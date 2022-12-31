Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin's charity is receiving millions in donations from fansAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
Buffalo Bills Player Damar Hamlin Fighting for His Life After Devastating On-Field InjuryLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Buffalo Residents Struggling To Find Basic Items Like Fresh Produce, Lunch Meat, Eggs, Bread, And Baby Formula.Ty D.Buffalo, NY
A Buffalo man with fourth-degree frostbite is still alive because of brave neighbors who heard his calls for aid.Raj guleriaBuffalo, NY
Ways To Prepare For A Blizzard.Chibuzo NwachukuBuffalo, NY
WNY Restaurant To Keep Holiday Decorations Up Until Mid-January
January 2nd is a bit weird this year. That's because many people have today off, since New Year's Day fell on a Sunday; so that means the following Monday must be a national holiday. This holiday season was anything but normal for Buffalo and Western New York. The historic blizzard...
The Buffalo Blizzard Was So Strong It Bent Steel
The Buffalo Christmas Blizzard of 2022 was historic and shockingly powerful. Buffalo is known for its snow. It's a defining trait, for better and for worse, to most around the country when they think of it. While it's generally not as bad as most paint it out to be, the Blizzard of 2022 definitely showed the world how bad it can get at times.
Open Letter To Anybody Who Doesn’t Know CPR: You Should
At a New Year’s Eve party, someone asked me if I knew CPR, and I shamefully said “No, I don’t.”. The person I was speaking to told me how important it is to know how to administer CPR. “I saved three people with CPR,” the person told me. “I say that because it shows how important it is.”
Meet The First Babies Born In 2023 In WNY
Congratulations to the parents of the first babies born in Western New York in 2023. The twins were born at Oishei Children’s Hospital at 12:01 am, according to Kaleida Health's Facebook page. Courtney Ford and Taj Joseph of Amherst welcomed their twins - a baby boy named Taj Joseph who was born 5 pounds, 5 ounces, and a baby girl named Kamara Joseph who was born 5 pounds, 4 ounces. They have 1-year-old and 3-year-old big sisters. They received a gift package courtesy of Fisher-Price.
6 First Aid Skills Everyone Should Know
We all live busy lives and there are many situations that come up where we may be caught off guard. Life can come at your very fast and sometimes you may need to act. We've seen this over and over in the last few months in New York alone. Over...
Former Bills Mafia Donation Recipient Returns Favor To Buffalo
The Bills Mafia have been making donations to charities of players on other teams for years now. This time, it's coming full circle. For years now, Buffalo Bills fans have been making pretty sizable donations to charities that belong to, or are of interest to players on other teams. Sometimes it's to say thank you for something that they've done. Other times it's just to show support for our opponents. In many cases, they're incredibly generous donations. The Bills Mafia could arguably be considered the most generous fan base in the entire NFL.
Final Blizzard Snowfall Totals
The winter snowstorm that impacted large parts of the US and paralyzed Western New York is finally over. It will likely go down as the worst snowstorm in Buffalo's history as Winter Storm Elliott dropped a cyclone bomb on the area with hurricane-force winds and several feet of snow. Almost...
Niagara Falls to Show Support for Damar Hamlin Tonight
The world stopped last night for sports fans around the country during the Buffalo Bills game at the Cincinnati Bengals. Six minutes into the game, Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed after tackling Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. He was administered CPR on the field and his heartbeat was restored, according to the Bills, before being transferred by ambulance to UC Medical Center.
Buffalo TV News Anchor Making Big Move
Another big change to local tv news is set to take place this weekend. WIVB's Kelsey Anderson is leaving her role as a morning news anchor and will make the shift to an evening anchor at the station. Anderson is an Orchard Park native and has been with WIVB since...
Damar Hamlin’s GoFundMe Exceeds $3 Million In Donations
Damar Hamlin was living his dream on Monday night, playing the game he loves: football. A safety for the Buffalo Bills, Hamlin’s family came out to support him in Cincinnati and took some pictures with Damar ahead of the game at Paul Brown Stadium. Damar ran over to his...
Mark Poloncarz Apologizes To City of Buffalo
It appears as if what was building up to be a big feud between two powerful elected officials in the Buffalo area isn't going to be as big as initially seemed. During one of his daily Press Conferences, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz had some very strong words for the way Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown and the City of Buffalo handled the once-in-a-lifetime blizzard that hit Buffalo and paralyzed the entire region for several days.
Students At 3 Buffalo Schools Will Have Remote Classes
It's been about a week since the deadly historic blizzard and its effects are still being felt. The storm damaged three Buffalo Public Schools buildings, causing the students who attend those schools to return to classes via remote learning. Per Dr. Tonja Williams, Buffalo Schools' Superintendent, the three schools will...
FBI Offering $25,000 For Information In Deadly Shooting Of 12-Year-Old
The Federal Bureau of Investigation is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the cold case murder of a 12-year-old. Badraldeen Mohamad Elwaseem, age 12, was shot and killed in Buffalo on April 6, 2019, around 8:30 pm. Sadly, he was in his own home when he was shot. Badraldeen was in the kitchen of the apartment he lived in when he was hit by a stray bullet.
Man Charged For Buffalo Hate Crime Nabbed By US Marshals After Running
The long arm of the law seems to have finally caught up with a man who used to live in Franklinville, NY, and was allegedly involved in an incident on Hertel Ave. in Buffalo that resulted in him being indicted on hate crime charges. This story, which has gone on...
Trash Pick Up Will Resume In Buffalo After Being Suspended Due To Blizzard
Trash has been suspended in Buffalo due to the storm, causing garbage to accumulate in people's bins and homes. Christmas generally generates a lot of trash with gifts being unwrapped and unboxed, as well as the waste from Christmas dinner. But there's good news for residents. The Buffalo Common Council tweeted that trash service will resume today.
Buffalo Bills Give Another Update on Damar Hamlin
The sports world is thinking of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Just three drives into the first quarter, Hamlin tackled Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin collapsed to the field after standing up and was immediately cared for by medical staffs for both teams. Hamlin was administered CPR and...
Bills Fans Shocked at the Injury Jordan Poyer Has Played Through
The Buffalo Bills have a chance to wrap up the one seed in the AFC this season, as long as they win their final two games. While their season-finale against the New England Patriots in Orchard Park looks very doable, tonight's game in Cincinnati against the Bengals will be their toughest test since their game in Kansas City back in early October.
A Flooding Disaster Coming For New York State?
The snow has stopped and the winds are not gusting in Western New York. As dump trucks and loaders fill the streets of the Buffalo area, a new problem may be just around the corner. The spat between the Mayor of Buffalo and the Erie County Executive has shown the...
Plow Drivers Walk Off Job After Criticism By Cheektowaga Town Supervisor
The deadly Christmas blizzard here in Western New York has been causing tensions to run high. There have been quite a few instances of disagreements and hurt feelings as many are still reeling from the storm, which has claimed 40 lives, so far. Mark Poloncarz, the Erie County Executive, and Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown had a dispute over plowing in the city. During a press conference on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, Poloncarz criticized the City of Buffalo's job plowing the streets,
New York Police On Alert This Weekend
The new years can't get here fast enough for some. Saying goodbye to 2022, especially after the recent storms, may be a breath of fresh air for you. The lights and confetti are ready and hopefully you have made your plans for the ball drop. Going out? There are some...
