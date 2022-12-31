ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

EU moving toward joint measures to face China COVID crisis

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union nations are fine-tuning a coordinated response to China's COVID-19 crisis on Wednesday and are zeroing in on travel restrictions that would upset both Beijing and the global airline industry. China has already vehemently rejected travel restrictions that some EU nations have started to impose...
SFGate

Dubai ends 30% tax on alcohol sales, fee for liquor licenses

ROME (AP) — Dubai ended its 30% tax on alcohol sales in the sheikhdom Sunday and made its required liquor licenses free to obtain, ending a long-standing source of revenue for its ruling family to apparently further boost tourism to the emirate. The sudden New Year's Day announcement, made...

Comments / 0

Community Policy