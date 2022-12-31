ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Porterville Recorder

Nashville 6, Montreal 3

Nashville321—6 First Period_1, Nashville, Glass 3 (Niederreiter, Ekholm), 4:10 (pp). 2, Nashville, Sissons 5 (Forsberg), 5:49. 3, Nashville, Ekholm 3 (Granlund, Niederreiter), 10:42. 4, Montreal, Caufield 22, 19:10. Second Period_5, Montreal, Anderson 10 (Drouin, Richard), 6:40. 6, Nashville, Novak 3 (Trenin, Jeannot), 8:18. 7, Nashville, Josi 9 (Novak, Niederreiter),...
NASHVILLE, TN
Porterville Recorder

St. Louis 6, Toronto 5

Toronto1310—5 St. Louis won shootout 3-2 First Period_1, St. Louis, Saad 9 (Parayko, Acciari), 4:52 (sh). 2, St. Louis, Schenn 8 (Thomas, Kyrou), 13:01 (pp). 3, Toronto, Engvall 8 (Kerfoot, Kampf), 17:28. Penalties_Faulk, STL (Tripping), 4:10; Pitlick, STL (Tripping), 8:02; Bunting, TOR (Hooking), 11:14. Second Period_4, St. Louis, Kyrou...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Porterville Recorder

Winnipeg 3, Calgary 2

Winnipeg012—3 First Period_None. Penalties_Kadri, CGY (Boarding), 2:58; Dubois, WPG (Cross Checking), 17:10. Second Period_1, Winnipeg, Dillon 1 (DeMelo, Scheifele), 14:50. 2, Calgary, Zadorov 5 (Toffoli, Lindholm), 19:00. Penalties_Andersson, CGY (Holding), 3:48; Stone, CGY (Cross Checking), 8:21; Dillon, WPG (Tripping), 15:52. Third Period_3, Winnipeg, Morrissey 7 (Connor, Dubois), 10:22. 4,...
Porterville Recorder

Los Angeles 3, Dallas 2

Los Angeles111—3 First Period_1, Los Angeles, Kupari 3 (Fiala), 7:58. Second Period_2, Dallas, Heiskanen 6 (Hintz), 6:31. 3, Los Angeles, Kopitar 11 (Doughty, Byfield), 8:13. 4, Dallas, Robertson 26 (Pavelski, Hintz), 9:09. Third Period_5, Los Angeles, Kempe 15 (Vilardi, Fiala), 9:25 (pp). Shots on Goal_Dallas 15-10-5_30. Los Angeles 10-12-13_35.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Porterville Recorder

Buffalo 5, Washington 4

Washington1120—4 First Period_1, Buffalo, Tuch 18 (Thompson, Skinner), 10:48. 2, Washington, Milano 6 (Mantha, Irwin), 12:07. 3, Buffalo, Thompson 28 (Dahlin, Cozens), 17:29 (pp). Penalties_Oshie, WSH (High Sticking), 16:57. Second Period_4, Buffalo, Thompson 29 (Tuch, Lyubushkin), 5:50. 5, Washington, Ovechkin 27 (Kuznetsov), 16:46. Penalties_Lyubushkin, BUF (Slashing), 17:49. Third Period_6,...
BUFFALO, NY
Porterville Recorder

Hagel, Killorn help Lightning beat lowly Blackhawks 4-1

CHICAGO (AP) — Tampa Bay forward Brandon Hagel has a lot of fond memories of his time in Chicago. A few more after Tuesday night. Hagel had a goal and an assist in his return to Chicago, and the Lightning beat the lowly Blackhawks 4-1 for their fourth straight victory.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy