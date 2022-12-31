ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huskies Trounced by Trojans 80-67

By Roman Tomashoff
HuskyMaven
HuskyMaven
 4 days ago

One day after Washington football took home an Alamo Bowl victory against the Texas Longhorns, the Husky basketball team was hoping to keep the momentum on Montlake rolling against one of the best teams in the Pac-12.

However, USC had different plans, riding Boogie Ellis' 27 points to an easy 80-67 win on Friday night at Alaska Airlines Arena.

One of the biggest takeaways from this game for Mike Hopkins and his coaching staff is that they have a star in freshman point guard Keyon Menifield. The Flint, Michigan, native finished this outing with 18 points, good for second on the team, while shooting 50 percent from the field.

Menifield drew the start instead of senior swingman Jamal Bey.

Washington was bitten by the injury bug early in the season, losing center Franck Kepnang for the rest of the year with a knee injury, but got a boost on Friday, with transfer swingman Noah Williams returning for the first time since the season opener.

However, Williams definitely looked a little rusty, going just 1 for 8 from the field.

While a lot hasn't gone right for Hopkins over the past couple of seasons, one player whose development he should find encouraging is that of 7-foot-1 center Braxton Meah.

The Fresno State transfer got into foul trouble and finished the game with 8 points before fouling out, but his impact on the defensive end was clear whenever he was on the floor.

Hopkins' offense shut down late in the game when the UW team made just two of its last 15 shots. Keion Brooks went 6 for 21 from the field, and, as a whole, Washington shot just 32 percent from the floor compared to USC's 47 percent.

The Huskies (9-5 overall, 1-2 Pac-12) return to the floor next year, OK two days later, for a New Year's Day matchup against the 11th-ranked UCLA Bruins (11-2, 2-0).

