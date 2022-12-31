ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LeBron James Gets Real On Big Game Against The Hawks: "I've Been Scoring 30 And It Hasn't Worked…"

By Gautam Varier
FadeawayWorld.net
FadeawayWorld.net
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UEmkO_0jzM428300

LeBron James kept it real after his dominant showing in their win over the Atlanta Hawks.

Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Another day and just another incredible performance from LeBron James in his 20th season in the NBA. James continues to push the boundaries of what you'd expect of a man at this stage of his career and he isn't slowing down anytime soon.

He scored a season-high 47 points against the Atlanta Hawks and prior to the game, he had boldly told Dennis Schroder that he would score 40. Afterward, LeBron was asked about his big night, and he kept it real.

After @LakersReporter asked LeBron about calling his shot about scoring 40 and whether he was trying to fit it into the team needs, he got this response:

“I’ve been scoring 30 and it hasn’t worked, so … I’m gonna try 40.”

The Lakers were 1-5 in their last 6 games prior to this one even though James was averaging 31.6 PPG, 7.0 APG, and 6.0 RPG while shooting 56% from the field during that stretch. They needed all of his 47 points here as well as this was a fairly close game right till the end. It is an indictment of where the rest of the roster is at this point that he is having to play out of his mind to win these games when Anthony Davis is out.

LeBron James' Future With The Lakers Could Depend On Whether The Team Makes Trades

While he is putting up these big numbers and is set to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the all-time leading scorer, LeBron isn't happy because the team isn't winning. He wants to compete for titles and the only way that happens with the Lakers is if they make some trades. Many have called for the team to make some moves this season, but the front office hasn't done anything so far.

Lakers insider Jovan Buha stated that the next 6 weeks could determine the team's fate with James , as he wants them to make a trade. They could either fulfill his demands and keep him happy by doing so or could stand pat and risk him wanting to leave after this season. There are some big decisions to be made and the Lakers cannot afford to get this wrong.

Comments / 12

David Perry
3d ago

forget lebron. i know the type of player i am and want to compete for championships?. i guess only if the team is cherry picked

Reply
3
big d
3d ago

Basketball is a team game that is why you’ve only 4 championships and three were bought and paid for

Reply(6)
5
 

