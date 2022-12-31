ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
T3

LG's second generation Signature appliances are smart as well as stylish

By Carrie Marshall
T3
T3
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EPqfc_0jzM6I6000

CES is when the giants of the tech world set out their stalls for 2023, and LG's no exception: in addition to unveiling its best TVs for the year to come, LG has also provided us with a look at the second generation of its Signature range of smart appliances.

LG's Signature range is its premium range of home appliances; as LG puts it, it "combines cutting-edge innovation with timeless craftsmanship". It's where you'll find futuristic products such as LG's rollable OLED TV and its Signature 8K OLED TV , but for now the focus is on slightly more practical devices for your kitchen.

Clever kit with Signature style

Tech has moved on considerably since the first Signature range launched a few years ago, and that means the second generation of Signature appliances are even smarter. The LG Signature Wi-Fi refrigerator has digital touchscreens on two of its four doors so you can see inside without losing any of its cool, and there's a new microwave oven with Smart InstaView too.

The third key product here is LG's slide-in oven range. The second generation Signature versions have built-in cameras as well as automatically time and temperature monitoring to get perfect results every time.

In addition to these three flagship products, LG will also be showing off Signature air conditioners, purifiers, the Signature OLED TV and its smart Wine Cellar.

Price and availability will be announced at CES next week.

Comments / 1

Related
Digital Trends

This Samsung 75-inch TV is surprisingly cheap today

Some of the best TVs out there come from Samsung, so it’s surprisingly when one drops to a reasonable price. But, with the holidays around the corner, we’ve seen some excellent deals on Samsung TVs, like this 75-inch TU7000, one of the higher-end Samsung TVs. If you’ve been wanting a large Samsung TV, you can pick one up from Samsung and get it for $680, rather than the $800 it usually goes for, which is a nice $120 discount.
pocketnow.com

VIZIO’s 75-inch M-Series 4K QLED Smart TV is now 46 percent off

Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. I firmly believed that Black Friday and Cyber Monday smart TV deals were crazy. Still, Amazon’s latest discount on VIZIO’s 75-inch M-Series 4K QLED HDR Smart TV takes things to a whole new level, as you can now take this bad boy home for just $698 after scoring an insane 46 percent discount. VIZIO’s 75-inch M-series 4K smart TV usually sells for $1,300, which means that you would be scoring more than $600 if you choose to take advantage of this deal.
Digital Trends

Hurry — Samsung’s 65-inch OLED TV is $1000 off today

While 4k TVs have become the norm, a lot of content still hasn’t caught up, which is why TVs with AI upscaling are becoming more popular, such as Samsung’s S95B TV. Of course, the upscaling tech and everything that goes along with a high-end TV can be expensive, which is why we love this deal from Samsung that brings the TV’s cost down to $1,800 from $2,800. That’s a whopping $1,000 discount on one of the best TVs on the market.
Phone Arena

T-Mobile has a deal you can't refuse; trade-in a damaged and cracked handset for a free 5G phone

So let's say that you are dying for a handset that supports 5G, but money is a little tight right now. You might want to consider this deal offered by T-Mobile that involves you trading in any old phone that you have laying around, even if it is so old that it is obsolete, the screen is cracked, and the device is damaged. According to The T-Mo Report, you can take this useless dust-collecting paperweight to T-Mobile and get in return a free 5G phone.
Digital Trends

Walmart has an incredible QLED TV deal going on right now

Interested in the world of QLED TVs, but worried about the prices? While 65-inch QLED TVs do tend to cost quite a bit, there are some great 65-inch TV deals going around, like this one from Walmart on the onn. TV. You can grab it for just $398 rather than the $568 it usually goes for, which is a nice $170 discount and well worth grabbing if you want a 65-inch TV.
shefinds

3 Common Charging Mistakes That Are Actually So Bad For Your Phone’s Battery, According To Tech Experts

Keeping your phone in great working shape requires knowing how to charge it properly — even though it seems like that should be a no-brainer of a task, mistakes can be made. And the worst charging mistakes can actually drain your battery faster and make your phone less efficient over time. Here’s the good news — correcting these errors is pretty simple and just requires changing a few bad tech charging habits you may have acquired along the way. Tech Expert Imran Aftab from progeeksblog.com pinpoints three common charging mistakes (plus one bonus mistake) that are actually so bad for your phone’s battery.
Maya Devi

What is the purpose of the Star button on a Roku remote control?

Roku remotes have changed a lot over the years. But despite the replacement and addition of several buttons, one of them has remained consistent - the star button. What is surprising is that many don’t know the purpose of the Star button even though it's been around for a long time!
SheKnows

Shoppers Are Buying These Ugg Ultra Mini Boot Dupes In Multiple Colors: ‘The Lining Is Like a Cloud’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. This season a few pairs of shoes have reached superstar status, like the shearling Birkenstocks and, lately, the mini UGGs that have been sold out everywhere. There’s something about a coveted product being out of reach, especially after you decide you need them for yourself. Ever heard the saying, “the heart wants what it can’t have?” if you haven’t stopped thinking about adding a pair of the best-selling UGGs to your wardrobe, you have to give these Ultra Mini Boot...
Phone Arena

Prepare for a new Galaxy S24 look: Samsung poaches Chief of Design from Mercedes-Benz!

We are well aware nowadays that premium smartphones are not just about hardware power — they are viewed as lifestyle accessories. Of course, if we drop $1,000 on a phone, we would appreciate if it looks like a luxurious item, and manufacturers are well aware. Samsung, Google, Apple, and anyone who dares compete with them is constantly working on producing phones that look like modern tech jewellery.
T3

T3

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
886K+
Views
ABOUT

Reflecting the shifting relationship between technology and lifestyle, T3 showcases beautiful things, from watches to wearables, fitness to fashion and audio visuals to cars in a premium environment.

 https://www.t3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy