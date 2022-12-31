Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Why the "Worst Prison in America" was also called the "Bloodiest Prison in America."Sarah Walker GorrellBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Phil's Oyster Bar & Seafood RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
2 cheerleaders died in an accident involving a Louisiana policeMalek SherifAddis, LA
Meshell Hale: "Black widow" accused of poisoning ex-husband and live-in boyfriend convicted of second-degree murderLavinia ThompsonBaton Rouge, LA
theadvocate.com
Hunter Landry takes over as Lafayette Christian football coach
There was a good reason it didn’t even take three weeks for Lafayette Christian to fill its head football coaching vacancy. Just days after his Knights lost a memorable 52-48 state championship game to St. Thomas More, Trev Faulk resigned as LCA’s coach on Dec. 13. On Tuesday,...
Lafayette Christian Academy Names New Head Football Coach, Announces New Role for Trev Faulk
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - New year. New Head Coach. Three weeks after beloved Trev Faulk stepped down as the Head Football Coach at Lafayette Christian Academy, his replacement has been announced. And it's a name the Knight faithful - and the Breaux Bridge community - are familiar with. Hunter Landry has been Offensive Coordinator for the Knights over the past two seasons, but his coaching career began 12 years ago.
theadvocate.com
Chargers meet challenge: Madison Prep withstands Walker rally to claim road victory
After a series of lopsided wins, Madison Prep faced a different challenge. And the Chargers dispelled the notion that they might not be able to win close games. Walker cut Madison Prep's lead to one point in the fourth quarter before the unbeaten Chargers notched a 57-49 road win Tuesday in a matchup of two of the Baton Rouge area’s top teams.
theadvocate.com
Our Views: The Green Wave managed to upstage even a 63-7 Tiger bowl win. Wow.
It’s been a long time since Tulane’s Green Wave has stolen the football limelight from its historic competitor up the river. The Cotton Bowl suddenly was the scene of a dramatic turnaround worthy of the best years of Green Wave football. We think the entire state of Louisiana was cheering on their come-from-behind win over USC.
theadvocate.com
Athlete/rapper Flau'jae Johnson having an impact for LSU women's basketball
Freshman guard Flau’jae Johnson brings energy to the LSU women’s basketball team, whether breaking down a defense or lining up for the team photo. On Tuesday she was off to the side while most of the team was seated in front of the camera. Looking into her cell phone to make some last checks of her face and hair, she added a series of funny faces that had teammates and bystanders snickering.
theadvocate.com
2022 Class 5A/4A All-Metro Football team for Baton Rouge
Here is the 2022 All-Metro football team for Class 5A/4A in Baton Rouge. Questions about where Winfield might play in college linger. The senior quarterback answered every possible question on the field while leading Lutcher to the Division II nonselct title – the ninth LHSAA title in the school’s illustrious football history.
theadvocate.com
Where LSU's quarterback situation stands heading into the offseason
After they finished rotating in the Citrus Bowl, quarterbacks Jayden Daniels and Garrett Nussmeier watched from the sideline as freshman Walker Howard entered for the second time in his LSU career. They clapped and Daniels gave two thumbs up, these competitive players supporting their young teammate. “That's just how tight...
theadvocate.com
LSU LB Mike Jones going pro; Tigers set single season record for rushing scores
LSU backup linebacker and defensive captain Mike Jones said after the Citrus Bowl he will declare for the 2023 NFL draft instead of returning for a sixth season of college football. On the field after LSU's 63-7 blowout of Purdue on Monday, Jones told The Advocate he had played his...
theadvocate.com
Kentucky hangs on to take down LSU; Tigers seven-game win streak comes to an end
A highly-anticipated showdown between big men KJ Williams and Oscar Tshiebwe was as good as expected Tuesday night. But in the end, the first matchup of two of the Southeastern Conference's top scorers and rebounders went Tshiebwe's way in Kentucky's 74-71 win over LSU in Rupp Arena. Tshiebwe, the reigning...
theadvocate.com
Three and out: Sports columnist Scott Rabalais peels back the rind on the Citrus Bowl
We learned what it was like for Kansas State to play against LSU in last year's Texas Bowl. This LSU team — even without the the departed Kayshon Boutte, BJ Ojulari, Ali Gaye and an injured Josh Williams — was much too much for an even more depleted Purdue squad in a 63-7 Citrus Bowl victory. The Tigers were likely the vastly superior team even before all of the opt outs, but they cinched it. It all added up to LSU’s most lopsided bowl victory ever.
theadvocate.com
Here's how LSU's Malik Nabers caught (and passed) his way to MVP honors in the Citrus Bowl
Kyren Lacy made the longest reception of his LSU career during the Tigers' win over Purdue in the Citrus Bowl on Monday. It was on a throw from fellow wide receiver Malik Nabers. With just under two minutes left in the first half of LSU's 63-7 blowout in Orlando, Florida,...
theadvocate.com
Scott Rabalais: Tigers celebrate rebound season with historic bowl rout of Purdue
ORLANDO, Fla . — Long after the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl ended Monday, a walkie talkie crackled to life in the Camping World Stadium press box with a somewhat annoyed announcement:. “Still waiting on LSU to leave the building …” a voice said. You could forgive the Tigers...
theadvocate.com
Scott Rabalais: Citrus Bowl blowout victory sets up LSU for great expectations in 2023
ORLANDO, Fla. — Brian Kelly practically leaped onto the podium for the post-Citrus Bowl news conference with a satisfied sigh. And why shouldn’t he have? His team had just overcome the obstacles of a slew of pre-bowl opt outs and a sprinkle of key injuries to crush Purdue 63-7, a win for LSU of historic proportions.
theadvocate.com
WATCH: LSU players laid down in the Cheez-It bed after a big play. A coach wasn't having it.
The LSU football team easily plowed through Purdue in the Citrus Bowl on Monday in Orlando, Florida, and the Tigers were having more and more fun as the game rolled on. There was one moment on Monday that LSU fans will probably remember the most from a game that the Purdue faithful would love to forget.
LSU, Tulane fans have reason to cheer after both programs win bowl games
NEW ORLEANS — Tulane and LSU posted big wins in major bowl games on Monday. New Orleans sports bars were packed with folks cheering on their teams. “It’s been 80 years since we’ve been in a major bowl, it’s about time,” said Tulane alum Geoff Rose, who watched the game with Green Wave fans at Bruno’s in Uptown.
LSUSports.net
LSU Moves Up To No. 7 In AP Poll
BATON ROUGE – LSU climbed two spots in Monday’s AP Poll to No. 7 following two 20+ point victories to open its SEC slate, including a 69-45 win at No. 24 Arkansas. LSU is one of five remaining undefeated teams in the country. With an offensive attack that...
theadvocate.com
Scott Rabalais: Making 2023 the year of the (LSU) Tiger starts with winning Citrus Bowl
ORLANDO, Fla. — Adieu, 2022, the Year of the Tiger on the Chinese calendar and in the SEC West. Welcome to 2023. How much of a year of the LSU Tigers will this be?. When the Tigers return to Camping World Stadium to play Florida State on Sept. 3, they will be the recipient of much more respect than they were going into this past season. With quarterback Jayden Daniels returning — some of the message board mavens don’t love his decision to return next fall, but the college football pundits surely will — surrounded by a bunch of offensive linemen and offensive weapons not named Kayshon Boutte, LSU should start inside the preseason top 10.
theadvocate.com
Here's what you need to know about the Ascension Catholic basketball teams
Here's what you need to know about the Ascension Catholic basketball teams. Assistant coaches: Kylon Green, Michel Green and Chase Green. Top returning players: Calvin Delone, senior; Gavin Richardson, senior; Bennett Vega, senior; Landon Szubinski, senior; Mason Pearce, senior; McCullen Pearce, senior; Jamiris Breaux, sophomore; Demarcus Patterson, sophomore; Chad Elzy, sophomore; Demarcus Gant, sophomore;
theadvocate.com
2022 Citrus Bowl, LSU vs. Purdue: TV, time and Bayou Bets staff picks
In case you missed it, the Bayou Bets crew is holding their second annual College Bowl Pick ’Em, and we’re hoping you’re the big benefactor from our predictions. Like we did last year, we started with $1,000 Bowl Bucks, and we’re making a play on each of the 42 bowl games this season. And when it’s over, we’ll take whatever money we have left and make a “Final Jeopardy” type pick in the National Championship Game in Inglewood, Calif., on Jan. 9, 2023.
