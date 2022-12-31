Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Magnitude 5.4 Earthquake Strikes Northern California
(Reuters) -A 5.4-magnitude earthquake struck 15 km (9.3 miles) southeast of California's Rio Dell region, an area still recovering from a powerful earthquake last month. The latest earthquake was at a depth of 27.8 km, the U.S. Geological Survey said on Sunday. The California Department of Transportation said in a...
China Is Preparing for War, Retired General Warns
"Xi Jinping has made it quite clear...that he is going to make, from his perspective, China whole again by subsuming Taiwan," H.R. McMaster said Sunday.
Philippines’ Marcos Jr. heads to China amid sea disputes
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. flew to China on Tuesday for a three-day state visit, saying he looks forward to his meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping as they work to boost bilateral ties. “As I leave for Beijing, I will be opening a new...
Major Chinese cities past Covid peak as wave moves to rural areas, new study projects
The wave of Covid infections sweeping across China may already have peaked in some of the country's largest cities, including Shanghai and Beijing, according to a new study.
US News and World Report
Japan to Develop 3,000 Km Long-Range Missiles, Deploy in 2030s -Kyodo
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Defence is arranging to develop multiple long-range missiles with a range of up to about 3,000 kilometers (1,860 miles) and aims to deploy them in the 2030s, Kyodo news reported on Saturday, citing a source familiar with the matter. The government is looking to...
US News and World Report
Two Migrants Die, 232 Rescued After Boat Capsizes off Lebanon
CAIRO (Reuters) -Two migrants died and 232 others were rescued after the boat they were travelling on capsized off the coast of Lebanon on Saturday, the Lebanese Army said. Three naval vessels and a boat operated by the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) took part in a rescue operation off Selaata, north of the Lebanese capital, Beirut, the army said.
Up to 70% of Shanghai population infected with Covid: top doctor
A senior doctor at one of Shanghai's top hospitals has said 70 percent of the megacity's population may have been infected with Covid-19 during China's huge surge in cases, state media reported Tuesday. But Jiao told reporters on Thursday that China had always published data "on Covid-19 deaths and severe cases in the spirit of openness and transparency".
US News and World Report
Overnight Strikes on Kyiv Cause Power, Heating Outages - Mayor
(Reuters) - As a result of overnight strikes on the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, energy infrastructure facilities were damaged, causing power and heating outages, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Monday. (Reporting in Melbourne by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
Hyundai Motor sets 2023 global sales target of 4.32 million vehicles
SEOUL, Jan 3 (Reuters) - South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co (005380.KS) said on Tuesday it has set its 2023 global sales target at 4.32 million vehicles, up about 8% from its 2022 target of 4.01 million vehicles.
US News and World Report
Strike Over Pay Paralyses Transport in Tunisian Capital
TUNIS (Reuters) -Metro and bus traffic in Tunisia's capital ground to a halt on Monday after employees of state transport company Transtu held a strike over delays in payment of wages and bonuses. The strike in Tunis highlights the financial problems faced by public companies on the verge of bankruptcy...
Three’s a crowd: how farmers are cutting out the supermarkets
Giving up police work to grow passion fruit might be considered an unconventional career move, but that is what Sergio Quijada Domínguez did when a hereditary heart condition forced him to retire at the age of 32 after 14 years in Spain’s Guardia Civil. Quijada, who has about...
US News and World Report
Japan Says It Scrambled Jets to Monitor Chinese Aircraft Carrier Operations
TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan said on Monday it scrambled jet fighters and dispatched aircraft and warships over the past two weeks to keep tabs on China's Liaoning aircraft carrier and five warships that conducted naval manoeuvres and flight operations in the Pacific. Japan monitored the operations after the Chinese naval group,...
US News and World Report
Pakistan Says It Has Provided List of Nuclear Facilities to India Under Annual Practice
ISLAMABAD (Reuters) -Pakistan said it had handed a list of its nuclear installations and facilities to the Indian mission in Islamabad on Sunday under a decades-old agreement between the two nuclear-armed rivals. The neighbours have fought three wars and have had a number of military skirmishes in recent years. Last...
US News and World Report
Brazil's Lula Decrees Extension for Tax Exemption on Fuels
BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil's newly sworn-in President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva signed a decree on Sunday extending for 60 days an exemption for fuels from federal taxes, a measure passed by his predecessor aimed at lowering their cost. The decree was among the first batch of decisions taken by...
US News and World Report
Colombia's Plan to Replace Fighter Planes Hits a Snag
BOGOTA (Reuters) - Initial negotiations between Colombia, France's Dassault Aviation and Sweden's Saab AB to replace part of the South American country's aging air force fleet have collapsed, the defense minister said on Monday. Colombia, which uses about 20 Israeli-made Kfir aircraft purchased three decades ago, has said replacing the...
US News and World Report
Remittances to Mexico Drop in November Amid Economic Crunch Fears
(Reuters) - Remittances to Mexico from abroad dropped in November to $4.8 billion after a series of record months, data from the Mexican central bank showed on Monday, amid fears of a global economic slowdown. Mexico had enjoyed six consecutive months of remittances over $5 billion since May, culminating with...
US News and World Report
Iran Warned off Spy Plane Near Iranian War Games in the Gulf - Report
DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran's military launched a drone to warn off a reconnaissance plane trying to approach Iranian war games on the Gulf coast, the semi-official Fars news agency said on Saturday. The report did not specify the nationality of the reconnaissance aircraft, but Iranian forces have had repeated similar confrontations...
US News and World Report
China Accuses U.S. of Distorting Facts After Aircraft Clash
SHANGHAI (Reuters) - A U.S. military plane involved in a confrontation with Chinese aircraft in disputed southern waters last week had violated international law and put the safety of Chinese pilots at risk, a defence ministry spokesman said. The U.S. military said on Thursday that a Chinese Navy J-11 fighter...
US News and World Report
Stocks Edge Higher as Darker Forecasts Loom
(Reuters) -World stocks inched higher, European bond yields dropped and the dollar held firm in light trading on Monday following warnings from the International Monetary Fund's managing director that a third of the world will fall into recession in 2023. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.04%,...
US News and World Report
China State Media Plays Down Severity of COVID Wave Before WHO Meeting
BEIJING (Reuters) -China's state media played down the severity on Tuesday of the COVID-19 wave surging over the country, with its scientists expected to give a briefing to the World Health Organization on the evolution of the virus later in the day. China's abrupt U-turn on COVID controls on Dec....
