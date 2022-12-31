Read full article on original website
EU moving toward joint measures to face China COVID crisis
BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union nations are fine-tuning a coordinated response to China's COVID-19 crisis on Wednesday and are zeroing in on travel restrictions that would upset both Beijing and the global airline industry. China has already vehemently rejected travel restrictions that some EU nations have started to impose...
Joseph Koo, Hong Kong Musician and ‘A Better Tomorrow’ Composer, Dies at 91
Joseph Koo, a leading music composer during Hong Kong cinema’s golden era, has died in Vancouver, Canada. He was 91. Local media report his death as happening on Tuesday Jan. 3, 2023, but do not state a cause of death. More from Variety. Born in Guangzhou, China on Feb....
Dubai ends 30% tax on alcohol sales, fee for liquor licenses
ROME (AP) — Dubai ended its 30% tax on alcohol sales in the sheikhdom Sunday and made its required liquor licenses free to obtain, ending a long-standing source of revenue for its ruling family to apparently further boost tourism to the emirate. The sudden New Year's Day announcement, made...
