ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theadvocate.com

Hunter Landry takes over as Lafayette Christian football coach

There was a good reason it didn’t even take three weeks for Lafayette Christian to fill its head football coaching vacancy. Just days after his Knights lost a memorable 52-48 state championship game to St. Thomas More, Trev Faulk resigned as LCA’s coach on Dec. 13. On Tuesday,...
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Lafayette Christian Academy Names New Head Football Coach, Announces New Role for Trev Faulk

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - New year. New Head Coach. Three weeks after beloved Trev Faulk stepped down as the Head Football Coach at Lafayette Christian Academy, his replacement has been announced. And it's a name the Knight faithful - and the Breaux Bridge community - are familiar with. Hunter Landry has been Offensive Coordinator for the Knights over the past two seasons, but his coaching career began 12 years ago.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Chargers meet challenge: Madison Prep withstands Walker rally to claim road victory

After a series of lopsided wins, Madison Prep faced a different challenge. And the Chargers dispelled the notion that they might not be able to win close games. Walker cut Madison Prep's lead to one point in the fourth quarter before the unbeaten Chargers notched a 57-49 road win Tuesday in a matchup of two of the Baton Rouge area’s top teams.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Our Views: The Green Wave managed to upstage even a 63-7 Tiger bowl win. Wow.

It’s been a long time since Tulane’s Green Wave has stolen the football limelight from its historic competitor up the river. The Cotton Bowl suddenly was the scene of a dramatic turnaround worthy of the best years of Green Wave football. We think the entire state of Louisiana was cheering on their come-from-behind win over USC.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Athlete/rapper Flau'jae Johnson having an impact for LSU women's basketball

Freshman guard Flau’jae Johnson brings energy to the LSU women’s basketball team, whether breaking down a defense or lining up for the team photo. On Tuesday she was off to the side while most of the team was seated in front of the camera. Looking into her cell phone to make some last checks of her face and hair, she added a series of funny faces that had teammates and bystanders snickering.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

2022 Class 5A/4A All-Metro Football team for Baton Rouge

Here is the 2022 All-Metro football team for Class 5A/4A in Baton Rouge. Questions about where Winfield might play in college linger. The senior quarterback answered every possible question on the field while leading Lutcher to the Division II nonselct title – the ninth LHSAA title in the school’s illustrious football history.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Where LSU's quarterback situation stands heading into the offseason

After they finished rotating in the Citrus Bowl, quarterbacks Jayden Daniels and Garrett Nussmeier watched from the sideline as freshman Walker Howard entered for the second time in his LSU career. They clapped and Daniels gave two thumbs up, these competitive players supporting their young teammate. “That's just how tight...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Three and out: Sports columnist Scott Rabalais peels back the rind on the Citrus Bowl

We learned what it was like for Kansas State to play against LSU in last year's Texas Bowl. This LSU team — even without the the departed Kayshon Boutte, BJ Ojulari, Ali Gaye and an injured Josh Williams — was much too much for an even more depleted Purdue squad in a 63-7 Citrus Bowl victory. The Tigers were likely the vastly superior team even before all of the opt outs, but they cinched it. It all added up to LSU’s most lopsided bowl victory ever.
LSUSports.net

LSU Moves Up To No. 7 In AP Poll

BATON ROUGE – LSU climbed two spots in Monday’s AP Poll to No. 7 following two 20+ point victories to open its SEC slate, including a 69-45 win at No. 24 Arkansas. LSU is one of five remaining undefeated teams in the country. With an offensive attack that...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Scott Rabalais: Making 2023 the year of the (LSU) Tiger starts with winning Citrus Bowl

ORLANDO, Fla. — Adieu, 2022, the Year of the Tiger on the Chinese calendar and in the SEC West. Welcome to 2023. How much of a year of the LSU Tigers will this be?. When the Tigers return to Camping World Stadium to play Florida State on Sept. 3, they will be the recipient of much more respect than they were going into this past season. With quarterback Jayden Daniels returning — some of the message board mavens don’t love his decision to return next fall, but the college football pundits surely will — surrounded by a bunch of offensive linemen and offensive weapons not named Kayshon Boutte, LSU should start inside the preseason top 10.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Here's what you need to know about the Ascension Catholic basketball teams

Here's what you need to know about the Ascension Catholic basketball teams. Assistant coaches: Kylon Green, Michel Green and Chase Green. Top returning players: Calvin Delone, senior; Gavin Richardson, senior; Bennett Vega, senior; Landon Szubinski, senior; Mason Pearce, senior; McCullen Pearce, senior; Jamiris Breaux, sophomore; Demarcus Patterson, sophomore; Chad Elzy, sophomore; Demarcus Gant, sophomore;
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
theadvocate.com

2022 Citrus Bowl, LSU vs. Purdue: TV, time and Bayou Bets staff picks

In case you missed it, the Bayou Bets crew is holding their second annual College Bowl Pick ’Em, and we’re hoping you’re the big benefactor from our predictions. Like we did last year, we started with $1,000 Bowl Bucks, and we’re making a play on each of the 42 bowl games this season. And when it’s over, we’ll take whatever money we have left and make a “Final Jeopardy” type pick in the National Championship Game in Inglewood, Calif., on Jan. 9, 2023.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy