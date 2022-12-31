Read full article on original website
hawaiipublicradio.org
Millions of dollars in grants announced for Hawaiian Home Lands projects
The state Department of Hawaiian Home Lands recently announced that it would give out 23 grants to 14 organizations. The $8.5 million will help fund programs, services, projects and facility improvements on Hawaiian Home Lands statewide. It’s part of the department’s Native Hawaiian Development Program Plan. The program's goal is...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Business Report: January flights heading to Hawaii
Parking rates increase at Honolulu's airport for the first time since 2015. Parking rates have increased at Honolulu's airport for the first time in eight years. Casey Lund breaks down the new prices. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. For years, the Kahala Hotel and Resort had its own fireworks show,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Ever tried hiking Koko Head 41 times in day? This Oahu man is taking on that feat
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - When the clock strikes midnight on Wednesday, Steve Monte will attempt to break a record at the Koko Crater by climbing the stairs 41 times in 24 hours. That’s 1,048 steps one-way. Monte is doing it to raise money for Make A Wish Hawaii — and...
AES Waikoloa project 85 percent powered, promises major Hawaiian solar and battery storage additions by April 2023
In a progress update on the AES Waikoloa Solar + Storage project, Hawaiian Electric announced last week that what will soon be Hawaii Island’s biggest solar and battery storage project has been powered up to ... Read More » The post AES Waikoloa project 85 percent powered, promises major Hawaiian solar and battery storage additions by April 2023 appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
hawaiinewsnow.com
At swearing-in, Maui's new mayor pledges fiscal responsibility
There is more conflict ahead for the Department of Land and Natural Resources — with a controversial new appointee taking over this week. Lifeguards rescue dozens from Oahu beaches as big surf rolls in. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Big surf and crowded beaches kept Oahu lifeguards busy on...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Departing Land Board chair sought ‘balance.’ Instead, some saw bias
He also discussed his focus on economic opportunity and innovation. Lifeguards rescue dozens from Oahu beaches as big surf rolls in. Big surf and crowded beaches kept Oahu lifeguards busy on Monday, which was a day off for many across the state. Honolulu EMS reports long list of fireworks-related injuries...
hawaiinewsnow.com
The Hawaii rainbow license plate will soon be retired
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - That iconic rainbow on Hawaii license plates will soon be a thing of the past. The city confirms the rainbow plates will be retired. There’s no timeline yet on when new plates will be issued and it’s not clear how the process of choosing a new design will work.
nomadlawyer.org
07 Best Places to live in Hawaii in 2023
Best Places to live in Hawaii: It is not wrong to say that Hawaii is not just a State, but it’s a state of grace. You will get all here. Beautiful seas, sun and islands. It’s like an aesthetic full world inside our big world. You will get...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii Life Flight identifies pilot aboard downed medical transport flight
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Life Flight has identified Tuesday the pilot presumed dead after an air ambulance plane crash off Maui last month. Brian Treptow was flying the crew to a patient on Hawaii Island when the plane went down on Dec. 15. Also onboard was flight nurse Courtney Parry...
elitetraveler.com
When is the Best Time to Visit Hawaii?
Throughout the year, the islands host a variety of events that mix Polynesian and Japanese traditions. With its sandy white beaches and idyllic weather, Hawaii guarantees an unforgettable vacation. And, since the pandemic, the state has seen its ultra-luxury real estate increasing at an unanticipated rate. Throughout the year, the islands host a variety of ceremonies and events that mix Polynesian and Japanese traditions. When planning your trip, there are a few factors to consider, including the weather. But when is the best time to visit Hawaii?
BEAT OF HAWAII
Hawaiian Now Permits WebFare Changes Online, But Not Flight Credits
A sore point for many, including us, about Hawaii bellwether Hawaiian Airlines was that changes didn’t permit getting lower “web fares” but only the highest fares possible. As of today, we find that has changed for the better. There’s just one big gotcha to be aware of, which we’ll explain too, in what took an hour with the Call Center to resolve. First, the good news…
KITV.com
Homeowner unleashes over front-lawn poop problem
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Pet owners in Hawaii are supposed to scoop their animal’s poop, or else face a $500 fine. The state law hopes to prevent pet owners from leaving poop on sidewalks and in public parks. Unfortunately, some homeowners are still seeing the waste on their lawns fronting...
Photos: Kaiwi State Scenic Shoreline First Day Hike
The New Year brings many ways of reflecting on the year past and hoping for a good year ahead.
bigislandgazette.com
West Hawaii Golf Subsidy Program Begins
The Department of Parks and Recreation announces the start of the County’s 2023 West Hawai‘i Golf Subsidy program. Under this program, County subsidized golf opportunities are offered at The Village Course at Waikoloa and Makalei Golf Club from January 1st through June 30th. All residents of the County of Hawai‘i are eligible for golf rounds at reduced rates.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Lifeguards rescue dozens from Oahu beaches as big surf rolls in
HPD chief, mayor agree systemic changes are needed after ‘disturbing’ night of fireworks. Despite the concern, neither provided a detailed outline on what that would look like. Kevin McCarthy fails in marathon votes for speaker, not giving up. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Here's the latest on the...
KITV.com
Memorial services announced for Hawaii's last princess Abigail Kawānanakoa
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The family of Hawaii's last princess, Abigail Kinoiki Kekaulike Kawānanakoa, has announced her memorial services. Princess Kawānanakoa will lie in state starting Jan. 22 in Iolani Palace.
Taxes, housing drive people from Hawaii, policy group says
(The Center Square) - High taxes and a lack of affordable housing are likely behind the exodus of people from Hawaii, according to Keli'i Akina, president and CEO of the Grassroot Institute of Hawaii. The latest numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau show that Hawaii lost about 7,000 residents between July 2021 and July 2022. International migration brought 5,785 people to the Aloha state, but more than 15,000 left the...
kauainownews.com
Hawaiian Church of Hawaiʻi Nei to hold workshops about iwi kūpuna repatriation
The Office of Hawaiian Affairs’ Iwi Kūpuna Repatriation and Reinterment Program is providing $50,000 over two years to The Hawaiian Church of Hawaiʻi Nei. The funding is for a series of workshops on the Big Island, Maui, Molokaʻi, Kauaʻi and Oʻahu that will cover sacred burial items needed and provide them to lineal descendants, Native Hawaiian groups and State of Hawaiʻi organizations to mālama nā iwi kūpuna in preparation for repatriation and reinterment.
hawaiinewsnow.com
First Alert: High surf warning issued for most north, west shores
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A high surf warning is in effect until 6 a.m. Tuesday for most north and west-facing shorelines as a swell was forecast to rise rapidly and peak Monday. The National Weather Service in Honolulu issued the warning for the north and west shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu...
Golf Digest
The best courses you can play in Hawaii
If Scotland’s sandy-soiled coastline presents the ideal conditions for a golf course, then Hawaii’s idyllic landscape that blends volcanic mountains, beautiful ocean views and incredible wildlife might be the gold standard for course aesthetics. Towering, jagged peaks. Lava outcroppings. Whales breaching in the distance. Each January, when the...
