tax revenue for the city at that time. The lack of a strong sales tax generator placed Lakeland in a very difficult position. A position that could have been avoided with other commercial growth that was turned down at that time, but Lakeland is now in a new era looking for continued smart growth that produces more revenue for the city.
LAKELAND, TN
CBS Sports

Tulane vs. Memphis: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

The Memphis Tigers are 14-2 against the Tulane Green Wave since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Sunday. Memphis and Tulane will face off in an American Athletic battle at 5 p.m. ET at Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Green Wave winning the first 85-84 at home and the Tigers taking the second 80-69.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis man killed in wreck on I-55 in MS

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 75-year-old Memphis man was killed in a crash Monday on Interstate 55 in Yalobusha County, Mississippi. The Mississippi Highway Patrol identified the victim as Dennis L. Mudbone. Six others were involved in the four-vehicle wreck. State police said Mudbone was driving a Jeep Laredo northbound on I-55 just after noon, when […]
YALOBUSHA COUNTY, MS
desotocountynews.com

Two die in New Year weekend traffic crashes in the state

A Memphis man died in a Yalobusha County crash Monday on I-55 Two people died in separate traffic accidents over the New Year’s Holiday Traffic Enforcement Period, according to information received by the Mississippi Highway Patrol on Tuesday. The fatal crashes took place in Neshoba and Yalobusha counties. MHP...
YALOBUSHA COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

National Weather Service: EF-1 tornado struck Union County

ETTA, Miss. (WTVA) - Storms Tuesday morning left behind damage in Union, Itawamba and Tishomingo counties. Union County EMA Director Curt Clayton reported trees down near Etta and a tree on a house. North Mississippi Storm Chasers and Spotters captured several images of damage between Coffey’s Fish and Steak House...
UNION COUNTY, MS
WREG

Lanes of HWY 385 closed after crash

UPDATE: This traffic alert has been canceled. All lanes are now back open. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — All eastbound lanes of Highway 385 near the Ridgeway exit are currently closed due to an accident. The crash was reported around 5 a.m. MPD says the lanes will remain closed for an unspecified time. Check back for updates.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man killed in Whitehaven shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was killed in Whitehaven on Monday night, police say. It happened around 9 p.m. on the 3500 block of Devon Drive. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say they have one man detained.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Jaylen Smith, country’s youngest black mayor, sworn in

MARION, Ark. — Jaylen Smith, the country’s youngest black elected mayor, was sworn in Sunday morning, and other elected officials gave him words of advice. It was a standing-room-only crowd Sunday morning, as Crittenden County elected officials were sworn into office just nine hours after the calendar turned from 2022 to 2023. Family and friends […]
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, AR
desotocountynews.com

Tuggle officially enters race for DeSoto County Sheriff

Photo: Thomas Tuggle fills out paperwork Tuesday morning as he filed for the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Republican primary. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) Thomas Tuggle filed paperwork Tuesday morning to formally enter the August Republican Primary for DeSoto County Sheriff. Tuggle, the former Director of the Mississippi Law Enforcement Officers’ Training Academy, is seeking the position that will be vacated when Sheriff Bill Rasco retires at the end of this year.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
desotocountynews.com

Olive Branch legislative priorities for 2023 session

As the Mississippi state Legislative session begins this week, DeSoto County lawmakers will have a list of priorities from Olive Branch city officials they want to see considered. The legislative session requests will range from funding for highway projects to consideration of a statewide tourism tax. Highway funding is one...
OLIVE BRANCH, MS

