Lacey Evans Straddles A Four-Wheeler In Super Skimpy Swimsuit Photo Drop
Lacey Evans made her return to WWE television earlier this year after a pregnancy hiatus. After a brief run with a marine gimmick, she was once again taken off WWE television. Evans is currently under a new gimmick in WWE, and fans are eagerly waiting to see what she will do in the company. That being said, Lacey Evans also loves flaunting herself whenever possible. That is why it is no surprise she decided to upload a thirst trap again recently.
Why Doudrop Was Pulled From WWE Television
WWE announced last year that NXT UK was going on a hiatus ahead of NXT Europe’s launch in 2023. This news came as a shock for fans, as NXT UK is responsible for producing some of the company’s top stars over the years. Many NXT UK wrestlers were held back, but it looks like they are currently sorting out visa difficulties.
Longtime Wrestling Announcer Has Tragically Died At 59
A longtime wrestling announcer has tragically died following a long illness. This week, longtime wrestling announcer Don West passed away following a battle with cancer. West, 59, was best known for his work as a wrestling commentator. He worked for NewsRadio 560 KPQ in Seattle and also did work as the color commentator for TNA Wrestling.
WATCH: SmackDown Star Accidentally Busted Open With A Chair, Rushed To The Back
That’s a nasty one. Wrestling is a physical sport that does not often get the credit it deserves for everything that can go wrong. The wrestlers are highly trained and skilled professionals who know what they are doing, but there are times when something might not go as planned. That can often lead to a problem, which is what happened this week in a nasty situation.
Dana White and wife get into physical altercation in night club on NYE | Video
UFC president Dana White and his wife, Anne White, got into a physical altercation in a Cabo San Lucas nightclub on New Year’s Eve and the incident was caught on video. While ringing in the new year, White said something to his wife and she slapped him in response. White retaliated by slapping her back, twice.
Larsa Pippen Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of A Legendary NBA Player
On The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5, Kim Kardashian’s former friend Larsa Pippen has a new house, a new attitude — and possibly, a new man. Peacock’s RHOM reboot, which brought the show back after an eight-year hiatus, saw the 48-year-old OG Housewife return to Miami for the first time since the series’ first season in the wake of her split from NBA player Scottie Pippen after 20 years of marriage. Now, fans are wondering who Larsa is dating, zoning in on one potential love interest.
WWE Star Retired From In-Ring Competition?
As we all know WWE released quite a few wrestlers over the last few years and one of those names happened to be none other than Oney Lorcan. The former NXT Tag Team Champion was released from WWE back in 2021, but he returned to the company to work as a coach in October of 2022.
Kevin Owens Needed Stitches After WWE SmackDown
Kevin Owens has always managed to stay relevant in WWE no matter what storyline was presented to him. That is exactly why the company fully trusts him to get the job done no matter what. Owens was also at the receiving of a brutal shot by Roman Reigns on SmackDown this week, which many believe was a long time coming. It seems he needed stitches after Reigns hit him.
Kenny Omega Reveals Why Joining WWE Never Appealed To Him
With over 20 years of in-ring experience under his belt, Kenny Omega is carving a legacy as one of the greatest professional wrestlers to compete almost entirely outside of WWE. While he did have a brief stint in Deep South Wrestling, a former WWE developmental company, the "Best Bout Machine" has used his time in DDT, NJPW, and most recently AEW to build a resume for himself unlike any other professional wrestler in the world today.
Seth Rollins Injured On WWE RAW, Helped Out After The Show
Seth Rollins needed helped out following RAW. Seth Rollins battled Austin Theory in the main event of RAW. Following the match, after RAW was off the air, fan footage shows that Seth Rollins tried to get out of the ring on his own, but fell. The ref then threw X up signifying an injury. Rollins was then helped out by referee’s and Corey Graves. It seems like Rollins injury is the same knee he injured back in 2015. You can see the video below.
Gabby Windey Says That Dating Dancing With The Stars Co-Star Vinny Guadagnino Is A “Possibility”
The Bachelorette star Gabby Windey made it to the Dancing with the Stars finale. She and her partner, Val Chmerkovskiy, came in second place. Their freestyle routine to “Cell Block Tango” from Chicago was hot! In the end, TikTok star Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas took home the mirror ball. Val and Gabby became friends […] The post Gabby Windey Says That Dating Dancing With The Stars Co-Star Vinny Guadagnino Is A “Possibility” appeared first on Reality Tea.
Ex WWE Superstar Joining Sasha Banks In Japan Ahead Of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
Ever since Sasha Banks walked out of the WWE several months ago, she hasn’t stepped back in the ring and as made few public appearances. While everyone predicted that Sasha will make her WWE return under the new regime, fans were stunned when it was reported that Banks would be making an appearance at Wrestle Kingdom 17. Of course, Banks didn’t walk out of WWE alone, and she might not appear in NJPW alone either.
Matt Hardy Names WWE Star As Wrestler Of The Year
A number of WWE Superstars have had an impressive 2022, producing outstanding work in terms of match quality and promos, but for AEW's Matt Hardy, Roman Reigns is the wrestler of the year. "I know he hasn't wrestled a lot, but his work has been superior, has been above and...
Rhea Ripley Shows Just How Much Stronger She Is Than Damian Priest
Rhea Ripley has worked very hard to become one of the top female Superstars in WWE. In fact, she has seen a lot of success in the company, being a multi-time champion. That being said, Rhea Ripley is a killer at the gym and clearly has the physique to show for it. In fact, she ended up showing just how much stronger she is than Damian Priest recently.
Comedian and Sports Broadcaster Reveal Engagement
A sports broadcaster is getting married. Katie Nolan recently appeared on The GoJo Show with Mike Golic Jr. and announced she is getting married to comedian Dan Soder. Golic asked Nolan if they can talk about "the thing." And that's when Nolan showed off her engagement ring. "What thing? …...
Behind-The-Scenes News On Lacey Evans Following 12/30 WWE SmackDown
The final episode of "WWE SmackDown" for 2022 was a very noteworthy one, but it did not feature Lacey Evans, despite the fact that WWE has recently been running vignettes for her impending return. However, she was originally planned to be involved in the show, as according to Fightful Select there was going to be another vignette on the show as of Friday evening.
Mandy Rose Reaches Impressive Goal With Her Fan Time Account
Mandy Rose may no longer be a WWE Superstar, but she still had a financially impressive final month of 2022 as FanTime revealed on Instagram that she managed to earn $1 million for the month. The former Toxic Attraction member was released by WWE on December 14 due to the...
Viscera Once Got Wasted & Tried To Violate Fellow WWE Superstar
In the world of professional wrestling, it is not uncommon for tensions to run high between wrestlers. However, it seems that things may have gotten a bit too personal for wrestlers Viscera and Rene Dupree during one particularly memorable incident. Viscera, whose real name was Nelson Frazier Jr., became intoxicated...
Injury Update On GUNTHER Following SmackDown Chair Shot
The final "WWE SmackDown" episode of the year was eventful to say the least. John Cena had his first (and only) wrestling match of 2022, Charlotte Flair returned and won the "SmackDown" Women's Championship from Ronda Rousey, and GUNTHER was nailed with a chairshot to the head by Ricochet. The brutal strike came when Ricochet made his way to the ring to help Braun Strowman, who was being attacked by Imperium. With chairshots to the head being banned within WWE due to the potential danger of both short and long-term brain injuries, many fans are understandably concerned for the well-being of the Intercontinental Champion.
Great Muta Calls Shinsuke Nakamura A Gay Slur After New Year's Day Match
Great Muta and Shinsuke Nakamura shared something of a New Year's kiss at Pro Wrestling NOAH's The New Year on Sunday. Nakamura locked lips with Muta, sucking the infamous green mist from Muta's mouth, and spat the notorious spray back in Muta's face, then leveling the legend with a Bomaye knee strike to win the match, Muta's last singles match in his career.
