Stock biggest loser on S&P 500 on first trading day of 2023. Company still most valuable automaker at ~$340 bln market cap. Jan 3 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc shares started 2023 where they left off last year, plunging by about 13% on Tuesday on growing worries about weakening demand and logistical problems that have hampered deliveries for the world's most valuable automaker.

