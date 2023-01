Seven years ago, Sarah Carter’s two children were taken from her by the Guilford County Department of Social Services and the Guilford County court system. Carter hasn’t seen those children in over six years. At the time her children were taken from her, Carter spoke to the Guilford County commissioners at a public meeting to convey what she said was an act of appalling injustice.

GUILFORD COUNTY, NC ・ 4 DAYS AGO