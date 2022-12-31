Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Amazon Prime Has a Free Surprise for Marvel Fans
Amazon Prime has a new and free surprise for Marvel fans, courtesy of Marvel's Avengers, Crystal Dynamics 2020 Avengers game available via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. If you're both an Amazon Prime subscriber and a Marvel's Avengers fan, you can -- via Prime Gaming and until January 12 -- claim a set of free Iron Man-themed items to use in the gaming. If you're not a Prime Gaming subscriber or if you're reading this after January 12, then everything below is no longer applicable.
ringsidenews.com
Viscera Once Got Wasted & Tried To Violate Fellow WWE Superstar
In the world of professional wrestling, it is not uncommon for tensions to run high between wrestlers. However, it seems that things may have gotten a bit too personal for wrestlers Viscera and Rene Dupree during one particularly memorable incident. Viscera, whose real name was Nelson Frazier Jr., became intoxicated...
ComicBook
First Xbox Game Pass Game 2023 Is a Big Surprise
The first Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate game is here and it's a big surprise for subscribers who were not anticipating a new game today. And they weren't participating a new game today because Xbox didn't announce that there was a new addition coming today, but that's exactly what has happened. In other words, today there was an Xbox Game Pass stealth release.
NCIS: LA’s LL Cool J On Why The Upcoming Three-Show Crossover Feels Like A Marvel Event
NCIS: LA star LL Cool J discussed the upcoming three-show crossover and why it feels like a Marvel event.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Addresses the Difference Between Its 2 Trunks
Dragon Ball Super is entering a new phase following the conclusion of the Granolah The Survivor Arc, taking a break from world-ending battles to focus instead on Goten and Trunks as teenagers attempting to patrol their city's streets as the newest superheroes. Thanks to all the Z-Fighters not falling in battle against Androids 17 and 18, the present version of Trunks is far different from the one that was introduced during the Cell Saga and the artist drawing the manga has some thoughts on their differences.
ComicBook
One Piece Reveals How Luffy's Gear Fifth Stacks Against Lucci's Awakened Powers
One Piece is now setting the stage for the first major battle of the final saga of the series overall with its latest developments in the Egghead Island arc, and the newest chapter of the series revealed how Luffy's Gear Fifth form's power stacked up against Rob Lucci's newly awakened Devil Fruit abilities! As Luffy and the others continued to learn more about the mysterious scientist, Dr. Vegapunk, the world government made their move on him with the intent of wiping him off the map. This brought CP0 back to the center of the action, and kicked off a surprising rematch between Luffy and Lucci.
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Cosplay Tracks Down Rengoku's Twin IRL
Demon Slayer is gearing up for another busy year. With season two in the bank, all eyes are on the future as season three sits on the horizon. The comeback will bring two new Hashira center stage as the Swordsmith Village arc gets underway. But right now, it seems a familiar Hashira is drawing buzz all thanks to a cosplay online.
ComicBook
Delayed Nintendo Switch Game Stealth Released Out of Nowhere
A Nintendo Switch game that was originally supposed to release all the way back in August 2022 has now arrived on the platform out of nowhere. In recent weeks, it hasn't been uncommon to see new titles stealth launch on Switch. While many of these games rolled out before the arrival of Christmas, though, it seems that one publisher wanted to save its surprise release until the beginning of the new year.
ComicBook
Kaleidoscope Watch Order: Netflix Reveals Four Ways to Watch New Series
Whoever is responsible for running Netflix's Twitter account says that they have come up with "a bunch of different orders to watch Kaleidoscope in so you don't have to." The series, which stars Breaking Bad and Star Wars franchise veteran Giancarlo Esposito, is filmed in such a way that you can watch it in more or less any order and it should make sense, which of course is opening the series up to being moved around into personalized playlists, so that people can enjoy it in an order that suits their taste.
ComicBook
Pokemon Explains Why Kids Like Ash Are Considered Legal Adults
Pokemon has been around for decades now, and despite it having tons of titles, much of its lore remains unaddressed. The games have touched on past events, but when it comes to the anime, Ash Ketchum tends to keep things simple. This means netizens have a ton of unanswered questions about his life, and now, a surfaced translation of the Pocket Monster light novel is addressing a major question...
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Cosplay Hypes Up Inosuke for Season 3
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is now hard at work at returning for the third season of the anime later this Spring, and one awesome cosplay is hyping up Inosuke Hashibira's return to the franchise! The first two season of the anime was such a massive success that it ended up being a surprise that its debut feature film went on to be even more successful than that. The second season then took it to the next level with an even bigger response for the Entertainment District arc, and now the anime's hoping to follow all of that up with the third season.
ComicBook
Most Anticipated Tabletop Roleplaying Games of 2023
2023 is shaping up to be a big year for tabletop role-playing games. Not only will Wizards of the Coast release its final full year of Dungeons & Dragons 5E material before the release of One D&D in 2024, there are a ton of hotly anticipated new games already announced for release later this year. From licensed adaptations of popular games, movies, and TV shows to new editions of popular games to brand new projects, this year should be a feast for anyone who likes to roll dice and tell stories with friends. Let's take a look at some of the biggest TTRPG releases of the coming year:
ComicBook
Warner Bros. Picked the Perfect Time to Release The Black Adam / Man of Steel Digital Bundle
As you might have heard, there has been a bit of disquiet in the DCU as of late with The Suicide Squad director James Gunn and The Suicide Squad, Aquaman, and Shazam! producer Peter Safran taking over as co-CEO's of DC Studios. One of the biggest issues centers around Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson getting Henry Cavill back in his role as Superman for the credits scene of Black Adam, which was followed by Cavill posting a formal announcement of his return on social media. After Gunn and Safran took over, whatever plans existed for Cavill's return as Superman quickly crumbled, and the future of Black Adam remains in doubt. The news broke on December 14th so, naturally, Warner Bros. thought December 16th was the perfect time to release a Black Adam / Man of Steel 2-film collection on digital.
ComicBook
Pokemon Cosplay Shows Off the Sinnoh Champion Cynthia
Pokemon recently celebrated its 25th Anniversary by bringing back some of the biggest names from the anime's past for new battles over the course of Pokemon Journeys, and now one awesome cosplay is helping to remind fans of why Cynthia's such a heavy hitter as the Sinnoh League Champion! As part of the 25th Anniversary anime series, Pokemon Journeys saw Ash Ketchum taking on some big names from his past, and that meant that fans got to see some of the battles that they have been asking to see for a very long time through the years of the anime franchise's releases thus far.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Former WWE NXT Star Claims Triple H Told Them They Reminded Him Of The Rock
2019 saw EJ Nduka secure a contract with WWE after making an impression after two tryouts. Before having a successful career as a professional bodybuilder, the Texan had a successful academic career. Nduka only competed in wrestling twice at live events, never making an appearance on NXT television. Nduka left...
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Artist Reveals How Black Frieza Was Created
Dragon Ball is swinging into the new year with a bang, and we have one of its top creators to thank. After all, the artist behind the manga just sat down for a 2023 interview, and Toyotaro is diving into Dragon Ball's new arc with little issue. During the recent chat, it was there the artist touched upon the manga's next big story, and he even owned up to the history behind Black Frieza's creation.
ComicBook
Pokemon Squishmallows Are Starting to Appear in the Wild
Pokemon is gearing up for another big year in 2023, but right now, it seems fans just have one thing on their minds. Now that the holidays are done, all eyes are on Pokemon and its goodies. From video games to action figures, Pokemon has it all, and it seems like the brand's Squishmallows are finally appearing in the wild.
ComicBook
Wizards of the Coast Reportedly Cancels Five Video Game Projects
Wizards of the Coast has reportedly cancelled a number of upcoming video game projects. Bloomberg reports that the Hasbro subsidiary has cancelled five video game projects as part of an internal shift in strategy. Wizards of the Coast provided a statement to Bloomberg stating that while the Hasbro gaming branch is still committed to using digital games, it has "made some changes to our long-term portfolio to focus on games which are strategically aligned with developing our existing brands and those which show promise in expanding or engaging our audience in new ways." Wizards of the Coast had opened several new development studios for video games in recent years, along with strategic purchases of existing publishers like Tuque Games.
startattle.com
Blood (2023 movie) Horror, trailer, release date
Jess, a separated and nurse who moves with her daughter and young son Owen back into her old farmhouse. Shortly after settling in, Owen is bitten by the dog, resulting in a mysterious infection from the bite. Startattle.com – Blood 2023. Genre : Horror / Thriller. Country : United...
ComicBook
Nintendo Reportedly Restocking Several Out-of-Print Amiibo
Nintendo's amiibo line has been going strong for more than eight years now, and the company has produced a lot of figures in that time. Some of those figures have become harder to find than others, and they can command a hefty sum on the secondary market. Thankfully, Nintendo tends to restock the figures to coincide with new game releases, and it seems that will be the case this year for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. French e-commerce site fnac shows a number of Zelda themed amiibo will be returning on February 3rd, including the following:
