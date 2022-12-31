Read full article on original website
MySanAntonio
S&P Global: China to set tone for oil markets
China is expected to set the tone for oil markets in 2023. Peering into their crystal balls, analysts at S&P Global Commodity Insights offered their thoughts on energy markets for 2023. “China’s COVID policy will be the top issue in energy markets,” said Dan Klein, head of energy pathways with...
MySanAntonio
Fresh fragility in global trade set to be revealed in 2023
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. It's been almost two years since an Arabian sandstorm roiled the world's supply networks by nudging a 1,300-foot-long container ship into the muddy bank of the Suez Canal. The Ever Given's week-long grounding delivered a key warning: The global...
MySanAntonio
Inflation won't stop 2023 auto sales growth amid chip recovery
U.S. auto sales likely rose in December and will rebound in the new year as a recovery in vehicle production will more than offset the effects of inflation and rising interest rates. Two years of semiconductor shortages and supply problems have kept vehicle production low and inventories lean. With factories...
MySanAntonio
Swedish housing market rout continues as drop extends to 17%
The drop for home prices in Sweden continued unabated in the last month of the year, suggesting that 2023 could offer little relief for an already troubled housing market. Prices across the country are now down almost 17% since a peak in the spring, according to state-owned mortgage lender SBAB. The worst slump for the market since the 1990s is nearing territory where the 20% forecasts by most economists - including the central bank - are starting to look too conservative.
MySanAntonio
OPEC output edges higher as Nigeria cracks down on oil theft
OPEC's crude output edged higher last month as Nigeria partially reversed a long-term slump by cracking down on oil theft. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries boosted supplies by 150,000 barrels a day, with the West African nation effectively providing the entire gain, according to a Bloomberg survey. Total group output was 29.14 million barrels a day.
MySanAntonio
U.S. bank watchdogs issue joint warning on crypto activities
The top U.S. bank regulators issued a fresh warning to lenders about the risks associated with delving into crypto. The Federal Reserve, Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency on Tuesday detailed several concerns with the volatile asset class. Officials said in a statement that it was important that risks that can't be controlled aren't allowed to "migrate to the banking system."
MySanAntonio
Oatly jumps on production deal to fix persistent shortages
Oatly Group surged after announcing it will transfer leases and production capacity at two U.S. facilities to Canadian manufacturer Ya YA Foods - a bid to fix product shortages that have plagued the Swedish oat milk maker. The $98.1 million co-packing agreement, expected to close in the first quarter, will...
MySanAntonio
Tesla delivers record 405,278 cars in quarter but misses target
Tesla delivered fewer vehicles than analysts expected last quarter, missing estimates despite taking the unusual step of offering hefty incentives in its two biggest markets. The company handed over 405,278 vehicles to customers in the last three months, short of the 420,760 average estimate compiled by Bloomberg. While the total was a quarterly record for Tesla, the company opened two new assembly plants last year and still came up short of its goal to expand deliveries by 50%.
MySanAntonio
US reopening visa and consular services at embassy in Cuba
HAVANA (AP) — The United States Embassy in Cuba is reopening visa and consular services Wednesday, the first time it has done so since a spate of unexplained health incidents among diplomatic staff in 2017 slashed the American presence in Havana. The Embassy confirmed this week it will begin...
MySanAntonio
German inflation slowed after government picked up gas bills
German inflation slowed more than anticipated in December after the government paid some households' gas bills for the month, offering a temporary respite in the country's cost-of-living crisis. Consumer-price growth at 9.6% was the weakest since August. Economists anticipated 10.2%, according to the median of 20 forecasts. The decline to...
MySanAntonio
Tesla faces higher lithium prices as supplier amends deal
Tesla is set to pay more for the lithium that powers its electric vehicles after a supplier amended their deal amid a relentless price rally of the metal. Piedmont Lithium will now supply an increased 125,000 metric tons of lithium concentrate to the EV giant starting in the second half of this year through the end of 2025, according to a statement Tuesday. Unlike prior agreements where prices are locked in, Piedmont's deal with Tesla relies on a floating mechanism based on market prices, according to the statement.
MySanAntonio
Visitors No Longer Have to Pay Steep Alcohol Tax When Vacationing in Dubai
Dubai has been relaxing its laws the last few years, and the latest change is aimed at boosting tourism and making booze less expensive for expatriates living in the country. The United Arab Emirates city announced this week that it’s doing away with a 30% alcohol tax, making its notoriously pricey booze more affordable. It will also stop charging for personal alcohol licenses, which residents are required to have if they want to drink at home.
MySanAntonio
Rolex gets more expensive in U.K. and U.S. with latest price hikes
Rolex raised prices in the United States and Britain by an average of about 2.5%, the latest increases for the top Swiss watch brand, according to analysts at Barclays. The price of the most popular Rolex models rose between 1% and slightly more than 3% in Britain and the United States in the start of this year, according to Barclays, which tracks data in both markets. Rolex prices climbed by an average of about 2.6% in Britain and 2.2% in the United States, the analysts said.
MySanAntonio
Natural gas prices are plunging on a warmer start to winter
A warmer-than-expected start to winter in large parts of the world that could linger for weeks - especially across the United States - is easing fears of a natural gas crisis that had been predicted to trigger outages and add to power bills. Forecasts point to temperatures above seasonal norms...
MySanAntonio
The Secret That Explains the Price of the Cheapest Tesla
(Bloomberg) -- If you want to predict how much Tesla’s cheapest car will cost at any given time, you just have to know one thing: the average price paid for a new vehicle in the US. Only $300 or so separates the two figures, on average. It’s been that...
