LG's second generation Signature appliances are smart as well as stylish

CES is when the giants of the tech world set out their stalls for 2023, and LG's no exception: in addition to unveiling its best TVs for the year to come, LG has also provided us with a look at the second generation of its Signature range of smart appliances.

LG's Signature range is its premium range of home appliances; as LG puts it, it "combines cutting-edge innovation with timeless craftsmanship". It's where you'll find futuristic products such as LG's rollable OLED TV and its Signature 8K OLED TV , but for now the focus is on slightly more practical devices for your kitchen.

Clever kit with Signature style

Tech has moved on considerably since the first Signature range launched a few years ago, and that means the second generation of Signature appliances are even smarter. The LG Signature Wi-Fi refrigerator has digital touchscreens on two of its four doors so you can see inside without losing any of its cool, and there's a new microwave oven with Smart InstaView too.

The third key product here is LG's slide-in oven range. The second generation Signature versions have built-in cameras as well as automatically time and temperature monitoring to get perfect results every time.

In addition to these three flagship products, LG will also be showing off Signature air conditioners, purifiers, the Signature OLED TV and its smart Wine Cellar.

Price and availability will be announced at CES next week.